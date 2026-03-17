The Complete VPN Guide – How to secure your private data online

VPNs, or virtual private networks, are one of the best ways to keep your data safe online. They create a secure connection from your device to ensure your private data stays private.

VPNs have a range of uses from keeping your data secure to accessing content around geoblocks. Combined with other tactics, they help to keep your data safe and secure.

They can be useful whether you’re at home or traveling, so let’s check out what they do and what you can use them for.

What is a VPN and how does it work?

Think of a VPN like a secure tunnel for sending your data over the internet. Most VPNs encrypt your traffic so other parties can’t see what information you’re sending.

When you use a VPN, your web data appears to be coming from the VPN’s server – a remote computer operated by the VPN company.

With most VPNs, all website requests are encrypted on your device and sent through to the VPN server, meaning parties on the local network and even your ISP can’t see your requests.

The VPN server encrypts any response and sends it back to your device where the client decrypts it and you can view the website normally.

Your ISP and local network devices only see that you’re connected to a VPN, but cannot see what you’re doing.

What can I do with a VPN?

There are several benefits VPNs have for everyday usage – especially while traveling.

Safer public Wi-Fi

VPNs protect your data on risky public networks like those in cafes, airports, hotels, public transport, and more. It’s just about impossible to verify the security of these networks, so a VPN is essential to protect your data on them.

Access geoblocked websites and services

VPNs can make it look like your connection is coming from another country. That means if you’re overseas, you can still connect to Aussie websites – some bank apps may block foreign IP addresses for example.

You may be wondering about using this feature to get around geoblocks and viewing streaming platforms as though from another country. This sometimes works, but many platforms seek to block VPN servers specifically, so it’s hard to rely on – it’s an ongoing cat-and-mouse game.

In countries like China, VPNs can be used to view websites from outside the Great Firewall, or to view censored websites in other jurisdictions.

Work remotely, securely

Secure connections are essential if you’re handling sensitive business information, and a VPN is an excellent method to achieve it. They secure your data and client information if you’re working from a public network.

What can’t a VPN do?

There’s also a few misconceptions to clear up regarding VPNs – they’re not a magic bullet.

Anonymity

VPNs don’t provide complete anonymity on the internet. Websites can still track your traffic through cookies, logins, and more.

The traffic good VPNs make anonymous is only that between you and the VPN server, meaning it’s anonymous to other devices on your network and to your ISP.

Antivirus

These services don’t inherently protect you against malware or viruses. They also can’t stop you from clicking a phishing link – it’s still important to stay safe online.

Why would I need a VPN?

If you’re intending to travel, work remotely, use public Wi-Fi regularly, or care about privacy online, a VPN is a great asset that you should be looking into.

They’re a safety layer that’s vital to add if you’re sending sensitive information over insecure public networks.

You probably don’t need a VPN if you only browse the internet at home or on secure networks, if you don’t travel, or if you don’t care about ISP tracking.

What should I look for when choosing a VPN?

There’s several points to consider when you’re picking a VPN to use. Here are a few features to watch out for:

Must-have features

No-Logs Policy

A VPN that tracks, stores, and/or sells your browsing data basically defeats the purpose of using one. Look for an option that has an independently audited no-logs policy – if it doesn’t have one it’s a red flag and you should look elsewhere.

Strong encryption

At minimum you’ll want AES-256 encryption. Better modern options include WireGuard, OpenVPN or IKEv2. Pretty much all good VPNs will use one of these protocols.

Kill Switch

This cuts your connection if the connection to the VPN drops, ensuring your real IP and data don’t get leaked – it’s an essential feature to have for any privacy-focused VPN.

DNS Leak Prevention

This feature means your DNS requests don’t pass to your ISP first – any good VPN routes all of your traffic through the tunnel, including DNS requests.

Jurisdiction

It’s best practice to avoid VPN companies headquartered in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the USA, or the UK, as they can be legally compelled to share user data. The gold standard options are based in Switzerland, Panama, or the British Virgin Islands.

Important features

Server Network

Generally, the more servers available, the more speed you can get due to less congestion. Many top-tier VPN options these days have over 100 servers in a wide variety of countries.

Average Speed

Check out the average speed on the network for an idea of how much slowdown you can expect – the best options on the market reduce your speed by less than 20 percent.

Streaming Support

If you’re looking to avoid a geoblock on streaming services, you’ll want to check reports ahead of time as most streaming services block VPN servers.

Here Are The Best VPNs

With these guidelines in mind, we have several options to recommend.

NordVPN

If you’ve watched much YouTube, you’re probably familiar with NordVPN – one of the biggest VPN companies worldwide.

The company has over 190 servers with excellent speeds across the network. It’s fast, user-friendly, and has a client for all kinds of devices like PCs, Macs, and smartphones.

NordVPN also has a proven no-logs policy, passing independent audits that ensures your data is safe.

Surfshark

Surfshark is one of the fastest options in ideal conditions and undergoes independent auditing that assures a no-log policy.

Surfshark boasts unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can connect all your devices at the same time should you wish.

It’s a great service with reliable privacy and excellent customer support.

Proton VPN

Proton VPN has excellent privacy credentials that have been tested in Swiss courts – the company was requested to provide customer logs but had no data to hand over.

Whether opting for Proton VPN as a standalone package or as part of the company’s wider privacy-focused services suite, it’s a great choice.

Proton VPN Free is a reasonable option, but it’s fairly limited with only three server locations and one device. It’s the only free option on this list, but it’s better than not using a VPN at all.

Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is a company based in the USA – a red flag as mentioned earlier – but it’s one of the only VPNs that has been tested in a US federal court.

The company was subpoenaed by the FBI but had no data to hand over, and passes regular independent auditing that confirms a strict no-logs policy.

It’s also an excellent value option with low ongoing costs – but it’s a little less user friendly when it comes to clients on computers and smartphones.

Norton Secure VPN

If you’re a subscriber to Norton 360, Norton Secure VPN is an excellent option you’ve got access to.

It has a verified no-logs policy, supports modern encryption protocols, and offers fast connection speeds.

A few things to know is that Norton explicitly blocks torrenting and P2P traffic on its network, and it operates a smaller network of servers than many other options.

The company is based in the USA, so it’s unclear what would happen in the event of a subpoena for customer information – but it’s unlikely much could be delivered due to the no-logs policy.

VPNs to avoid

Free options should be treated with caution – the golden rule on the internet is that if you’re getting something for free you’re probably paying in another way.

Free VPNs often work and do what they say they should, but they might log your traffic and sell it to advertisers, or inject ads directly.

You’ve got to be able to trust these services with your personal data above everything, so free VPNs may not be the best choice for privacy.