The Motorola Edge 70 is the company’s latest foray into the midrange segment, bringing high end features at an affordable price point.

We’ve got all of Motorola’s latest phones in for review including this model, the Motorola Signature and the Moto g67. Let’s check out the experience right out of the box.

Motorola Edge 70 Unboxing

The Motorola Edge 70 comes in a slimline box that includes the phone, documentation, a charging cable, clear plastic case and the same perfume scent found in the Motorola Signature. As is the trend these days, there’s no included charger.

Similar to the Motorola Signature, the Edge 70 features a fabric-feel rear cover that provides a unique textural experience. It’s a different, coarser weave in a diagonal pattern.

The rear also features the Pantone swatch for the colour you opt for, whether that’s Bronze Green like we have, Lily Pad, or Gadget Grey.

The design is super slim and lightweight – noticeably lighter than any of the other phones I’ve had in for review recently. It comes in at just 159 grams and I find myself patting my pocket to see if it’s still there.

Motorola Edge 70 First Impressions

The Motorola Edge 70 features a 6.7-inch screen with good brightness and vivid colours. There’s also minimal bezels and unlike the Motorola Signature, it’s a flat surface.

The main highlight here is the rear camera array, featuring Sony Lytia sensors. The main lens is a 50-megapixel unit with image stabilisation, making it easier to get sharp photos even handheld.

There’s also an ultrawide lens that runs double duty for macro focus, and a light sensor to help the phone nail exposure.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, I do notice a few more hitches in performance than phones with newer chipsets. It’s mainly just issues like the camera app taking a bit longer to open or an occasional hiccup immediately after unlocking – not a dealbreaker.

Overall Verdict

The Motorola Edge 70 is an impressive unit taking the price into account. It’s affordable yet feels premium and lightweight. The cameras are also promising, and I’m looking forward to running it through its paces more.