LG gram Superslim 2023 laptop – how thin can you go?

The new LG gram Superslim 2023 laptop is just 10.99mm thin – not bad for a 15.6” OLED with 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black and Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating.

As our thinnest LG gram model yet, the LG gram SuperSlim sets a new standard for ultra-portable laptops. It is for consumers needing a laptop that offers ultra-computing performance and seamless connectivity to support productivity even while on the go.

Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

LG gram Superslim 2023 laptop LG-15Z90RT-GAA75A – basic specs

Price $2999 from LG online and selected retailers

15.6” 1920 x 1080, 16:9, 60Hz OLED with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Intel i7-1360P

16GB LPDDR5 6000Mhz

512GB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 (6000MBps) SSD and spare M2.2280 slot

Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E and BT 5.1 (2400Mbps using 6GHz 160MHz channel)

2 x 2W (5W Smart Amp) speakers with Dolby Atmos decode

Full-size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

(size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)

(size: 111.6 x 69.6mm) 2 x USB-C 4 Gen3x2 (with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

1 x USB-C 4 Gen3x2 (x1, with Power Delivery)

60Wh battery for more than 16 hours of video loop and 65W USB-C charger. It can also charge upstream from the powered docks.

Fingerprint reader on the power button

356.0 x 227.45 x 10.9mm x 990g

Neptune Blue over Magnesium chassis

CyberShack’s View – LG gram SuperSlim 2023 is impressive

LG’s 2023 gram models (LG gram Style 2023 – latest laptop tech is pricey but nicey (first look) and LG Ultra PC – laptops with performance and value (first look) show a distinct effort to be cutting edge. The Superslim shares much of the Style tech and offers good value for a well-featured device.

For my money, I would still go for the LG gram 2 in1 – 16” Touch Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor, but you sacrifice that excellent LG OLED for an IPS screen.

