TCL gets it right with the value TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE

TCL has released two 2022 model upper-entry level smartphones, TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE, that share many specification similarities – rear camera, RAM/Storage, 4G modem and TCL’s UI over Android 12. We wanted to show you a side-by-side specs comparison.

The manufacturing differences/quality are evident. The 30+ has a bottom 3.5mm jack, stereo sound, and is quite svelte/slim/elegant with a PMMA back and chrome finish plastic frame.

The 30SE has a top 3.5mm jack, mono sound, is thicker and nowhere near as elegant. So, they may both be part of the 2022, 30-series but that is where it ends.

Update: Having reviewed both now it is clear that while both are 30-series they are in fact chalk and cheese. The TCL30+ is superior all around, has a faster processor for better performance; OLED screen; comes with earbuds and a bumper case; 18W charging; better build and security updates to December 2023. While the MediaTek TCL30+ SoC G37 is entry-level the TCL 30SE MediaTek G35 has about 20% less power so that means less AI image processing and more lag and stutter under load.

The 30+ is worth the extra $70 but hey, spend what you have!

TCL 30+ and TCL 30SE

TCL 30+ Model T676K-2BIZAU12 TCL 30 SE Model 6165H1-2BIZAU12 Website Website $399 $329 6.7” 2400×1080 60Hz OLED 6.52” 1600×720 LCD Tech Black

Muse Blue (light sky blue, matte finish) Atlantic Blue (darker navy Blue, gloss finish)

Space Gray MediaTek Helio G37 12nm Helio G25 12nm TCL UI 4.0 and Android 12 Same 4GB LPDDR4x

128 GB eMMC

MicroSD to 1TB Same

Same

MicroSD to 512GB Dual Sim Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Same Rear Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP

1080p@30fps Same Front Camera: 13MP

1080p@30fps Front: 8MP

Same Wi-Fi 4 N

BT 5.0

NFC Same Steady Snap, High Pixel, Portrait Mode, Movie Mode, Stop Motion, Art effects, AI scene detection 2.0 Portrait mode, Macro, Pro mode, High pixel mode, Panorama mode, AI scene detection 2D Face unlock

Fingerprint (side) Same

Fingerprint (back) Battery: 5010mAh 5000mAh 9V/2A/18W USB-C 2.0 charger inbox

2.1 hours 5V/2A/10W charger inbox (15W capable)

