LG 2022 TV range – good, better, best and superlative

The LG 2022 TV range offers good, better, best, and now superlative TVs from the world-leading OLED TV maker for the past nine years. LG tech in all its 2022 range means a better image, better gaming and one of the widest ranges of Australian streaming and TV apps.

In all, there are 11 new models and sizes ranging from 42” to 97” covering UHD (4K Edge-lit LCD), QNED (4K/8KQuantum Dot in Mini-LED and one lower-cost Edge-lit) and OLED (A2, C2, G2, ART90 and Z2).

The LG 2022 TV range shares

LG WebOS and magic remote with NFC tap

Google Assistant and Alexa

Disney+, Stan, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+, Foxtel, BINGE, Kayo and Optus Sport, Digital TV stations and many more

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (OLED and Mini-LED except for QNED80)

At least one fully featured HDMI 2.1 eARC port

Good – 4K UHD and NanoCell available from May 2022

4K UHD 9000PSD 43/50/55/65/75/86” $1079/1199/1459/1787/2434/4019

4K NanoCell NANO75SQA 43/50/55/65/75/86” $1259/1439/1799/2279/4799

Both use edge-lit panels. NanoCell has Quantum Dot for enhanced colours. These entry-level TVs have HDR10, and compete with the generic TVs but offer substantially higher image quality, longer software and app support and more features.

Better – QNED

QNED combines Quantum Dot and Mini-LED backlighting (except for the edge-lit QNED80) for a far brighter image with tens of thousands of mini-LED backlights and hundreds of dimming zones. The result is that these TVs are bright enough to conquer Aussie open-plan loungerooms, and provide Dolby Vision, with beautiful, saturated colours and details in highlights and dark areas.

The QNED80 is edge-lit but achieves 96% HDR levels and while side-by-side with a Mini-LED you can see the difference it is still a very impressive image.

QNED80 SQA (edge-lit) 55/65/75/86” $2399/2999/4199/5999 (available from May)

QNED85 SQA 55/65/75/86” $2999/3959/5159/7199 (June)

QNED91 SQA 65/75/86” $4679/5999/8399 (June)

QNED99 SQB 8K 65/75/86” $5795/7799/10799 (June)

Is 8K ready yet? There is no broadcast 8K content and limited commercial content so 8K intelligently (A1) upscales 1080p/4K to 8K to bring realistic 8K images. The question is whether to spend the extra grand or so to futureproof the TV.

Best – OLED

OLED is the gold standard for TV viewing. Each pixel (4K 8,294,400 and 8K 33,177,600 pixels) is a microscopic lightbulb offering pretty well complete control compared to LCD dimming zones. The pixel can also be off (pure black) or on (pure white) offering infinite contrast. LCD TVs can’t do that.

New for 2022 is the next generation of Evo screen (C2, G2 and Z2) that offer even more brightness and the new Alpha 9 Gen 5 video chip that has even more AI.

These offer

Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos (note that Samsung does not process Dolby Atmos instead downmixing the frame-by-frame metadata to the vastly inferior HDR10 movie-by-movie)

Filmmaker mode

100% DCI-P3

Dynamic tone mapping

NVIDIA G-Sync

Games Optimiser dashboard. VRR, ALLM

HDMI 2.1 eARC

Dolby Vision gaming Xbox 4K@120Hz

NVIDIA Cloud gaming (80 games for $19.99pm)

OELD Models

A2 2PSA 55/65” $3719/4919 (May)

C2 2PSC 42/48/55/65/77/83” $3239/3599/4079/5399/9599/13199 (May)

G2 2PSA 55/65/77/83/97” $4799/6259/11399/47999 (May except for 97” October)

Z2 2PSA 8K 77/88” $23999/59999 (May)

Art90 65” $17999 (May)

OLED R (rollable) Price $120+K

A2 C2 G2

A2 is the entry-level and offers all the same features with a slightly lower panel brightness.

C2 is the mainstream model and has a brighter Evo grade panel certified flicker-free and glare-free by UL.

G2 (Gallery series – flush to the wall and stand mount) use the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor. It renders objects and background separately to give an enhanced sense of depth. Brightness Booster enables more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm. LG’s AI Sound Pro feature provides viewers with more lifelike audio decoding and downmixing Dolby Audio and other sound codecs to the TV’s in-built speakers or soundbar system. These have a 5-year on-site warranty.

Superlative

The ART90 Lifestyle TV is essentially an LG 65” OLED Evo panel with an 80W, 4.2 sound system and a raise/lowerable canvas style cover from Danish textile innovator, Kvadrat. Colours include Beige, Redwood, and Green – all selected to blend in with a range of interior designs.

When partially lowered (Line view), it can show Date & Clock, an audio player in Music settings or display a collection of exclusive space and nature-themed images. When fully lowered, it is a full-spec LG OLED TV with the smarts needed for gaming and more. It has true HDMI 2.1, eARC, VRR, ALLM, and more with the Evo OLED self-emissive pixels for a superior 4K TV experience. Flush wall or easel mounted and has a cable in the frame system to keep its clean lines.

The Rollable OLED for those that don’t need to ask the price

