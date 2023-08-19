LG Dad’s Day 2023 gift ideas

There is a huge range of gifts for LG Dad’s Day 2023. Although I would question why a Cord Zero Vacuum and Power Mop is on the list 😂. Maybe Dads do clean.

The new LG 8-Bottle Mini Wine Fridge stropes eight bottles of wine, or you can fit 6 tinnies on a shelf. It uses thermoelectric (solid-state) cooling to minimise vibrations and noise. The 8° is perfect for white wine and beer.

The LG CordZero Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vacuum handstick vacuum is the ideal gift for Dad this Father’s Day. The Mini Power Drive Nozzle picks up dirt, dust, and even pet hair. It also features a new Power Drive Mop that can vacuum and mop at the same time. Includes the dock for charging and dustbin empty. Available in an all-new Forest Green colour, a sleek and trending shade that can reflect Dad’s personal style.

LG Styler| RRP $3,299 |

Corporate and office Dad can freshen up his clothes – from suits and jackets to suit pants, button-up shirts and more. It uses steam to help reduce wrinkles, odours and refresh various fabrics for up to five garments at a time. It also includes a dedicated section for pants, so Dad can keep the pleats in his suit pants looking sharp. For the Dad with allergies, the Sanitary Cycle can help reduce common allergens. The Refresh Cycle removes odours and refreshes clothing, reducing the need for washing. The new LG Styler is also available in an all-new Forest Green colour for the sophisticated, style-conscious Dad.

LG C3 OLED | RRP $4,299 |

It offers perfect blacks and accurate colour reproduction whether watching his favourite movie or catching a game. LG webOS 23 offers customisation for every user with user profiles and Quick Cards, grouped into convenient categories such as home office, gaming, music, and sports.

SC9S sound bar | RRP $1,499 |

Pair seamlessly with the LG C3 OLED TV and uses both the TV and soundbar speaker – WOW Orchestra. The LG Synergy Bracket positions the soundbar seamlessly beneath the TV or wall mounted.

TONE Free TF8 earbuds | RRP $369 |

Fitness-focused father. LG TONE Free TF8 wireless earbuds are an ideal companion, delivering premium sound even in the most intense workouts. SwivelGrip technology ensures they are firmly and comfortably in place. The lightweight design promotes better air circulation, ensuring comfort and breathability. An IP67 rating for resistance to water and dust is for a worry-free workout.

TONE Free T90 earbuds | RRP $399 |

Ideal for the travelling Dad. With immersive audio they are the world’s first earbuds to support Dolby Head Trackng, adjusting audio with head movements. Up to 9 hours of play time on a single charge,

gram SuperSlim | RRP $2,999 |

Perfect for the Dad who’s always going on business trips. The LG gram SuperSlim is an agile, lightweight laptop that’s ready to move with you. It is LG’s thinnest laptop ever, weighing just 998 grams and only 10.99m thick. The 15-inch OLED display and Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating, lets you take your work and play anywhere. Powered by Intel® 13th Gen Core makes it one of the most powerful laptops in its size range.

45-inch Curved UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor | RRP $2,999|

For Dads who love to game, putting them in the centre of the action. It is LG’s first 800R curved gaming OLED. It produces impressive, sharp visuals that breathe life into games that look and feel real. Perfect for first-person shooter, racing and strategy games. An ultra-fast refresh rate and rapid response time also minimises lag and ghosting for faster, smoother gameplay.

