CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 LG QNED91 Mini-LED TV and S95QR soundbar – a perfect match

LG QNED91 Mini-LED TV and S95QR soundbar – a perfect match

The LG QNED91 Mini-LED is a Dolby Vision Mini-LED TV producing an incredible home cinema experience. Married with the S95QR 9.1.5 Dolby Atmos soundbar, it is a visual and aural feast with beautiful bright images and powerful, punchy audio.

LG QNED91 Mini-LED TV 2022

The QNED 91 (website) has LG’s latest Mini-LED backlight technology coupled with Quantum Dot NanoCell. The combo makes it the premium LED/LCD TV with precise backlight control, high contrast, great blacks and beautiful 10-bit, 1.07 billion colours.

It has the latest Dolby Vision IQ that continually analyses ambient lighting and adjusts brightness to suit. Add Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright room, and ISF Dark Room video pre-sets, and this TV shows spectacular images.

CyberShack’s LG QNED91 – a superb 4K MiniLED TV (review) gives you a deep dive. You may want to read the LG C2 OLED evo TV – advanced OLED at a more affordable price (review) and LG G2 evo Gallery Edition – OLED gets even better (review) reviews.

You read more about the LG 2022 TV range – good, better, best and superlative

QN.ED91 SQA 65/75/86″ $3376/4276/6076 (October 2022 on special)

10-bit/1.07billion colours for HDR, HDR10, Dolby Vision and 4K upscale

LG WebOS 22 and all Australian digital TV channels

40W Dolby Atmos downmix speakers

HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB-A x 2

AirPlay 2, Miracast, ThinQ

Google Assistant and Alexa (Siri via iPhone)

VRR, ALLM, HGiG, 120Hz AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Games Optimiser/Dashboard

Magic remote

1-year warranty

Buy this if OLED is beyond your budget., There is also a very good QNED85 that is a little lower-cost but offers full Mini-LED backlighting.

LG S95QR soundbar

LG’s $2049, S95QR soundbar (website) is a natural pairing with the QNED 91, adding immersive audio to the incredible display. The S95QR provides 9.1.5 Dolby Atmos compatibility for room-filling audio from all sides and above, with 14 speakers and a large dedicated subwoofer.

As LG’s first sound bar to feature triple up-firing channels, the S95QR produces clear dialogue and a wider soundstage.

CyberShack’s review

It is in basic brushed dark metal with a fabric front speaker grill and metal top speaker grills. The sub looks decidedly old-school with a big side fabric speaker grill and a bass port at the front. The rear speakers are matte-black. LG S95QR 9.1.5 Dolby Atmos soundbar – ultimate sound for every TV (review)

Other reading

LG 2022 Soundbar range – something completely different

How to buy a soundbar that meets your needs? (guide)

Five tips for better TV sound – Dolby Atmos for beginners (guide)

