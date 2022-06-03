TCL gets it right with the value TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE
TCL has released two 2022 model upper-entry level smartphones, TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE, that share many specification similarities – rear camera, RAM/Storage, 4G modem and TCL’s UI over Android 12. We wanted to show you a side-by-side specs comparison.
TCL 30+ – OLED screen and NFC at $399 (review)
TCL 30SE – entry-level mid-range (review)
The manufacturing differences/quality are evident. The 30+ has a bottom 3.5mm jack, stereo sound, and is quite svelte/slim/elegant with a PMMA back and chrome finish plastic frame.
The 30SE has a top 3.5mm jack, mono sound, is thicker and nowhere near as elegant. So, they may both be part of the 2022, 30-series but that is where it ends.
We have updated Best Android phones under $500 – some are real gems! (May 2022) to show you where these two sit.
Update: Having reviewed both now it is clear that while both are 30-series they are in fact chalk and cheese. The TCL30+ is superior all around, has a faster processor for better performance; OLED screen; comes with earbuds and a bumper case; 18W charging; better build and security updates to December 2023. While the MediaTek TCL30+ SoC G37 is entry-level the TCL 30SE MediaTek G35 has about 20% less power so that means less AI image processing and more lag and stutter under load.
The 30+ is worth the extra $70 but hey, spend what you have!
TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE
Same refers to the left column.
|TCL 30+ Model T676K-2BIZAU12
|TCL 30 SE Model 6165H1-2BIZAU12
|Website
|Website
|$399
|$329
|6.7” 2400×1080 60Hz OLED
|6.52” 1600×720 LCD
|Tech Black
Muse Blue (light sky blue, matte finish)
|Atlantic Blue (darker navy Blue, gloss finish)
Space Gray
|MediaTek Helio G37 12nm
|Helio G25 12nm
|TCL UI 4.0 and Android 12
|Same
|4GB LPDDR4x
128 GB eMMC
MicroSD to 1TB
|Same
Same
MicroSD to 512GB
|Dual Sim Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Same
|Rear Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP
1080p@30fps
|Same
|Front Camera: 13MP
1080p@30fps
|Front: 8MP
Same
|Wi-Fi 4 N
BT 5.0
NFC
|Same
|Steady Snap, High Pixel, Portrait Mode, Movie Mode, Stop Motion, Art effects, AI scene detection 2.0
|Portrait mode, Macro, Pro mode, High pixel mode, Panorama mode, AI scene detection
|2D Face unlock
Fingerprint (side)
|Same
Fingerprint (back)
|Battery: 5010mAh
|5000mAh
|9V/2A/18W USB-C 2.0 charger inbox
2.1 hours
|5V/2A/10W charger inbox (15W capable)
3 hours
|165.54×75.24×7.74x184g
|165.2×75.5×8.9x190g
|Harvey Norman
Officeworks (late May)
Big W
Target
Amazon
|Same