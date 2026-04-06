The Motorola g67 is Motorola’s entry level option for the year, providing solid day-to-day performance on a budget.

We’ve got the full range of Motorola’s latest phones in for review, including this model, the Motorola Edge 70 and the Motorola Signature flagship. Let’s check out what the g67 has to offer.

Motorola g67 Unboxing

The Motorola g67 comes in a slimline box with a preinstalled soft plastic case, documentation, a cable, and a sim tool. As expected there’s no charger included.

The g67 is a departure from the lineup this year, as it’s quite a bit thicker. You do get quite a large battery as a result of the thicker construction, though, and I wouldn’t exactly call it too chunky.

The edges of the g67 have a satin metal finish but it’s actually plastic. At a distance it’s a reasonably convincing effect.

The rear is a rubberised plastic that’s soft and grippy. It feels pretty durable, which gives me confidence about the phone’s longevity.

This phone comes in two Pantone colours; Arctic Seal, the one we have and Nile, a striking green colour. The box says Arctic Seal is meant to be grey, but to me it definitely has a slight purple hue to it under most light.

Motorola g67 First Impressions

The g67 is a 6.7-inch smartphone with good brightness and colours. It’s got a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor for solid day to day performance. I’ve noticed some slowdown switching between apps, but it’s quite minimal.

The headline feature for the g67 is the huge battery life. The device has a 5200 mAh battery on board to comfortably last over a day and keep going. When it’s time to recharge, fast charging means you can quickly top up.

The cameras leave a bit to be desired, but at this price point I’m not complaining too much. It has a 50 megapixel Sony Lytia sensor with a wide aperture, but there’s no optical image stabilisation and shots are more prone to blur and AI processing which can’t be turned off in the default camera app.

Overall Verdict

The Motorola g67 is a compelling entry level option. It’s rugged, durable, and works great for day-to-day usage. It’s a little let down by the cameras but at this price point it’s hard to complain too much.