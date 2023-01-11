Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – paint the town Magenta

A special edition Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in 2023 Pantone Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta with bonus Moto Buds BT/ANC in Pantone Winetasting, kicks off the smartphone deals for 2023.

The limited-edition phone is exclusively available for pre-order at JB Hi-Fi at an RRP of $899. The phone will be on sale from 19 January 2023 while stocks last.

CyberShack’s review Motorola Edge 30 Fusion – a diamond in the rough called it the ‘Goldilocks’ of the Edge 30 range. It has just the right mix of power, features and price’ to be the sweet spot. The only problem is that it came in boring Midnight Grey.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has flagship-level specifications. It has a 6.55″ pOLED 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform, and a 50 MP OIS camera system.

The price includes a pair of Moto Buds 600 BT 5.2/ANC in PANTONE 19-2118 Winetasting (not normally sold in Australia). This features Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology, 10mm drivers, delivering superior sound and hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. They have an IPX5 rating and a 6-hour battery with 20 hours in the Qi/USB-C case. This supports Qualcomm’s aptX codec and offers low latency.

Initial reviews claim a 35dB reduction in background noise. Some hail them as the best mid-range buds since the Jabra Elite 3. They have a US price of $150 (about $250 here).

“It’s been a privilege to explore the ‘Magentaverse’ and the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. We are united in the belief that design, innovation, and personal expression can generate more creative solutions and cultivate a future that promotes joyousness and optimism. Elley Cheng, Pantone Vice President and General Manager