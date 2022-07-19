OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G – top of its class (review)

The OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G revitalises this OPPO sub-brand that has not been updated since the Reno4 series. It is well-received by Australians that want more than OPPO’s A-series and less than the Find X-series.

The phone does most things right – AMOLED screen, Qualcomm SD695 5G (that is very similar in performance to the older flagship SD845), a ‘portrait camera’ (50+2+2 and Bokeh Flare) and a new gimmick- dual orbit lights (LED light rings around the primary and depth sensors).

Add to that OPPO build quality, Australia-wide service and a decent 2-year warranty, and it is a winner. But as you will see, the smartphone market is crowded and competitive with many choices.

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G, 8/128GB, CPH2343, Dual hybrid sim with microSD

Website Product page Price $599 Colours Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Big W, Woolworths Mobile, Catch.com.au, TeleChoice, Australia Post Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

First impression – Applesque – Pass+

At first glance, the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G is very Applesque – flat back, sides, screen, and big, round camera sensors. But that is what its primary market wants – Apple-like with Android benefits.

The philosophy builds on the OPPO Watch – the best all-around Google Wear smartwatch (review) that is probably the best Android Wear watch with a huge square screen (a.k.a. Apple Watch) and its OPPO Enco series earphones – Buds, Air, Free2, and X – too good to ignore (review) that in many ways are Android equals to the AirPods gen 2 and 3 and Pro.

The new things here are two orbit lights – LED ring lights around two rear camera sensors. Add to that an AMOLED screen, Qualcomm SD769 5G and OPPO camera smarts, and it is a pretty good package.

Market Position – mid-range with benefits

AMOLED 2400x1080p screen

Qualcomm SD695 5G

8/128GB and microSD to 1TB

Dual Sim (hybrid shared slot)

3.5mm 3-pole jack

Incredibly strong phone signal reception strength good for all areas

Typical use Battery life of 20 hours plus – two days

Decent 50+2+2MP rear and 16MP front camera

At $599, its nearest competitor is the $649 OPPO Find X5 Lite – uber-value (review) and $549 Samsung A53 5G – a decent 5G smartphone (review). Motorola has its Edge 30 at $699, but OPPO owns the <$600 price bracket.

Screen – 2400 x 1080, 60Hz, AMOLED – Pass+

It is a 6.43″ fixed 60Hz refresh with an upper left selfie hole. Colours are relatively accurate, and typical brightness is 430nits with maximum of 600. Being AMOLED, contrast is infinite. It has L1 Widevine for Netflix et al., FHD SDR and will support HDR10 content.

Our only comment is that stepped 60/90Hz, or variable refresh is more common (not at this price), but as it does not focus on gamers, this is fine.

Processor – Qualcomm SD695 5G – Pass+

It is the latest and fastest 6-series and performs like a Flagship SD845 of a couple of years ago.

The RAM is 8GB (heaps), plus you can swap an extra virtual 5G ram from storage. The SSD is fast, and you can fit up to a 1TB microSD (shared with a hybrid dual sim).

As with all OPPOs, thermal management is excellent, and it barely throttled 5% over 15 minutes under 100% load.

Gamers should get 50-60fps on medium settings – more for casual gamers.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, and NFC – Pass+

It has a very strong antenna design giving it excellent Wi-Fi signal strength out to 19m+ on the 5Ghz band. BT 5.1 supports multipoint and up to 30m signal distance. NFC is expected at this price.

Phone – 4G and 5G – Incredibly strong – Exceed

It has a hybrid dual sim (one slot is microSD or sim). Not only does it find the four closest towers (few others do), the phone’s signal strength is incredible, reaching 20pW (picowatt). Even the fourth, furthest tower away records pW strength signals. It is for the city, suburbs, regional and rural use.

Battery – 20 hours typical use and nearly 29 hours video loop – Exceed

PC Mark 3.0 battery test gives an indication of general office use, and 20 hours is excellent. The video look is nearly 29 hours (50% brightness and sound). If you run it at 100% load, with the screen on, it is a creditable 5 hours.

But (and Samsung can learn from this) it comes with a 33W (5V/2A/10W and 5-11V/3A/33W PD charger for a full battery in one hour and four minutes!

Sound – mono – Pass

It has a mono earpiece for calls and a mono down-firing speaker for hands-free. The maximum volume is 84dB. It is not fair to compare mono devices to stereo as the focus must be on clear voice – not music.

But it has a 3.5mm 3-pole earphone/mic port and Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.1, which gives you SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+ audio and LDAC. It is perfect for BT headphones, and the wide choice of codecs makes this aspect Exceed.

Hands-free is good with dual mics and some noise cancelling.

Build – Better than most – Exceed

Toughened glass front and plastic back and frame are well made and have a nice feel in hand. OPPO’s strength is its two-year warranty and excellent after-sales support.

The fingerprint reader is optical under glass – it works very well.

Android 11 and should get 12 – Pass

Reno gets three years of quarterly security updates. It is a little disappointing that it comes with Android 11.

Camera – One sensor/lens does most of the work – Pass+

The primary sensor/lens is 64MP, that bins to 16MP – the real post-processed result. This has a 2MP bokeh depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It is missing wide angle, ultrawide angle or telephoto. The front selfie is 16MP (no binning).

Interestingly this ‘platform’ is used in several OPPO (and other brands) models, and the motherboard supports 20 different camera sensors (a supply chain sign of the times). I think we got the best setup in the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G.

1X Day (well, a slightly overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are accurate, natural, and good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day: Primary sensor – perfect shot as per 1x

5X Day: Primary sensor – terrific detail for 5X digital zoom and the barest hint of background noise

6X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X

Ultra-wide: N/A

Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm. It is OK, but it is critical to get the focal length correct

Indoor office light: Perfect, crisp details, bright shots, and accurate colours

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots, and the subject is colour accurate and bright, and the background is suitably blurred. There is a Bokeh Flare setting that creatively blurs background lights

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good colour and some detail. Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour without adding a lot of noise

Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some Qualcomm EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation crops the image to the horizon) for a reasonably stable image.

Test shots

1X binned to 16MP improves details in this excellent shot (see 60MP version below)

1X 64MP no AI processing shows a higher dynamic range

2X and colours and details are excellent

6X Digital zoom is very good

Perfect office light shot Perfect Bokeh

Getting the 4cm focal length right of you to get a softer image is critical.

Dark <40 lumens, and the image is very good.

Night Mode and the details are more evident.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G owns the $599 space

For the price, it is an excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon device, has a terrific camera, long battery life (and a 33W charger inbox), incredible phone reception and Applesque enough to make people think it is one. Buy the Rainbow Spectrum colour even if you use the clear bumper case provided.

Other reviews have mentioned the Samsung A53 and A73 as competitors. While both are excellent phones with AMOLED screens, the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G is $50 dearer than the A53 and offers more RAM and a QUALCOMM SD. It is closer to the A73 ($699), which has an SD778 5G SoC but 6GB RAM. Don’t forget the OPPO has a 33W charger, and Samsung is 25W capable but does not supply a charger.

The OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G CPH2343

Brand OPPO Model Reno8 Lite 5G Model Number CPH2343 Price Base 8/128 Price base $599 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Upper Mid-range Website Product Page From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Big W, Woolworths Mobile, Catch.com.au, TeleChoice, Australia Post Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 1-18/07/2022 Ambient temp 9-15° Release Jun-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Reno7 Lite 5G, Reno 7 Z 5G, OPPO F21 Pro 5G, 12GB models, Champagne Silver colours, OnePlus Nord 20 5G, Single Sim

Screen

Size 6.43″ Type AMOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400×1080 PPI 409 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 90.8 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz 60Hz fixed Touch Response 120Hz 5-finger, 180Hz 2 finger Nits typical (test) 430 (tested 435) Nits max (test) 600 HBM (tested 602) Contrast Infinite – OLED sRGB Gentle 100+% DCI-P3 Vivid 93% of the 16.7m colour gamut Rec.2020 or other 97% NTSC Delta E

(<4 is excellent) 2 HDR Level Claims HDR10 but downmixed to panels SDR capability SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known 250Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback Gaming 40fps at best

G-t-G 3ms Screen protection Comment Excellent bright, reasonably colour accurate screen. It is a shame it is not adaptive refresh, but it is not aimed at gamers.

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD695 nm 6 Cores 2 x 2.21GHz and 6 x 1.8GHz Modem X51 5G AI TOPS Estimate 10 TOPS Geekbench 5 Single-core 688 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1997 Like Similar to older flagship SD845 GPU Adreno 619 840Mhz GPU Test Open CL 1380 Like Similar to SD845 Vulcan 1158 RAM, type 8 LPDDR4X, 2133, 2 x 16bit but can swap up to 5GB virtual from storage Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.2 (92GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 519 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 475 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 78/34 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 27/26 OTG Comment All are fit for purpose. Casual gamers only. Throttle test Max GIPS 190,726 Average GIPS 186,148 Minimum GIPS 176,230 % Throttle 5% CPU Temp 52 Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -20/433 – All very strong antenna signal strength Test 5m -36/433 Test 10m -49/433 BT Type 5.1 GPS single, dual Dual USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No, Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Pedometer Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC is strong and keeps signal well to 10m

LTE and 5G

SIM Hybrid Dual sim (retail model) shared with microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 77, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 25/17/38ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -70/2.5 to 20pW Tower 2 -88/1.6 to 3.2pW Tower 3 -89/1.6 to 3.2pW Tower 4 -84/2.4 to 4.2pW Comment This has exceptionally strong signal strength and would be great for city, suburbs, regional and rural use

Battery

mAh 4500mAh single battery Charger, type, supplied 33W SUPERVOOC 5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/3A (33W) – charges at 4.741A PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz screen) Charge % 30mins 52% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 4 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4.5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 28 Hours 31 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 20 hours 37 minutes

Accubattery 19 hours mixed use GFX Bench Manhattan battery 371.8 min (6.2 hours) 1881 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 518.1 min (8.64 hours) 3357 frames Drain 100-0%

full load screen on 5 hours (confirmed by Accubattery) mA full load 1050 mA idle Screen on 380-450 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A – Fixed refresh 60Hz Estimate typical use Two days at typical use Comment Excellent battery life and a fast 33W charger make this a class-leader

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker Tuning No AMP TFA9879 NPX Class-D stereo digital amp and DSP 1.6/2.65W@8/4Ω .02% THD Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+ audio and LDAC Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Real original Sound EQ – smart, movie, game, music and useless for a mono device Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84 Media (music) 70 Ring 83 Alarm 83 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for some wind noise reduction BT headphones Excellent separation and volume with Qualcomm codec set Sound quality Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly building Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Steep decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. Soundstage Mono Comment Good for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H x W x D) 159.85 x 73.17 x 7.5mm Weight grams 173g Front glass Schott Xensation Up. Chemically strengthened lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) cover glass is similar to GG5 for scratch and drop resistance. Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating IPX4 Colours Rainbow Spectrum

Cosmic Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 33W SUPERVOOC USB cable USB-A to USB-C SuperVooc m3A capable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment OPPO leads this class with a 33W charger – it is fast.

OS

Android 11 and all Google Apps Security patch date 1/06/2022 UI ColorOS 1.2 OS upgrade policy Should get Android 12 Security patch policy Reno gets 3-years of quarterly updates Bloatware Amazon, Bookings.com, Facebook, Games, LinkedIn, Netflix, PUGB Mobile Gift Box, Soloop, TikTok and OPPO alternatives to Google Apps Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment ColorOS is a light touch over Android, and this version is for Android 12

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G Camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 64MP bins to 16MP Sensor Omnivision OV64B Focus AF Open loop motor f-stop 1.7 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV° (stated, actual) 80.6 (69-81.3) Stabilisation Qualcomm 5.3x crop EIS only Zoom 6X digital Rear 2 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Depth MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080p@30fps and Qualcomm EIS Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Front

MP 16 Sensor OV15A1/Sony IMX481/Sony IMX519 Focus f-stop 2.4 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) 79 (67.8-80.1) Stabilisation Flash Screen fill Zoom 6x digital Video max 1080p@30fps Features Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker Camera comment

Ratings

Features 8.5 It has everything you need Value 9 At $599, it owns the <$600 market Performance 8 Solid performance, no lag and 8/128GB fast ram and storage Ease of Use 8.5 We hope to see Android 12 or 13, but three years of security patches compensate. Design 8.5 It is very Applesque. It is the Toyota Camry – the ideal 5G phone at a sweet-spot price, proving you don’t need to spend more (unless you want to). Rating out of 10 8.5

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G $599 8.5 Feature 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Adequate performance - not for gamers

Large, bright, reasonably colour accurate AMOLED screen

Superb battery life and 33W fast charge

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

The front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night Cons Mono speaker - use earphones for music

Android 11 (maybe 12)

Must use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds

60Hz fixed refresh rate screen

IPX4 is rain and sweat resistant

