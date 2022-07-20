Vivo Y55 5G – on a tight budget from Telstra (review)

If you only have $299 to spend and are happy to be locked into Telstra, then the Vivo Y55 5G may be the phone for you.

To be clear, the Vivo Y55 5G is a Telstra pre-paid mobile device. It only works with a Telstra SIM card. An unlocking fee applies for use with a non-Telstra SIM card. When you buy online, you must commit to a Telstra plan. Regrettably, Telstra does not show you the available plans upfront (for any pre-paid mobile), so you don’t know what you are committing to. Note this is a single sim version, and it is also currently at Big W for $249 on a Telstra plan.

Apart from that it is a decent phone with a 5000mAh battery and 18W charger, 6.58” FHD+ screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 4/128GB/microSD, Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, NFC, and 50+2+2MP rear camera.

Australian review: Vivo Y55 5G 4/128GB, Single sim Model V2127

Australian website Vivo Y55 5G Product page Price: $299 on a Telstra pre-paid plan (unlocking fees apply) Colours Starlight Black From Telstra and Big W Warranty 2-years ACL from approved retailers Country of Origin China Company Vivo is part of what is arguably the world’s largest smartphone company – BBK. Along with its siblings (with quite a lot of rivalry), including OPPO, realme, OnePlus, iQOO – they make more phones than Samsung and Apple. More CyberShack Vivo news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed.

There is a five-minute overview first and all test results in a table at the end.

First Impression – solid glass slab – Pass

The Vivo Y55 5G is a solid 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm x 188g phone. The front is an Incell IPS screen (no screen protection rating), the frame is plastic, and the rear is a plastic glass-like, finger-print-resistant finish.

Power and volume controls are on the right. A rectangular camera hump is on the rear. Overall, it is a pleasing effect worthy of a more expensive device.

Screen – 2408 x 1080, 402ppi, 20:9, 8-bit 16.7m colours 60Hz Incell IPS – Pass

No specifications are given, and at this price, we don’t test screen brightness, contrast, colour gamut etc. It is unusual to see an FHD+ screen at this price. While it claims HDR10+, HLG, and HDR that simply means it downscales that to the screen’s capability. It has L1 Widevine for HD SRD streaming content.

There is no screen protection rating, so take care and get a screen protector if you can.

The screen has a softer, translucent cool blue tint due to its Incell design. It is focused on battery saving, and you may need to disable auto-brightness and set it to around 80%.

Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 700 – Pass

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 is its entry-level 5G chip in a range that includes the 800, 900, 1000, 8000-series and 9000-series. It is why you can have a $299 phone, and there are a few trade-offs.

For example, its modem/antenna is really for city/suburban use where you have good tower coverage. Photo AI post-processing is limited, and we noticed lags between screens when under load. It is not a gamer’s device.

Its closest Qualcomm Snapdragon comparison is the SD480 5G, but its ARM Mail-G57 MAC GPU performs above that.

Despite being a 7nm chip, it throttles by 15% after 15-minutes. That is not bad, but it is not exactly a fast chip in the first place. It starts at 156,114 GIPS, averages 143,937 GIPS and drops to 125,203 GIPS.

4GB LPDDR4X RAM is about the minimum, although it can swap an extra 1GB from storage. 128GB is fine, and there is a dedicated microSD slot to 1TB. CPDT sequential read/write was 491/238Mbps reflecting slower UFS 2.2 flash. Similarly, the SD card achieved 44/24Mbps, which is half the read/write speed we expected. Still, it is not an issue for an entry-level phone. External USB-C is 2.0 and maxes out at 26/16Mbps with OTG enabled.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, and NFC – Pass (able)

It should have scored better here as this level of tech is not usual at this price. But Wi-Fi signal strengths were poor, and BT transmission distance is about 10m (should be 30).

Where most phones have a -20-30dBm 5Ghz signal strength at 2m from the test Netgear Nighthawk AX11000 router, this had -47dBm (way too high) and 433Mbps (normal). At 5/10m this had increased to -75/91dBm, both of which are considered unusable. Again, this reflects the MediaTek SoC and antenna system.

Phone – 4 and 5G – Pass for city use – Pass(able)

You guessed it – the modem and antenna system hold this phone back. It found the nearest Telstra tower at -86dBm and a reasonable 2.5pW. But it could not find the next three towers as most Qualcomm-based phones can. This is strictly for good reception areas in the city and suburbs where there is good tower coverage.

Battery – 5000mAh and 18W charger inbox – Pass+

The brightest part of this device is the battery. In our video loop (50% brightness/sound/aeroplane mode) it got 18 hours. PC Mark 3 Modern Office Battery Life was 25 hours and 50 minutes (odd as this is usually lower than the video loop) and Accubattery 18 hours (spot on with the video loop).

The charger 9V/2A/18W charger takes two hours for 0-100% – reasonable.

Summary – a two-day device.

Sound – mono PASS

It has a mono earpiece for calls and a mono down-firing speaker for hands-free. The maximum volume is 84dB. It is not fair to compare mono devices to stereo as the focus must be on clear voice – not music.

It has a 3.5mm 3-pole earphone/mic port. It is fine for hand-free with dual mics offering some noise-cancelling.

Sound-wise it is Mid centric for clear voice. It is missing all the important bass so that this is muddy and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music

Use BT earphones if you listen to music.

Build – very good – Pass

While it lacks toughened front glass, the build quality is very good. It has a plastic frame and back. It has no IP rating.

Android 12 – Pass+

We expect Android 12, and we got it. The Funtouch OS12 seems a light tough over Android, and it is free of bloatware. It has Vivo alternatives to Google Apps.

We understand (but cannot confirm) that security patches will be released for three years from the handset release.

Vivo Y55 5G camera – pretty good in day and office light – Pass+

This is teg typical 50+2+2MP rear camera setup using the Samsung S5KJN1 sensor. It bins to 12.5MP finished image after MediaTek AI post-processing. That is not strong, but it does help low-light shots.

1X Day (well, a slightly overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly over-saturated (we all like that) with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day: Primary sensor – the foreground is fine, but the background shows too much noise

5X Day: Primary sensor – forget it

10X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X

Ultra-wide: N/A

50MP – 1X no AI post-processing is good on detail and has slightly more natural colours

Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm. It is OK, but it is critical to get the focal length correct

Indoor office light: Colours and focus are off. It is as if its focusing on the background.

Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. But it has blurred the foreground and sharpened the background. This occasionally happens with other similar camera setups.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is overly noisy, and the camera is struggling.

Night mode improves the detail, saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation crops the image to the horizon) for a reasonably stable image.

Overall camera summary: Excellent day and office light camera but not strong on zoom, bokeh or low-light.

CyberShack’s view – Vivo Y55 5G has decent quality and performance, punching above its price

We know that the price is subsidised by locking you into Telstra (on indeterminate conditions and prices), so this handset is worth more than you are paying up front.

Overall it has everything you need, and we don’t expect more for the price.

Competition

The 2022 Motorola g51 5G – well-priced, well-featured 5G (review) is $349 and really the pick of the lower-cost 5G with a Qualcomm SD480+, fast Wi-Fi 5 AC, far stronger phone reception, Qualcomm Bluetooth codec suite and the same rear camera setup as the Vivo Y55 5G.

OPPO has the A54 and A74, but these are 2021 models.

1X 12.5MP binned with AI. Its a good shot with excellent detail but the colours are over-saturated

1X 50MP no AI – colours are more natural but I think the binned shot is better

2X – OK shot but background forest is showing too much noise

5X – losing detail and way too much noise

10X – don’t go there

Great 2MP marco shot Take care to get the lesns at 4cm or if will be soft

Office light and colours are wrong – the dogs face is black, not brownish. Its also a very soft focus Boken in reverse – the background is sharp and the foreground is blurred!

Standard shot shows the camera struggles in low light introducing noise and loss of detail

Night mode improves the shot bringing back detail and colour

Vivo Y55 5G

Brand Vivo Model Y55 5G Model Number V2127 Price Base 4/128 Price base $299 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier entry level 5G Website Product Page From Locked to Telstra Country of Origin China Company Vivo is part of what is arguably the world’s largest smartphone company – BBK. Along with its siblings (with quite a lot of rivalry), including OPPO, realme, OnePlus, iQOO – they make more phones than Samsung and Apple. Test date 1-18/07/2022 Ambient temperature 9-15° Release Feb-22 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) From Telstra only. Avoid different ram configurations.

Screen

Size 6.58″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with slightly curved edges Resolution 2408×1080 PPI 401 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 83.80% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz fixed Response 120Hz 120Hz 5-finger, 180Hz 2 finger Nits typical/test Not specified – about 400 nits Nits max/test Not specified Contrast Not specified – expect 1200:1 sRGB Not specified – colour accuracy is not expected at this price DCI-P3 Not specified Rec.2020 or other Not specified Delta E (<4 is excellent) Not specified HDR Level Claims HDR10+ but downmixed to the panels SDR capability SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known Unlikely Daylight readable Not for direct sunlight Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback Gaming No Screen protection Not specified Comment Adequate screen with a cold tint. No screen adjustment.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 700 nm 7 Cores 2 x 2.2Ghz and 6 x 2.0Ghz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS Estimate 7 TOPS Geekbench 5 Single-core 545 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1600 Like Similar to SD 480 5G GPU Mali-G57 MC2 GPU Test Open CL 1441 Like Similar to SD 7325G Vulcan 1468 RAM, type 4GB with 1GB swap Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.2 (97GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 491 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 238 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 44/24 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 26/16 OTG Comment Fit for purpose. Not for gamers Throttle test Max GIPS 156,114 Average GIPS 143,937 Minimum GIPS 125,203 % Throttle 15% acceptable CPU Temp 50° Comment Average thermal management and as expected for a MediaTek SoC

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC (poor signal strength) Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -47/433 Test 5m -69/433 Test 10m -75 to -91/433 BT Type 5.1 (limited range due to low signal strength) GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No, Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes -pseudo performed by the SoC e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC signal is quite weak and almost unusable at 10m (strong variations). The Auto-screen rotation is very sensitive, and you should disable it.

LTE and 5G

SIM Hybrid single sim (Telstra) shared with microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7,8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, ,41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 78 Comment All Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 23.1/14.3/39ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW 86/1 to 2.5pW (solid signal strength for city/suburbs) Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment This is strictly a city and suburbs phone and reflects the low-cost MediaTek SoC and antenna design.

Battery

mAh 5000mAh Charger, type, supplied 5V/2A/10W or 9V/2A/18W in box PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence results Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz screen) Charge % 30mins 27% Charge 0-100% 2 hours Charge Qi N/A Charge 5V, 2A 6.5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 18 hours PC Mark 3 battery 25 hours 50 minutes (Acccubattery shows 18 hours) GFX Bench Manhattan battery 580.4 min (9.67 hours) 1333 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 669.7 min (11.16 hours) 2825 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours (Confirmed by Accubattery) Watt full load 322-400 Watt idle Screen on 899 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A – Fixed refresh 60Hz Estimate typical use Two days at typical use Comment 18W charger is OK, and 2 hours charge time for a low-cost 5G is pretty good. The screen is set for aggressive dimming to prolong battery life, and we found the results too dim.

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and mono down-fixing speaker Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC – no Qualcomm aptX Multipoint Should support it Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ No Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 84 Media (music) 80 Ring 78 Alarm 78 Notifications 85 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for some wind noise reduction BT headphones SBC and AAC only. Decent volume and left/right separation Sound quality Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Slowly building from 70Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Slowly building Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Big dip then declines High Treble 6-10kHz Choppy decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Choppy decline Sound Signature type Mid-centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. In short, it is dull and thin for music Soundstage Mono Comment Good for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H x W x D) 164×75.84×8.25 Weight grams 188 Front glass Glass – protection not specified Rear material PMMA Frame Plastic IP rating Not specified Colours Starlight Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 5V/2A/10W and 9V/2A/18W USB cable USB-C to USB-A 2W cable Buds Yes Bumper cover Yes Comment An 18W inbox charger is perfect for 2-hour charging. Can use any USB-C PD charger

OS

Android 12 Security patch date 1/06/2022 UI FuntouchOS 12 OS upgrade policy No OS upgrade Security patch policy Three years of quarterly updates Bloatware Reasonably clean. Has alternatives to many Google apps. Comment While no OS update is expected at this price it comes with Android 12 and security patch updates. Fingerprint sensor location, type On power key Face ID Yes, 2D Other FunTouch OS Comment Very light touch over Android

Vivo Y55 5G Camera

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus Double Super PD (PDAF) f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) (66.8-79°) Stabilisation MediaTek EIS cropping assistance Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Depth MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 89 Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Flash Single LED Auto-HDR Primary lens only Photo, Portrait, Night, Video, 50MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro Mode, AR Stickers, Documents QR code reader Google Lens Night mode Yes

Vivo Y55 5G Front

MP 8 Sensor Samsung S5K4H7 Focus Contrast AF f-stop 1.8 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) (71.5-85.5°) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 4x digital Video max 1080p@30fps Features

Camera Comments

Comment • 1X Day (well, a slightly overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are slightly over-saturated (we all like that) with good dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day: Primary sensor – the foreground is fine, but the background shows too much noise

• 5X Day: Primary sensor – forget it

• 10X Day: Primary sensor: as per 5X

• Ultra-wide: N/A

• 50MP – 1X no AI post-processing is good on detail and has slightly more natural colours

• Macro: The primary sensor can take macro shots at 4cm. It is OK, but it is critical to get the focal length correct

• Indoor office light: Colours and focus are off. It is as if it is focusing on the background.

• Bokeh Depth: A 2MP sensor helps for bokeh shots. But it has blurred the foreground and sharpened the background. This occasionally happens with other similar camera setups.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is overly noisy, and the camera is struggling.

• Night mode improves the detail and saturates the colour, and removes a lot of noise

• Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image.

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with some EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation crops the image to the horizon) for a reasonably stable image.

Ratings

Features 8.5 It has all you need and more than you expect for $299 (but that is a Telstra plan subsidised price) Value 9 One of the lowest-cost devices that still has reasonable build quality and performance Performance 7 4/128GB and a MediaTek Dimensity processor means you will accept lag times Ease of Use 8 It is a sell-and-forget device that you may see security updates for. Design 7.5 Another glass slab with no distinguishing features Rating out of 10 8 Comment It is one of the lowest-cost 5GH phones that still has a decent build quality.

Vivo Y55 5G $299 with a plan from Telstra 8 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 7.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.0/10

















Design 7.5/10

















Pros Adequate performance - not for gamers

Decent screen Incell IPS LCD screen

Decent two-day battery life and 18W charge inbox

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

Front and rear cameras are excellent for point-and-shoot in the day or office light. Low light is an issue. Cons Mono speaker (all we expect)

Poor Wi-Fi speeds

Poor phone signal strength - for city use only

60Hz fixed refresh screen (all we expect)

No formal IP rating

Post Horizontal Banner