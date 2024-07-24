Sky News Now Launches on LG Channels

Sky News Now launches on LG Channels, offering free streaming for Aussies. This new addition provides 24/7 live news, weather updates, sports news, and more, enhancing the viewing experience for millions of LG Smart TV users.

Sky News Now, found on channel 105, features selected content from Sky News, Sky News Weather, Sky News Election Channel, and FOX SPORTS News. This addition extends Sky News Now’s reach to more Australian households.

With Sky News Now, LG Channels now boasts over 90 FAST channels. This enhances the viewing experience for millions of LG Smart TV users.

Sky News is a trusted news source, reaching over 11 million Australians each month. Now, LG Smart TV users can access 24/7 live news, weather updates, sports news, opinion programs, documentaries, and more.

Foxtel and Flash continue to offer the full range of Sky News channels. Viewers can also stream four dedicated news channels via the SkyNews.com.au Streaming Subscription service.

Executive Notes

Tony Brown, General Manager of Home Entertainment & Content Business Marketing at LG Electronics Australia, said: “The inclusion of Sky News Now on LG Channels shows our commitment to offering free, high-quality content. As connected TV viewership grows, we’re excited to provide a new streaming option that integrates seamlessly with our premium products.”

Tim Love, Head of Digital at Sky News Australia, added: “Sky News Now launched in 2023, and we are thrilled to partner with LG to bring this programming to more Australians. With major events like the Paris Games and upcoming elections, Sky News’ insight into key events will be invaluable.”

Features Included:

First Edition with Peter Stefanovic (Mon-Fri, 6:00am)

FOX SPORTS News (Mon-Fri, 9:00am and 12:00pm)

AM Agenda with Laura Jayes (Mon-Fri, 10:00am)

NewsDay with Kieran Gilbert (Mon-Fri, 1:00pm)

Afternoon Agenda with Ashleigh Gillon and Tom Connell (Mon-Fri, 2:00pm)

Parliament Live (Mon-Fri, 2:00pm during sitting weeks)

Business Now with Ross Greenwood (Mon-Fri, 4:30pm)

The Kenny Report with Chris Kenny (Mon-Thurs, 5:00pm)

Credlin with Peta Credlin (Mon-Thurs, 6:00pm)

The Bolt Report with Andrew Bolt (Mon-Thurs, 7:00pm)

Sharri with Sharri Markson (Mon-Thurs, 8:00pm)

Paul Murray Live with Paul Murray (Sun-Thurs, 9:00pm)

The Late Debate with James Macpherson, Liz Storer, and Caleb Bond (Mon-Thurs, 10:00pm)

The Rita Panahi Show with Rita Panahi (Mon-Thurs, 11:00pm)

Erin with Erin Molan (Fri, 5:00pm)

Steve Price with Steve Price (Fri, 6:00pm)

Prime Time with Danica De Giorgio (Fri, 7:00pm)

The U.S. Report with James Morrow (Fri, 8:00pm)

The Media Show with Jack Houghton (Fri, 9:00pm)

Sunday Agenda with Andrew Clennell (Sun, 8:00am)

Outsiders with Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi, and James Morrow (Sun, 9:00am)

Business Weekend with Ross Greenwood (Sun, 11:00am)

With Sky News Now launching on LG Channels, Aussies can now enjoy free streaming of their favourite news and sports content, enhancing their viewing experience.

For more information, visit the LG Channels website.

