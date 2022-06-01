OPPO A96 – absolutely perfect $399 smartphone (review)

The OPPO A96 is tangible proof that you don’t have to spend more to get a perfectly capable smartphone. This has everything you need and more.

To me, the perfect lower-cost smartphone needs:

A reliable processor: Qualcomm SD680, Adreno 610 GPU and SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC sound codecs

4G: no one needs or wants to pay more for 5G plans

Huge, bright, and colourful screen: 6.59″, 2412 x 1080, 90Hz, 16.7m colours, 100% DCI-P3 IPS display

Lots of ram and storage: 8/128GB/dedicated microSD card

Dedicated dual sim slots with very strong phone signal reception: Yes

Good point and shoot day and night camera: 50MP primary camera, a depth sensor and 16MP selfie with OPPO’s excellent camera tech

Big, fast charge battery: 5000mAh and 33W SUPERVOOC Fast charger and a bumper cover in the box

Good comms and NFC PayWave: Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0, NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack

Warranty: 2-years and superb local support

The OPPO A96 ticks all the boxes and then some.

OPPO A96 CPH2333 8/128GB/microSD, Dual Sim

Website Product page Price $399 Colours Starry Black and Sunset Blue From JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Wireless1, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon (OPPO official store), The Technology Store AU Warranty 2-years ACL Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

Most section headings have FAIL (did not meet expected standards), PASS (all you can expect) or EXCEED (better than you can expect).

First impression – The OPPO A96 is the $349 A76 on steroids – Exceed

We called the OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging. It is one of those phones that won’t let you down, especially if it is all you can afford. It is not a spectacular performer, but the 33W fast charge really stands out.

The OPPO A96 has a larger 1080 screen, same processor, 8GB RAM, same comms, terrific phone signal strength, upgraded 50MP rear and 16MP selfie camera, and an excellent 1-hour charge – all for 50 bucks more. It is a no brainer to spend $399 to get this much in a phone.

OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Fortunately, the back is not a fingerprint magnet but has quite a slippery surface so use the bumper case.

There is a dual-camera (50MP Primary and 2MP Depth) and LED flash, stereo speaker and OPPO’s usual right-side power/fingerprint sensor and left-side volume rocker. It is relatively light at 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm x 191g.

Things that set it apart from the competition include a very long 30-hour battery life and a 1 hour, 33W charger inbox.

Screen: 6.59″, 2412 x 1080, 60 or 90Hz or auto step (30/45/50/60/90) Exceed

It is a bright (480 nit), colour accurate (100% DCI-P3), tempered glass screen capable of Netflix HD streaming.

The 90Hz auto setting refresh rate now includes five step levels, positively affecting battery life.

Summary: No better for the price.

Processor: Qualcomm SD 680 and 8/128/microSD – Pass for performance and Exceed for what it brings to the phone

It is fit for purpose, but it is not for games. OPPO’s excellent thermal management can deliver full power over 15 minutes with a negligible 8% loss.

OPPO also has a RAM extender that can add up to 5GB virtual to the 8GB physical RAM (RAM disk swap space). You don’t need it as it has twice what most phones have at this price.

We love that it still has dedicated microSD storage expansion to 1TB and that you can mount an external portable SSD via OTG, although being USB 2.0 means about 30MBps data transfer rates.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 and NFC – Exceed

Wi-Fi 5 AC is 433Mbps and gets a very strong signal more than 10m away from the router

It has NFC, which is not expected at this price.

GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres

As it has a Qualcomm processor, it has SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC sound codecs, which means excellent Bluetooth quality over headphones and speakers.

Phone – Exceed for city suburbs and regional

It recorded some of the highest signal strengths ever and found two towers. You should have no issues using this anywhere in Australia.

Battery – 5000mAh and 33W SUPERVOOC charging – Exceed

You can probably get up to a week between charges (light use) and recharge in under an hour. But even better is that the charger comes inbox – something of a rarity now.

Sound – stereo with a nice sound signature – Exceed

You usually get mono sound, so stereo is a pleasant surprise. The sound signature has good high bass and relatively flat (good) mid and treble. Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones are excellent.

It has some high-bass, so the music sounds reasonably good. Volume is excellent at 85dB – well above most phones.

This is quite impressive for a low-cost device. It has some high-bass. very strong mid and slightly recessed treble. Good for most music genres.

Android 11 – you may get 12 – Pass

At this price, most phones are ‘sell and forget’. OPPO may upgrade it to Android 12 and offers two years of security updates. The Fingerprint reader is conveniently on the power button.

ColorOS is a light touch over Android and is very easy to use. It has all Google Apps and Google Play access.

OPPO build and warranty – Exceed

A well-made phone, IP54 rated and a 2-year warranty – hard to do better. It has passed 28,000 micro-drop tests and is a keeper.

OPPO A96 Camera – dual-sensor, but one does all the work – Exceed

It has a 50MP (bins to 12.5MP), PDAF primary lens/sensor and a 2MP depth camera.

Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range and good details in the shadows and highlights.

Ultra-wide: The Primary sensor 50MP image is cropped to show ultrawide.

Macro: N/A, but the 50MP handles this very well

Depth: A 2MP sensor helps bokeh shots

Daylight zoom: It is good at 2, 5 and 10X with low noise and good detail

Office Light (<400 lumens): Good detail and natural colour.

Bokeh (portrait) is excellent.

<40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good detail and colours. Night mode nicely saturates the colour and some details.

Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. AI Natural Retouching includes blemish removal while preserving the user’s natural facial features.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image.

1X and this is an excellent shot for an overcast day with good definition in the foreground and the trees over the water.

Ultra Wide – This uses the same primary lens but shoots at 50MP (no AI) and crops the image. Its lacking in dynamic range and crisp focus – hopefully a firmware update will address this.

2X and colour and details are superb

5X and colours and details are still excellent. The background is just starting to get a little noise

10X and you could not ask for more from digital zoom under overcast conditions

The 50MP handles Macro very well

Excellent detailed bright shot and accurate colour Excellent Bokeh

<40 lumens and the shot has good detail and colours

Night mode makes the colours pop and adds back some definition.

CyberShack view – OPPO A96 is a terrific class-leading, lower-cost smartphone

As we said at the beginning, it has everything you could want and more. No, it is not 5G, but despite the exaggerated porkies that Telcos exuberantly pedal, you don’t need it and will pay more for the privilege.

It has a lot of competition, but it is ahead on points in most categories – notably the Qualcomm processor, 8GB/128GB/microSD, camera and screen.

It gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

CyberShack Smartphone database comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

OPPO A96 CPH2333

Brand OPPO Model A96 Model Number CPH2333 Price Base 8/128 Price base $399 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Mid-range Website Product page From JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Wireless1, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon (OPPO official store), The Technology Store AU Country of Origin China Company OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service. Test date 5/5/22 to 1/6/22 Ambient temp 18-23° Release March 2022 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) China model PFUM10

5G Model

OLED Screen model

Any other configuration apart from 8/128GB Single sim

Look for RCM C-Tick under settings, about phone, regulatory label.

Screen

Size 6.59″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat with slightly curved edges Resolution 2414 x 1080 PPI 401 Ratio 20.1:9 Screen to Body % 90.8 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive auto step (30/45/50/60/90) or select fixed 60 or 90Hz Touch response 180Hz touch Nits typical, test 480 (tested 472) Nits max, test 600 HBM (tested 615) Contrast 1500:1 (tested 1475:1) sRGB Gentle 100+% DCI-P3 Vivid 100% of the 16.7m colour gamut Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 2.6 HDR Level SDR SDR Upscale No Bluelight control Yes PWM if known N/A Daylight readable Yes, with the light theme Always on Display N/A Edge display No Accessibility No DRM L1 for HD SDR playback Gaming 40fps at best Screen protection Holitech/BOE: AGC DT-Pro (Dragontrail like GG3) Comment Excellent bright, colour accurate screen

Processor

Brand, Model Qualcomm SD680 nm 6 Cores 4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.9GHz Modem X11 4G AI TOPS Estimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI) Geekbench 5 Single-core 387 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1661 Like Similar to older flagship SD845 GPU Adreno 610 1.1GHz GPU Test Open CL 425 Like Slow for games Vulcan 586 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4x 2133 4 x 16-bit Storage, free, type 128GB (97GB free) UFS 2.2 micro-SD Up to 1TB Disk Test CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 697 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 416 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 85/39 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 21/17 OTG Comment Reflects fast UFS 2.2 and external speeds USB 2.0 Throttle test Max GIPS 171463 Average GIPS 163232 Minimum GIPS 153973 % Throttle 8 CPU Temp 67° Comment Excellent thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type Wi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering Test Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -18/433 (excellent signal strength) Test 5m -39/433 Test 10m -42/433 BT Type 5.0 GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps Alt DP, DeX, Ready For No cable but you can Wi-Fi cast and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No

Sensors

Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer No Gravity Yes Pedometer Yes Ambient light Yes Hall sensor No Proximity Yes Other Comment Wi-Fi 5 AC is strong and keeps signal well to 10m

LTE (not 5G)

SIM Dual sim and dedicated microSD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Single VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 22/17/38ms (good) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -79/12-37pW (incredible strength) Tower 2 -98/500fW to 2.5pW (ditto) Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Found two towers at exceptionally strong signal strength. City, suburbs and regional town use.

Battery

mAh 5000 single battery 800 cycles still over 80% capacity Charger, type, supplied 33W SUPERVOOC 5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/3A (33W) PD, QC level PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence charge times Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (adaptive screen) Charge % 30mins 50% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 3 minutes Charge Qi, W N/A Charge 5V, 2A 4.5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 27 hours PC Mark 3 battery 28 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 645.5 min (10.76 hrs) 1800 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 677.8 min (11.13 hrs) 2980 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 6 hours 12 minutes Watt full load 1000mA Watt idle Screen on 130-170mA Estimate loss at 90Hz Expect about 20% less at 90Hz Estimate typical use Two to three days at typical use Comment Excellent battery life and a fast 33W charger make this a class-leader

Sound

Speakers Earpiece and down-fixing speaker for stereo sound Tuning Dirac HD audio technology AMP Qualcomm Dolby Atmos decode No, but downscales Dolby Audio up to 5.1 Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC Multipoint Should support it EQ Real Original Sound Technology

EQ – Smart, Movie, Game, Music Mics 2 with some noise-cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 85dB (very loud) Media (music) 84 Ring 84 Alarm 85 Notifications 84 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for some wind noise reduction BT headphones Excellent separation and volume with Qualcomm codec set

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Steep build to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 4000-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat High Treble 6-10kHz Slow linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline Sound Signature type Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments. But there is just enough high-bass to give a satisfying sound signature. Soundstage Wider than the phone Comment Mono is all you can expect at this price, so stereo is a real bonus. It is surprisingly listenable for most music genres.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight grams 191 Front glass Dragontrail hardened Rear material PMMA Polymethyl Methacrylate (shatter-proof glass substitute) Frame Polycarbonate IP rating IP54 Colours Starry Black

Sunset Blue Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 33W SUPERVOOC USB cable USB-A to USB-C SUPERVOOC Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment OPPO leads this class with a 33W charger – it is fast.

OS

Android 11 Security patch date 5/05/2022 (recent) UI ColorOS 11.1 OS upgrade policy Should get Android 12 Security patch policy Two years of security patches Bloatware A little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable Other Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Fingerprint sensor location, type On power button – 8/10 test Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features Comment Would have been nice to get Android 12 but at this price Android 11 is fine

Camera – OPPO A96

Rear Primary Wide MP 50 bins to 12.5 Sensor Samsung S5KJN1 Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV°

(stated, actual) 77 (65.6-77.8) Stabilisation EIS for video Zoom 10x digital Rear 2 Depth MP 2 Sensor GalaxyCore GC02M1B Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV

(stated, actual) 89.1 Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps and EIS Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens Features Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI Front MP 16MP Sensor Sony IMX471 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.0 FOV (stated, actual) 79.3 (68.4-80.4) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill and 360° screen paint Zoom 10X digital Video max 1080p@30fps Features Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker Comment Excellent primary camera – same as Motorola g51 but with a faster processor and AI.

Ratings – OPPO A96

Features 9 Got it all Value 9.5 It really packs so much into a $399 handset. Performance 9 The Qualcomm SD6XX series are not speed demons. Performance is suitable for most needs. Ease of Use 10 ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 11 wheels. But it should have come with Android 12 Design 9 Another bland but nice glass slab Rating out of 10 9.3 Pro 1 It is all you could want from a well-priced smartphone. 2 Large, bright colour accurate screen 3 Superb battery life and 33W fast charge 4 Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support 5 Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night Con 1 None really for a $399 device 2 Android 11 (maybe 12) 3 Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds Final comment At $399, it is all you need and fantastic value as the absolute class leader.

OPPO A96 CPH2333 8/128GB/microSD, Dual Sim $399 9.3 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.5/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of use 10.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros It is all you could want from a well-priced smartphone.

Large, bright colour accurate screen

Superb battery life and 33W fast charge

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night

Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night Cons None really for a $399 device

Android 11 (should be 12)

Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds (don;t lose it)