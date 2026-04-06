Motorola’s new lineup of smartphones is topped off with the new Motorola Signature, the company’s latest flagship device.

We’ve got the whole lineup in for review including this model, the Edge 70, and the Moto g67 so let’s discuss the unboxing and initial experience here.

Motorola Signature Unboxing

The Motorola Signature comes in a slim black box containing the phone, charging cable and documentation. There’s no charger included, but you can buy the matching one separately.

The Motorola Signature box is perfumed as the company has done with certain other devices like the Motorola Razr 60.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Motorola Signature is the exterior design. It’s incredibly thin and the fabric back provides a premium finish. There’s also a large square camera island that’s slightly thicker than the rest of the phone.

The screen is a quad-curve design that feels nice to use but will make it difficult to use a screen protector and causes the phone to slide around on smooth surfaces.

Motorola Signature First Impressions

The Motorola Signature has an impressive 6.8-inch screen with high refresh rate and good brightness. The bezels are very slim and colours look punchy and vibrant. It’s a great visual experience.

Overall performance is very snappy from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and I haven’t yet noticed any slowdown.

The camera performance is great. The app opens quickly so there’s a short time to first shot and images look great with vibrant colours and good detail.

Overall Verdict

I’ve been impressed with the Motorola Signature. Its razor-thin design and impressive camera have been the main highlights of my testing so far. I’ll be continuing my testing with day-to-day usage and further testing, but the experience is promising so far.