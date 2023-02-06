LG 2022 TV and soundbar runout sale – bag a bargain

The LG 2022 TV and soundbar runout sale is on and if you have been eyeing a fantastic OLED or QNED or its unique tri-up-firing soundbars act quickly – while stocks last until 31 March.

We don't have the full details of every model, but here are a few:

42/48/55/77 C2 EVO OLED $1776.01/2076/2376/6076

55/65/77” CS OLED – $1976/2,976/4976

55/65” QNED85 $1,776.01/2076

55/65” QNED80 $$1376/1576

SN5Y 2.1 400W $429

S80QY 3.1.3 280W $849

S75Q 380W 3.1.2 $549

Bonus $209 WOWCAST on S95QR, S90QY and S80QY (ordered at the same time)

Celebrating 10 years of LG OLED technology in 2023, we are proud to lead the way in setting the standard for a premium cinematic experiences at home. Our runout sales promotion is yet another way we are offering Australians premium home entertainment technologies at accessible price points,” Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia

The offers are available at participating retailers, including Harvey Norman (Joyce Mayne, Domayne), JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Retravision, Appliances Online, Videopro and more.

