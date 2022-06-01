OPPO A96 – absolutely perfect $399 smartphone (review)
The OPPO A96 is tangible proof that you don’t have to spend more to get a perfectly capable smartphone. This has everything you need and more.
To me, the perfect lower-cost smartphone needs:
- A reliable processor: Qualcomm SD680, Adreno 610 GPU and SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC sound codecs
- 4G: no one needs or wants to pay more for 5G plans
- Huge, bright, and colourful screen: 6.59″, 2412 x 1080, 90Hz, 16.7m colours, 100% DCI-P3 IPS display
- Lots of ram and storage: 8/128GB/dedicated microSD card
- Dedicated dual sim slots with very strong phone signal reception: Yes
- Good point and shoot day and night camera: 50MP primary camera, a depth sensor and 16MP selfie with OPPO’s excellent camera tech
- Big, fast charge battery: 5000mAh and 33W SUPERVOOC Fast charger and a bumper cover in the box
- Good comms and NFC PayWave: Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0, NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack
- Warranty: 2-years and superb local support
The OPPO A96 ticks all the boxes and then some.
OPPO A96 CPH2333 8/128GB/microSD, Dual Sim
|Website
|Product page
|Price
|$399
|Colours
|Starry Black and Sunset Blue
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Wireless1, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon (OPPO official store), The Technology Store AU
|Warranty
|2-years ACL
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|More
|CyberShack OPPO news and reviews
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts. As this is a low-cost device, we will do a brief summary and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
Most section headings have FAIL (did not meet expected standards), PASS (all you can expect) or EXCEED (better than you can expect).
First impression – The OPPO A96 is the $349 A76 on steroids – Exceed
We called the OPPO A76 OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging. It is one of those phones that won’t let you down, especially if it is all you can afford. It is not a spectacular performer, but the 33W fast charge really stands out.
The OPPO A96 has a larger 1080 screen, same processor, 8GB RAM, same comms, terrific phone signal strength, upgraded 50MP rear and 16MP selfie camera, and an excellent 1-hour charge – all for 50 bucks more. It is a no brainer to spend $399 to get this much in a phone.
OK, this is where we get back to Glass slab territory. Fortunately, the back is not a fingerprint magnet but has quite a slippery surface so use the bumper case.
There is a dual-camera (50MP Primary and 2MP Depth) and LED flash, stereo speaker and OPPO’s usual right-side power/fingerprint sensor and left-side volume rocker. It is relatively light at 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm x 191g.
Things that set it apart from the competition include a very long 30-hour battery life and a 1 hour, 33W charger inbox.
Screen: 6.59″, 2412 x 1080, 60 or 90Hz or auto step (30/45/50/60/90) Exceed
It is a bright (480 nit), colour accurate (100% DCI-P3), tempered glass screen capable of Netflix HD streaming.
The 90Hz auto setting refresh rate now includes five step levels, positively affecting battery life.
Summary: No better for the price.
Processor: Qualcomm SD 680 and 8/128/microSD – Pass for performance and Exceed for what it brings to the phone
It is fit for purpose, but it is not for games. OPPO’s excellent thermal management can deliver full power over 15 minutes with a negligible 8% loss.
OPPO also has a RAM extender that can add up to 5GB virtual to the 8GB physical RAM (RAM disk swap space). You don’t need it as it has twice what most phones have at this price.
We love that it still has dedicated microSD storage expansion to 1TB and that you can mount an external portable SSD via OTG, although being USB 2.0 means about 30MBps data transfer rates.
Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0 and NFC – Exceed
- Wi-Fi 5 AC is 433Mbps and gets a very strong signal more than 10m away from the router
- It has NFC, which is not expected at this price.
- GPS performance is adequate and accurate to <10 metres
- As it has a Qualcomm processor, it has SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC sound codecs, which means excellent Bluetooth quality over headphones and speakers.
Phone – Exceed for city suburbs and regional
It recorded some of the highest signal strengths ever and found two towers. You should have no issues using this anywhere in Australia.
Battery – 5000mAh and 33W SUPERVOOC charging – Exceed
You can probably get up to a week between charges (light use) and recharge in under an hour. But even better is that the charger comes inbox – something of a rarity now.
Sound – stereo with a nice sound signature – Exceed
You usually get mono sound, so stereo is a pleasant surprise. The sound signature has good high bass and relatively flat (good) mid and treble. Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphones are excellent.
It has some high-bass, so the music sounds reasonably good. Volume is excellent at 85dB – well above most phones.
Android 11 – you may get 12 – Pass
At this price, most phones are ‘sell and forget’. OPPO may upgrade it to Android 12 and offers two years of security updates. The Fingerprint reader is conveniently on the power button.
ColorOS is a light touch over Android and is very easy to use. It has all Google Apps and Google Play access.
OPPO build and warranty – Exceed
A well-made phone, IP54 rated and a 2-year warranty – hard to do better. It has passed 28,000 micro-drop tests and is a keeper.
OPPO A96 Camera – dual-sensor, but one does all the work – Exceed
It has a 50MP (bins to 12.5MP), PDAF primary lens/sensor and a 2MP depth camera.
- Day (well, an overcast one): Primary sensor – the colours are excellent with good dynamic range and good details in the shadows and highlights.
- Ultra-wide: The Primary sensor 50MP image is cropped to show ultrawide.
- Macro: N/A, but the 50MP handles this very well
- Depth: A 2MP sensor helps bokeh shots
- Daylight zoom: It is good at 2, 5 and 10X with low noise and good detail
- Office Light (<400 lumens): Good detail and natural colour.
- Bokeh (portrait) is excellent.
- <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) takes great shots with good detail and colours. Night mode nicely saturates the colour and some details.
- Selfie: The MP selfie has natural skin tones and details and a range of filters to enhance any image. AI Natural Retouching includes blemish removal while preserving the user’s natural facial features.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) for a reasonably stable image.
CyberShack view – OPPO A96 is a terrific class-leading, lower-cost smartphone
As we said at the beginning, it has everything you could want and more. No, it is not 5G, but despite the exaggerated porkies that Telcos exuberantly pedal, you don’t need it and will pay more for the privilege.
It has a lot of competition, but it is ahead on points in most categories – notably the Qualcomm processor, 8GB/128GB/microSD, camera and screen.
CyberShack Smartphone database comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)
OPPO A96 CPH2333
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|A96
|Model Number
|CPH2333
|Price Base
|8/128
|Price base
|$399
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Tier
|Mid-range
|Website
|Product page
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Wireless1, Big W, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon (OPPO official store), The Technology Store AU
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
|Test date
|5/5/22 to 1/6/22
|Ambient temp
|18-23°
|Release
|March 2022
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|China model PFUM10
5G Model
OLED Screen model
Any other configuration apart from 8/128GB Single sim
Look for RCM C-Tick under settings, about phone, regulatory label.
Screen
|Size
|6.59″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat with slightly curved edges
|Resolution
|2414 x 1080
|PPI
|401
|Ratio
|20.1:9
|Screen to Body %
|90.8
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|auto step (30/45/50/60/90) or select fixed 60 or 90Hz
|Touch response
|180Hz touch
|Nits typical, test
|480 (tested 472)
|Nits max, test
|600 HBM (tested 615)
|Contrast
|1500:1 (tested 1475:1)
|sRGB
|Gentle 100+%
|DCI-P3
|Vivid 100% of the 16.7m colour gamut
|Rec.2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|2.6
|HDR Level
|SDR
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Bluelight control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|N/A
|Daylight readable
|Yes, with the light theme
|Always on Display
|N/A
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|No
|DRM
|L1 for HD SDR playback
|Gaming
|40fps at best
|Screen protection
|Holitech/BOE: AGC DT-Pro (Dragontrail like GG3)
|Comment
|Excellent bright, colour accurate screen
Processor
|Brand, Model
|Qualcomm SD680
|nm
|6
|Cores
|4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.9GHz
|Modem
|X11 4G
|AI TOPS
|Estimate 7 TOPS (low-end AI)
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|387
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|1661
|Like
|Similar to older flagship SD845
|GPU
|Adreno 610 1.1GHz
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|425
|Like
|Slow for games
|Vulcan
|586
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4x 2133 4 x 16-bit
|Storage, free, type
|128GB (97GB free) UFS 2.2
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|Disk Test
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|697
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|416
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|85/39 mountable
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|21/17 OTG
|Comment
|Reflects fast UFS 2.2 and external speeds USB 2.0
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|171463
|Average GIPS
|163232
|Minimum GIPS
|153973
|% Throttle
|8
|CPU Temp
|67°
|Comment
|Excellent thermal management
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type
|Wi-Fi 5 AC supports Wi-Fi display and tethering
|Test
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-18/433 (excellent signal strength)
|Test 5m
|-39/433
|Test 10m
|-42/433
|BT Type
|5.0
|GPS single, dual
|Single
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|Alt DP, DeX, Ready For
|No cable but you can Wi-Fi cast and Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Yes
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Wi-Fi 5 AC is strong and keeps signal well to 10m
LTE (not 5G)
|SIM
|Dual sim and dedicated microSD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Single
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|N/A
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|22/17/38ms (good)
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-79/12-37pW (incredible strength)
|Tower 2
|-98/500fW to 2.5pW (ditto)
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Found two towers at exceptionally strong signal strength. City, suburbs and regional town use.
Battery
|mAh
|5000 single battery 800 cycles still over 80% capacity
|Charger, type, supplied
|33W SUPERVOOC 5V/2A/10W or 5-11V/3A (33W)
|PD, QC level
|PD capable – Overcharge protection may influence charge times
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (adaptive screen)
|Charge % 30mins
|50%
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 3 minutes
|Charge Qi, W
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|4.5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|27 hours
|PC Mark 3 battery
|28 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|645.5 min (10.76 hrs) 1800 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|677.8 min (11.13 hrs) 2980 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|6 hours 12 minutes
|Watt full load
|1000mA
|Watt idle Screen on
|130-170mA
|Estimate loss at 90Hz
|Expect about 20% less at 90Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Two to three days at typical use
|Comment
|Excellent battery life and a fast 33W charger make this a class-leader
Sound
|Speakers
|Earpiece and down-fixing speaker for stereo sound
|Tuning
|Dirac HD audio technology
|AMP
|Qualcomm
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No, but downscales Dolby Audio up to 5.1
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, APTX, APTX HD, and LDAC
|Multipoint
|Should support it
|EQ
|Real Original Sound Technology
EQ – Smart, Movie, Game, Music
|Mics
|2 with some noise-cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|85dB (very loud)
|Media (music)
|84
|Ring
|84
|Alarm
|85
|Notifications
|84
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent hands-free and has 2 mics for some wind noise reduction
|BT headphones
|Excellent separation and volume with Qualcomm codec set
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Steep build to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Flat
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Slow linear decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline
|Sound Signature type
|Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments. But there is just enough high-bass to give a satisfying sound signature.
|Soundstage
|Wider than the phone
|Comment
|Mono is all you can expect at this price, so stereo is a real bonus. It is surprisingly listenable for most music genres.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight grams
|191
|Front glass
|Dragontrail hardened
|Rear material
|PMMA Polymethyl Methacrylate (shatter-proof glass substitute)
|Frame
|Polycarbonate
|IP rating
|IP54
|Colours
|Starry Black
Sunset Blue
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|33W SUPERVOOC
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C SUPERVOOC
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|OPPO leads this class with a 33W charger – it is fast.
OS
|Android
|11
|Security patch date
|5/05/2022 (recent)
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS upgrade policy
|Should get Android 12
|Security patch policy
|Two years of security patches
|Bloatware
|A little too much – AliExpress, Amazon, Booking.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, O Relax, PUBG, Soloop Cui, TikTok, and OPPOs alternatives for Google Apps. All are removable
|Other
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power button – 8/10 test
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
|Comment
|Would have been nice to get Android 12 but at this price Android 11 is fine
Camera – OPPO A96
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50 bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJN1
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
| FOV°
(stated, actual)
|77 (65.6-77.8)
|Stabilisation
|EIS for video
|Zoom
|10x digital
|Rear 2
|Depth
|MP
|2
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC02M1B
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
| FOV
(stated, actual)
|89.1
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps and EIS
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens
|Features
|Photo, Video, Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|Front
|MP
|16MP
|Sensor
|Sony IMX471
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.0
|FOV (stated, actual)
|79.3 (68.4-80.4)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill and 360° screen paint
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Photo, Video, Panoramic, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, Sticker
|Comment
|Excellent primary camera – same as Motorola g51 but with a faster processor and AI.
Ratings – OPPO A96
|Features
|9
|Got it all
|Value
|9.5
|It really packs so much into a $399 handset.
|Performance
|9
|The Qualcomm SD6XX series are not speed demons. Performance is suitable for most needs.
|Ease of Use
|10
|ColorOS 12 is easy to learn and offers the much-needed grease over Android 11 wheels. But it should have come with Android 12
|Design
|9
|Another bland but nice glass slab
|Rating out of 10
|9.3
|Pro
|1
|It is all you could want from a well-priced smartphone.
|2
|Large, bright colour accurate screen
|3
|Superb battery life and 33W fast charge
|4
|Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support
|5
|Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night
|Con
|1
|None really for a $399 device
|2
|Android 11 (maybe 12)
|3
|Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
|Final comment
|At $399, it is all you need and fantastic value as the absolute class leader.
OPPO A96 CPH2333 8/128GB/microSD, Dual Sim$399
Pros
- It is all you could want from a well-priced smartphone.
- Large, bright colour accurate screen
- Superb battery life and 33W fast charge
- Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night
- Front and rear cameras are excellent for point and shoot in day or night
Cons
- None really for a $399 device
- Android 11 (should be 12)
- Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds (don;t lose it)