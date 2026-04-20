Motorola g67 Review – Budget Phone, Premium Screen

The Motorola g67 is a budget smartphone with some high end niceties like a gorgeous screen, premium materials, and a big battery.

The highlight here is definitely the bright and vivid 6.8-inch AMOLED display that makes the g67 an excellent device for watching videos and scrolling content on the go.

Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset and 4GB of RAM, the g67 sports modest hardware specs at best, but it should be adequate for light users.

Overall Rating: 3.5 / 5

Pros

Bright and colourful screen

Build quality feels premium

Excellent battery life

Cons

Cameras are a letdown

4GB RAM is particularly low

Short software support tail

Price: $349 | Best for: Light phone users looking for a great deal

Setup & First Impressions

Motorola’s particular flavour of Android is fairly light. It’s near-stock Android with a few minor changes to the system like swappable themes and a few preinstalled apps.

Included in the box is the phone, a matching plastic case, and other accessories. The case is pre-installed, but removing it gives you access to the premium-feeling vegan leather finish.

Setup is as easy as entering your Google account and moving your apps across to the new phone. You can also sign into your Motorola account for access to a few other services.

You can check out our first impressions article here.

Design & Aesthetics

The g67 is slim and premium-feeling with rounded screen corners and metal-look sides. The vegan leather finish goes a long way to elevating the feel of the phone.

The rear of the device matches the other Motorola phones for the year, with a four-circle camera island.

Coming in at just 7.3 millimetres, the g67 is fairly thin compared to other devices in its segment, and at just over 180 grams it feels light in the hand too.

Motorola offers the g67 in two Pantone colours: Arctic Seal and Nile. We have the Arctic Seal colour, which is an attractive grey with a hint of purple hue under some light.

Life With the Motorola g67

I’ve been testing the Motorola g67 for a few weeks and I’ve had a good experience with it for the most part.

Positives

The biggest highlight here is the display. It’s an AMOLED unit with 120Hz refresh rate, delivering high brightness and vivid colours. At this price point, it might be one of the best screens I’ve seen.

The display is glossy with a fast response time and even produces decent HDR results, which is impressive at $349. Notably, it’s bright enough to view even in direct sunlight.

The build quality here is worthy of praise. The phone feels solid and well-made, not too heavy, and it’s thin enough to slip in and out of a bag or pocket easily.

Battery life is another high point, with the phone easily lasting a full day, while topping up is quick with 30W fast charging available.

The Motorola g67 features Dolby Atmos compatible speakers. It produces a decent listening experience, though it does lack bass.

Negatives

If I had to pick one downside, it’s the camera. Despite featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor in the main lens, photos often come out a little blurry. We’ll go over this in detail in the camera section.

Performance is another issue. I typically use a game called Arknights Endfield to check 3D gaming performance, but even that is listed as incompatible with the device. In synthetic 3DMark tests, performance was really rough.

Fullscreen games like Umamusume: Pretty Derby have UI elements that are cut off by the aggressively rounded corners, which can be distracting.

Cameras & Performance

The camera has been very hit and miss throughout my usage. It’s capable of good shots, but I’ve found it difficult to get good pictures reliably.

While the camera island features four lenses, only two are truly functional. The g67 has a standard lens and an ultrawide lens. The two remaining circles house a flash and an ambient light sensor that aims to help with exposure – though it doesn’t seem to make much difference even when it’s covered.

For happy snaps in good lighting the g67 can provide decent results, but close inspection will reveal blurry details and poor pixel binning due to the small sensor. Essentially this results in blobby details, smeared shadows, and inconsistent colours.

The selfie camera is decent but unremarkable. It’s got good resolution and detail but I found it lacking in colour a bit.

Here are a few test shots from the g67’s rear camera array.

100% Crop – Text is not crisp 100% Crop – Details in the plants are lost

Performance on the g67 is not good. 3D games are more or less out of the question, as even lightweight games have noticeable slowdown and graphical scaling. This can be pinned on the low ram and the Mediatek Dimensity 6300, which is a fairly low-end chipset.

Practical Considerations

Motorola’s software support tail continues to be a point of contention. The company does not provide operating system and security updates for long. The g67 promises two Android OS upgrades – Android 17 and Android 18 – as well as security updates to 2030.

That’s a lot shorter than competitors like the Samsung Galaxy A series that offers seven years of OS upgrades even on its entry level models.

Regional band support is great; the g67 supports all major telco bands including B28 on both 4G and 5G networks.

Value & Alternatives

Compared to other options on the market, the Motorola g67 is pretty good value. Its biggest selling point is the great screen, and it’s competitive on that front. At $349, it’s hard to complain too much about poor cameras and performance as it comes with the territory.

The exterior finish and build quality sets it apart from many other budget phones, while the lovely screen is a great cherry on top.

Would I Buy It With My Own Money?

I’d happily recommend this phone to light users. If your phone usage is mainly limited to messaging, social media, watching video content, and 2D gaming, the Motorola g67 is a great option. However, if you play a lot of 3D games and you’re looking for a great camera, it might be best to look elsewhere.