TCL 30+ – OLED screen and NFC at $399 (review)

The TCL 30+ is one of its new 2022 models that are tangibly better than its previous 10-and-20-series.

TCL Mobile (website and not confused with its TV and home appliances division) handles smartphones, tablets, and AR glasses. TCL also licences the Alcatel brand, although the former seems to have all but disappeared from Australia. In terms of market share, it has only been selling TCL branded phones here for the last three years. As a result, the lack of approved retail distribution (basically Harvey Norman and Officeworks) for the Australian certified models holds this brand back.

It is nice to see a smartphone maker maturing. It is a challenger brand, and our tests on the TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE (TCL 30SE – entry-level mid-range (Review) show generally decent performance and quality. You can compare both TCL gets it right with the value TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE.

5-minute review: TCL 30+ 4/128GB, 4G, Hybrid dual sim/microSD Australian Model T676K-2BIZAU12

Website Product Page Price $399 From Harvey Norman and Officeworks Warranty 2-years ACL Country of origin China Company TCL Technology (originally an abbreviation for Telephone Communication Limited) is a Chinese electronics company headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells consumer products, including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and small electrical appliances. More CyberShack TCL news and reviews

It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

Most section headings have FAIL (did not meet expected standards), PASS (all you can expect) or EXCEED (better than you can expect).

Don’t buy grey market

Regrettably, there is a substantial grey market (see Don’t buy a grey market phone – guide), and you need to be ultra-careful if you want an Australian Consumer Law warranty.

The ‘K’ model is for Australia and must have the 2BIZAU12 after it and the RCM C-Tick under Settings>System>Regulatory and Safety. Other versions may not have all AU Telco bands and no NFC. Do not buy H or J versions.

First Impressions – another glass slab – Pass

Sorry, but there is nothing exciting about a typical glass slab smartphone as this format is the best way to deliver value, not innovation.

It has a flat glass front, flat PMMA plastic back, tri-camera hump, the important 3.5mm jack on the bottom, and a hybrid dual sim/microSD slot. The power button (with fingerprint sensor) and volume rocker are on the right side.

The most outstanding feature is the bright and colourful OLED screen. However, I am unsure about the light Muse Blue back panel. I like the PMMA (synthetic glass) that resists fingerprints, but it is slippery, so use the supplied bumper cover.

Screen: 6.7” 2400×1080, 8-bit 16.7m colours, 60Hz OLED – Exceed

It is rare to find OLED at this price, but frankly, consider the OLED screen more of a bonus. It is bright, daylight readable, saturated colour and being OLED, has a swipe-out Edge screen and Always-on display.

TCL quotes 650 nits HBM (High brightness mode), but the reality is that it is about 400 nits for everyday use, and it is still an SDR (standard, not high dynamic range) screen.

TCL includes its NXTVISION adjustment App, which basically pushes the OLED to its limits. We are not sure if this negatively affects battery life, but it is nice to be able to play with it to suit your tastes.

Processor – MediaTek Helio G37– Pass (just)

This is the same processor as the Moto g22 (Motorola g22 – the cheap and cheerful smartphone (review), so we have some benchmarks. Overall, it performed within a few percent of these.

Let’s just say this is entry-level, and you must accept that there will be lag under load, especially with 4GB of RAM and slow eMMC flash drive storage. And, as with many MediaTek SoCs, we were unable to run some key GPU performance tests – suffice to say, video speed is too slow for any popular games.

Throttling was minimal at 10% over 15 minutes.

Summary: It is a three-cylinder, no turbo!

Comms – Wi-Fi 4 N (Fail), BT 5.0 and NFC – Pass

If there is one area we are critical of, it is Wi-Fi 4 N single-band 2.4Ghz tops out at 79Mbps. To put this in perspective, a download takes six times as long as Wi-Fi 5 AC. What was TCL thinking by putting this in a $399 handset when everyone has Wi-Fi 5 AC at 433Mbps?

As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers.

GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres, but the phone takes a long time to find satellites and recalculate routes limiting its effectiveness for in-car navigation.

Phone – Pass with caveats – for capital city and suburbs only

As seems typical of MediaTek Helio SoCs, it could only find the nearest tower, albeit at a reasonable 1-3pW signal strength. It is a Pass for capital city users only.

Battery – 5010mAh – Exceed with caveats

We have had past issues with MediaTek SoCs with GFX Bench and Geekbench 5 performance testing software. We managed to run the Manhattan and T-Rex battery tests but obtained vastly different results over three runs.

We can confirm that it takes over 3.5 hours to charge (claim 2.1 hours) and will video loop for 18 hours (excellent), but this is at odds with the results of the GFX Bench Tests, which are around 9-10 hours.

We expect it should last two days, but that largely depends on your use.

Sound – stereo Pass (just)

It is stereo – an earpiece and bottom-firing speaker. But the sound is skewed to the bottom speaker, and it fails the white noise generator test by clipping (compressing or cutting out) badly above 4kHz. Add to that lower-than-average volume (72dB), no bass and choppy treble, and it is not satisfying for music. It is OK for voice.

Hands-free has below-average volume. While the dual mics provide some noise-cancellation, you need to hold the bottom mic within 60cm of your mouth if you want to be heard.

SBC and AAC codec means Bluetooth earphones have average volume and stereo sound stage.

No low-or-mid-bass and not enough high-bass (100-200Hz) to make a difference. Note the choppy line from 1kHz onwards to 20kHz – it failed the white noise test (gold line) but clipping, compressing or simply cutting out the sound.

Build – Pass

TCL offers a 2-year warranty, so we would typically allocate Exceed here. But the chrome finish plastic frame looks cheap, it is pretty slippery in hand, and the lack of any IP Rating (when the competition has IP54 or X4) puts it behind.

One reader who has purchased one could not buy a wallet style cover and tempered glass protector at Harvey Norman or Officeworks. You will need to go online to Alibaba or eBay to find some.

Android 12 – Pass

While TCL will update its security patches to December 2023, it won’t be offering an Android 13 upgrade – and that is OK as phones at this price are sell and forget.

I am not yet a fan of TCL UI 4.0X. It is a relatively light touch over Android, and there is no learning curve. But it has a set of TCL apps that double up on Google Apps, and the launcher keeps asking to let these have system permissions. Saying ‘no’ does not impede its operation, but you cannot delete these baked-in apps either.

There is a lot of bloatware – remove: Amazon Shopping, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, an Office suite (not Microsoft), and non-Google apps to clear up storage.

Missing – all good

Apart from Wi-Fi 5 AC, it has everything you need.

Camera – TCL 30+ – Passable. TCL should work on camera firmware

It really is a single camera – the 50MP does all the work

In theory, it should be a decent 50+2+2MP camera setup. We know the 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and what to expect. It is used in more than 100 smartphones, including TCL 30-series, a few Motorola g-series, Samsung Galaxy A13/23, realme 8/9i, Vivo 21T, OPPO A96 and several other 2022 models coming here.

What we don’t know until we test is the level of AI the MediaTek SoC provides (well, we do, as we just completed the Motorola g22 review with the same SoC and 50MP sensor). In short, lower levels of AI means it needs reasonable light levels to get the best out of it.

And that explains why there is no dedicated night mode – all shots are on an auto setting.

Camera summary

Photos

50MP with no AI and HDR daylight has good colours and details.

12.5MP binned (normal shooting mode) with AI lacks accurate colours and details

2x Zoom is acceptable in the foreground but loses definition in the background

4x Zoom – forget it – poor detail and noisy

No UW lens, so it does a 50MP crop

Macro – must be at 4cm or blurred. Good shots otherwise

Office Light 400 lumens – Colours are off, soft focus and a little noisy

Bokeh – depth camera did not focus properly

<40 lumens – camera struggles

Night mode – No

Selfie – ok, in good light but the wide-angle means there is a lot of background showing

Video: Poor dynamic range leads to washed-out colours and lack of detail in light and dark areas

1X 50MP no AI – natural colours and good detail – slight noise in the background

1X 12.5MP binned with AI applied – AI got it wrong! Compare the sky and water with the 50MP shot above

2X – 12.5MP with AI and the colours match the 1X 12.5MP image above but the background is way to noisy

4X – 12.5MP is reasonable but worse background definition and noise

Macro is good although we took several attempts to get the crisp focus

Office light. Focus is very soft and colours are off Office Light – Bokeh and it is barely blurring the background. we suspect focus issues.

<40 lumens and its very noisy with screen highlights blown out – not for low light

CyberShack’s view – TCL 30+ is fine, but better value smartphones will cane it.

There is nothing wrong with the TCL 30+ (let’s be positive – you can’t go wrong with it), but it has one major problem – price.

The $300-399 bracket is the most hotly contested, and apart from its OLED screen, its specs are not class-leading. Read Best Android phones under $500 – some are real gems! (May 2022) to see where it sits.

Unfortunately, its closest competition is the Motorola g22 (same processor and camera) Motorola g22 – the cheap and cheerful smartphone (review). The problem is that this is $100 cheaper at $299 (on special at JB Hi-Fi at $239). We don’t usually comment on price, but the TCL 30+ needs to sit around that mark to be competitive.

And the $399 OPPO A96 – an absolutely perfect $399 smartphone (review) is the class-leader with a way more powerful Qualcomm SD680 processor; 8GB RAM; fast UFS storage; Wi-Fi 5 AC dual-band; a very powerful phone signal strength for use anywhere in Australia; excellent stereo sound; better OS and security patch policy; and the same 50MP lens/sensor that produces far better images.

It is not TCL’s fault that prices are askew – the volatile dollar, COVID supply, factory shutdowns and more all affect costs. But I do suspect we will see a price adjustment soon.

TCL 30+

Brand TCL Model 30+ Model Number T676K-2BIZAU12 Price Base 4/128 Price base $399 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Mid-range Website Product Page From Harvey Norman, Officeworks Country of Origin China Company TCL Technology (originally an abbreviation for Telephone Communication Limited) is a Chinese electronics company headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells consumer products including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and small electrical appliances. More CyberShack TCL news and reviews Test date 5/5 to 2/6/22 Ambient temp 15-18° Release April 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) The ‘K’ model is for Australia and must have the 2BIZAU12 after it. Other versions may not have full AU Telco bands and no NFC. Do not buy H or J versions

Screen

Size 6.7″ centre U notch Type OLED (from CSOT owned by TCL) Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with slightly curved edges Resolution 2400 x 1080 PPI 393 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 91.75 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive 60Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Claim 650 HBM (This is an excellent marketing figure, but in everyday terms, it is about 400nits maximum) Nits max, test Claim 900 (This would indicate some level of HDR, but our test software only shows SDR) Contrast 100,000:1 (OLED is infinite) sRGB 100+% DCI-P3 Claim 100% of 16.7M colours Rec.2020 or other Claim 100% NTSC Delta E (<4 is excellent) Around 4 HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Blue light control Yes PWM if known Yes, 365Hz Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display Yes Accessibility Android features DRM L3 (lowest) – 480p at best but Netflix will not play Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Claim ‘Scratch resistant’ Comment The brightness figure uses HBM (high brightness mode), which is not achievable, let alone peak brightness.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Helio G37 nm 12 Cores 4 x 2.3GHz and 4 x 1.8GHz Modem 4G Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL AI TOPS Estimate <4 Geekbench 5 Single-core 174 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1019 Like Too slow to make a comparison – well below a Snapdragon SD460. GPU PowerVR GE8320 680MHz GPU Test Open CL Would not run Like Too slow to compare Vulcan 88 RAM, type 4GB LPDDR4x Storage, free, type 128GB (93GB free) eMMC micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 212 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 130 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 82/37 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Not recognised Comment Storage speeds are commensurate with the lower cost eMMC, but that is all you need as 1080p video hardly taxes that. Throttle test Max GIPS 101500 Average GIPS 98049 Minimum GIPS 76937 % Throttle 10 CPU Temp 50 Comment Good thermal management for a 5W TPD SoC

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 4 N 2.4GHz only (below average) Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -23/78 (2.4GHz band only) Test 5m -34/78 Test 10m -45/78 BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Australian K version only Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity No Pedometer No Ambient light Yes Hall sensor No Proximity Yes Other Fingerprint side mount Comment Some of the usual sensors are emulated in the MediaTek SoC. We cannot forgive Wi-Fi 4 N single band offering less than 79Mbps half-duplex.

4G LTE

SIM Hybrid dual sim and microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 25/12/40ms below average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -89/1-3pW (reasonable for major city use) Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Typical of low-cost MediaTek and strictly for areas with lots of towers – city and suburbs.

Battery

mAh 5010 Charger, type, supplied 5V/2A/10W, 9V/2A/18W, 12V/1.5A/18W with 2A USB-A to USB-C cable PD, QC level No PD but can use PD chargers Test (60Hz) Charge % 30mins 22% Charge 0-100% Claim 2.1 hours (Test 3 hours 38 minutes) Charge 5V, 2A 5V/2A 5 hours 12 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 18 hours

Unable to test with Wi-Fi and streaming video due to L3 DRM PC Mark 3 battery 14 hours 40 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery 591.8 min (9.86 hours) 480 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 525.7 min (8.76 hours) 1191 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 6 hours 12 minutes Watt idle Screen on 700-1000mA Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use While the video loop time is good, the PC Mark Test is lower than expected, meaning that you can expect two days under typical use. Comment We also use the Accubattery test, and it is usually similar to PC Mark results. But in this case, it shows 18 hours (versus 14 hours 40 minutes) and 5 hours under 100% load (we achieved 6 hours 12 minutes).

Accubattery did show that battery life is very much more dependent on how you use it – a power user may only get 6-10 hours between charges.

Sound

Speakers Stereo earpiece and bottom-firing speaker. Tuning No AMP 2 x AW87 stereo Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC and AAC only Multipoint Unknown – likely not Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ No Mics Dual with noise-cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off <80dB Volume max 77 Media (music) 72 Ring 77 Alarm 67 Notifications 74 Earpiece 50 Hands-free Relatively low volume, but dual mics do offer a small level of noise-cancelling BT headphones Good volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz No Middle Bass 40-100Hz No High Bass 100-200Hz Steep build to 200Hz but not enough to introduce bass characteristics Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat-ish with a slight upwards incline Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat-ish with a slight upwards incline High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat but very choppy and starts clipping sound Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat but very choppy and starts clipping sound Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat but very choppy and starts clipping sound High Treble 6-10kHz Decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Steep decline Sound Signature type In theory, it is mid (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed), but the choppy treble and lack of any bass make it hard to listen to. Soundstage Stereo but somewhat skewed to the bottom speaker and not very wide. 2D only – no depth or height Comment A strong imbalance to the bottom speaker makes the sound stage skewed. Very little high-bass and extremely choppy and harsh treble. During the white noise test, it frequently cut out or clipped the sound.

Build

Size (H x W x D) 164.5 x 75.2 x 7.7 mm Weight grams 184 Front glass Not specified Rear material PMMA matte – fingerprint resistant Frame Plastic IP rating Not specified Colours Muse Blue

Tech Black Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 5V/3A/15W, 9V/2AS/18W, 12V/1.5A/18W USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W rated Buds Yes Bumper cover Yes

OS

Android 12 – Android Enterprise recommended Security patch date 5/03/2022 UI TCL UI V4.0.2 BAZ

It is a reasonably light touch over Android. It enables an Edge screen. OS upgrade policy No OS upgrade Security patch policy To December 2023 Bloatware There is a lot of bloatware in terms of its substitutes for Google Apps, and these want more permissions than necessary. Remove: Amazon Shopping, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, an Office suite (not Microsoft), and non-Google apps to clear up storage. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – test 8/10 Face ID 2D face ID

Camera – TCL 30+

Rear Primary Wide MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.85 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 74.4 (65.6-77.8) Stabilisation EIS only Zoom 4X digital Rear 2 Macro MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M1b Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 88.8 Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Depth MP 2 Sensor Galaxy Core GC02M1 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 85 Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080p@30fps no EIS Flash Yes Auto-HDR Manual Steady Snap, High Pixel, Portrait Mode, Movie Mode, Stop Motion, Art effects, AI scene detection 2.0, Filter, HDR, Face detection, Gesture control, Quick Snap, Touch to Capture, Light Trace, Panorama QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode Yes

Selfie

Front MP 13 Sensor Hynix HI1336 or Samsung S5K3I6 Focus FF f-stop 2.3 um 1.44 FOV (stated, actual) 96 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom 4x digital Video max 1080p@30fps Features Face Beautification, Auto Capture, Touch To Capture Comment In reality, it’s a single lens/sensor camera with the 50MP doing all the work. It then relies on the MediaTek SoC for AI post-processing, but the G37 at <4TOPS cannot do much. You will see quite good images at 50MP but variable when binned and AI applied.

Ratings

Features 7.5 Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz and MediaTek SoC are not class-leading Value 7 There are better value phones in this category, and the Motorola g22 is essentially the same device at $299/239! Performance 6 It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit for purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 8 TCL UI is improving, but it is still a little clunky, and its Apps duplicate Google Apps and are uninstallable. Design 8 All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone Rating out of 10 7.3 Comment While there is nothing fundamentally wrong, the TCL30+ is simply not competitive in the current market.

Pros Lovely OLED 2400 x 1080p screen

Decent battery life (depends on use)

Camera is fine for daylight shots

Good 24-month warranty Cons Wi-Fi N 2.4Ghz is way too slow

Phone reception is limited to good tower coverage areas

Camera struggles in office and lower light shots

MediaTek G37 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC is slow and laggy

Sound could be improved