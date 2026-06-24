VPN Security in 2026: What’s changing in the market right now?

VPNs are an essential tool for protecting your privacy on public networks and home networks alike. They provide a tunnel between you and the VPN server that helps to safeguard your browsing, search queries, and information passed over the internet.

VPN security is increasing, but so are features that make it easier to use the service across devices.

There are more and more providers on the market, with reliable mainstays like NordVPN maintaining a solid reputation, alongside new ways to access VPNs built into your browser as with Firefox’s recent free VPN addition.

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing segments in the VPN market with adoption increasing due to growing connectivity in the region. Rather than just countries as a whole, there’s been an increase in the ability to select individual cities as a destination for VPN traffic.

Here’s a rundown on recent developments in the VPN industry.

VPN Security is improving

There’s a growing threat surface for encrypted internet traffic with upcoming quantum computer threats that could break current encryption standards. In August 2024, the US agency NIST published post-quantum cryptographic standards for VPN providers and software developers to implement.

As of this year, only around 8 percent of the 40 most popular consumer apps had implemented any form of post-quantum cryptography. While it’s not a likely threat as of this moment, bad actors could harvest and store data for decrypting with a quantum machine at a later date.

NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark have implemented post-quantum encryption, but there are notable absences like Proton VPN and Private Internet Access. Some VPN providers are saying they need an architecture redesign to implement post-quantum cryptography.

VPN vulnerability disclosures are increasing, meaning more independent verification of VPN software security that allows consumers to make informed decisions about which provider they opt for.

Vulnerability disclosures happen when a researcher finds a security problem, privately states it to the company, and then publishes their findings at a later date, usually if the problem is not fixed.

These independent findings help to improve products for every customer, and they can be a great indicator of how a company responds to bugs and loopholes in the software.

VPN Features are growing

New features are becoming standard across a range of VPN providers aimed at increased usability and effectiveness.

A “Double VPN” feature routes your traffic through two servers instead of just one, adding a layer of security to your connection. Where using just one server means that connection has both your real location and your destination, adding a second server means that neither has the complete picture.

IP rotation changes your IP address periodically without dropping your connection, which can make tracking and fingerprinting harder. It can also be a method to get around websites that block specific IP addresses from VPN servers.

Norton VPN has increased to 25Gbps servers, delivering increased maximum speeds when connecting to major hubs to aid with larger downloads and streaming. Alongside its adoption of a no-logs policy and independent auditing, Norton VPN continues to be a great product.

Meanwhile, TrendLife has continued its focus on user-friendliness, simplicity, and cross-platform support as part of a broader security suite. It’s an easy-to-use solution that’s already included with your security package and functions as another layer of security.

VPNs in 2026: What this means for you

If you haven’t checked out VPN options in a while, it might be a great time to evaluate how your provider stacks up against the rest of the market. Looking at vulnerability disclosures can help see how your provider reacts to security threats.

If your VPN has not passed an independent no-logs audit in the last 12 to 18 months, it’s worth investigating whether they’re still a good option. This is an essential feature for solid VPN security, so it’s well worth verifying.

Quantum-resistant encryption is a futureproofing feature that helps secure your data against harvesting for later decryption. If you regularly deal with sensitive data over a VPN, it’s a feature worth looking into.

Double VPN and IP rotation are newer differentiators that provide extra layers of security. For general purpose use, you don’t necessarily need these features, but they add extra privacy with no effort on your part.

For more information on how to choose a VPN provider, check out our guide here.