Motorola gets sweet for Valentine’s Day

If you are the kind of person who gives a phone to your Valentine, check out two of the ‘Motorola gets sweet for Valentine’s Day’ offers.

In the vivid 2023 Pantone Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta, the latest limited edition Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is the perfect gift for your fashion-conscious loved one. This device is the ideal combination of style and performance. It has a 50MP camera system and two Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. This exclusive Viva Magenta handset comes with complimentary new Moto Buds 600 ANC in Pantone colour, Winetasting.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – a diamond in the rough (review)

$899 at JB Hi-Fi

The boldly reimagined Motorola Razr 2022 is the perfect Valentine’s gift for those looking to unfold new possibilities. This super compact and pocketable device merges an iconic design with the latest technology. Your loved one will stand out as a style leader without sacrificing performance.

$1,599 in Satin Black in-store & online at JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys. Online only at Officeworks, Big W, and Lenovo.com.au.

Motorola supports CyberShack, and we publish relevant information as a reader service.

