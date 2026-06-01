5 of the best private browsers that do more and track less

Google Chrome is the biggest browser on the market with around two thirds of the total market share. It’s the default browser most people opt for without ever thinking about it.

Last year Google reduced adblocker and tracker protection extensions’ effectiveness, pushing a lot of users away. Chrome’s data collection practices harvest your information to feed Google’s advertising empire.

The good news is there are plenty of privacy-focused Chrome alternatives to switch to that are free, fast, and light, and the switch is easier than most people might expect.

Why find a Chrome alternative?

Chrome’s primary purpose is to harvest your user data; it’s an advertising product first, browser second.

Alternative browsers like the ones we recommend here offer user interface features Chrome doesn’t, like better tab management, built-in ad blocking, and workspaces.

If you’ve been using Chrome just because it’s the default choice, you may be missing out on features that could speed up your usage, protect your privacy, and help you stay organised.

Five best private browser recommendations

Image courtesy Mozilla

Firefox

Firefox is a longstanding browser that’s been around since 2004. Run by the non-profit Mozilla Foundation, it offers enhanced privacy protection, a wide range of extensions, and syncing across devices.

Firefox has drawn some criticism for adding built-in AI features but the Foundation has been taking a cautious approach towards the technology, providing toggles to switch AI features on or off a la carte. These features are processed on-device and provide functions like translation and summarisation.

If you’d prefer a very similar browser that’s pre-configured for privacy and limited bloat with removed telemetry and AI features, check out Waterfox.

Highlights

Extensive add-ons library to customise your browser

Easy import from other browsers; keep your cookies, logins, and saved passwords

Regular feature and security updates

Disappointments

Slightly heavier on RAM than many alternatives

Some users complain about feature creep and bloat

Not quite as fast as Chromium on benchmarks

Best for: Anyone leaving Chrome for the first time who wants the least friction

Image courtesy Vivaldi Technologies

Vivaldi

Vivaldi is a browser built by former Opera CEO Jon von Tetzchner and held by a private company in Norway. As a Chromium-based browser, it’s built on the same technology as Chrome and supports the same extensions, making it a close option as a drop-in replacement.

Vivaldi offers a lot of customisation to help you browse the way that works for you, including tab tiling, stacking, panels, and workspaces. It also offers an inbuilt mail client, calendar, RSS feed, and notepad to help your workflow.

Highlights

Best-in-class customisation; use the browser the way you want

Feature rich without feeling bloated

No investor pressure for privacy rollback

Disappointments

Sheer number of options creates a learning curve

Default UI can look a bit cluttered

Chromium dependency means Google’s decisions can affect it

Best for: Power users who want full customisation control without giving up extension compatibility

Image courtesy Zen Browser / MIT License

Zen

Zen is a Firefox-based browser under an open source license that first received a stable release in December 2024 and has since been actively maintained with regular updates. Its main highlights are the unique sidebar layout and usability features.

Glance is a feature that lets you preview a link without leaving the page you’re on; just alt-clicking a link opens it in a floating overlay. Boosts let you customise the appearance of any website, tinting colours, changing fonts, zapping elements, and even forcing dark mode.

Highlights

Fresh, forward-thinking browser layout that echoes cult-favourite browser Arc

Highly recommended in browser communities, winning an elimination bracket

Real privacy substance behind the scenes

Disappointments

Limited extension ecosystem

Default layout takes time to get used to

Active development means features are in flux

Best for: Users who want a fresh take on the internet browsing experience and aren’t afraid to experiment

Image courtesy Kagi

Orion

If you’re one of our readers on MacOS, Orion is well worth checking out. It’s a browser made by Kagi, one search engine that we recommended in our search engines article. Orion is built on WebKit meaning it’s fast on Apple hardware and light on battery.

Orion has a zero-telemetry policy that means no usage data is collected. It also has built-in ad and tracker blocking.

One of the less common features it offers is native support for both Chrome and Firefox extensions, and it offers significantly more usability features than Safari like extensions, profiles, and vertical tabbing.

At the moment it’s only supported on MacOS and iOS. There’s a Linux version in alpha available as a Flatpak, and Windows development has started with a target release in late 2026.

Highlights

Feels like native software on iOS and MacOS

Strong privacy credibility

Proactive data protection by blocking scripts

Disappointments

Proprietary software means you have to take the company at its word

Extension support is still maturing

Limited platform availability at the time of writing

Best for: MacOS and iOS users who want more features than Safari offers

Image courtesy Librewolf

Librewolf

If you demand a high level of privacy, Librewolf is your best option. It’s a locked-down version of Firefox with all the privacy dials turned up to the max. By default it clears site data on close, features that leak data are disabled or removed, and uBlock Origin comes pre-installed.

In December 2025 Librewolf’s developers confirmed they will not support generative AI features and will remove those already present in the fork.

Librewolf consistently ranks as one of the best privacy-focused browsers for users who want a hardened version of Firefox without the effort of manual configuration.

Highlights

Maximum privacy with minimum effort

No unwanted feature bloat

Active development with a transparent changelog

Disappointments

Strict defaults break some sites like streaming services

Privacy features can create friction; sites will be logged out on close

No mobile version means limited consistency across devices

Best for: Privacy focused users who demand the most protection available and are willing to troubleshoot broken sites

Browser alternatives: Our take

All five of our recommendations are free to try, so if you’re looking for an alternative it’s easy to jump in and see which one suits you best.

Most alternatives let you import bookmarks, passwords, and cookies directly in just a couple of clicks. If you’re not sure about diving straight in, try running one of the options alongside your current browser so you can get a feel of what you like and dislike.

If you’re looking for a new search engine to go with your fresh browser, check out our guide here.

Choosing the right browser depends on your platform and your specific needs, but the worst choice is sticking with your current option just because it’s what you’re used to. Since a browser is a tool you use every day, it’s worth spending a few minutes to explore your options.