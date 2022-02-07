OPPO FindX5 Pro leaks – could this be 2022’s best Android phone?

The OPPO FindX5 Pro leaks are coming thick and fast, heralding a global release during the Mobile World Congress between February 28 to March 3, 2022. OPPO has skipped the X4 moniker to avoid that unlucky Chinese number.

The OPPO FindX3 Pro got CyberShack’s vote as the best flagship in 2021. That is not to say the other flagship, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra was deficient in any way. It is just that the OPPO was class-leading in almost every area, including using a Qualcomm SD888 System-on-a-Chip over Samsung’s Exynos 2100 SoC.

If you believe the OPPO FindX5 Pro leaks, it is looking every bit the winner – although Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is coming on February 10. Note all images are renders – not actual photos.

OPPO FindX5 Pro leaks (model CPH2305)

6.7”, 3216 x 1440, 120Hz LPTO AMOLED and under-glass fingerprint sensor

Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9 and 10-bit, 1.07 billion colours for high-level REC2020 (above DCI-P3)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm

Modem: Qualcomm X65 5G for up to 10Mbps

12GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage – no microSD

Comms: Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2

Battery: 5000mAh with 80W VOOC charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 and Qi charge

Rear camera: Likely 2 x 50MP Sony/Hasselblad IMX766 (f/1.7, OIS, 1.0um binned to 2um and f/2.2 ultra-wide) plus a 13MP (f/2.4) with 5x Hybrid 20-x digital zoom, 8K video, and powered by OPPO MariSilicon X 6nm NPU that radically ups camera performance

Front camera: Sony IMX709 32MP, f/2.2, Auto HDR

Sound: Dolby Atmos stereo. Snapdragon Sound technology for 16-bit 44.1kHz CD Lossless wireless music streaming and LE Audio implementations including broadcast audio, stereo recording for content creators, and voice back-channel for gaming. All Qualcomm aptX codecs, including the new scalable and TWS. New Qualcomm WSA8835 Aqstic smart speaker amplifier

Decimeter-level GPS and dual-frequency Real-Time Kinematic (RTK)

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps

Snapdragon Elite Gaming, including volumetric rendering and the Unreal Engine 5

7 th generation AI engine

generation AI engine Glossy Ceramic Black or white and IP68

A little heavier and thicker than the Find X3 Pro to accommodate a bigger battery 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm x 218g

Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 – three Android OS updates and regular security patch

There will be two other models, but these may be called the Reno7 series

CyberShack view – OPPO FindX5 Pro leaks portend a 2022 flagship winner

Flagships show what is possible at the current level of technology and price. There are a lot of innovations in this – the cameras in particular and the 80W fast charge sounds awesome.

If the price is similar to the FindX3 Pro (was $1499), then this will be hard to beat.