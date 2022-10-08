CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 Cloud Ground Control

A new online platform called Cloud Ground Control makes it easy to remotely control multiple drones and robotic vehicles through a web browser.

At the moment, only the drone pilot can view the video footage when flying. Cloud Ground Control (CGC)allows multiple friends to watch the footage in real-time, easily, from any internet-connected device.

Cloud Ground Control provides pilots and mission commanders with real-time situational awareness and mission control. It enables more informed decisions and efficient responses. Securely connect your drone fleet to the cloud over 4G/5G and get access from any internet-connected device. It supports multi-users and multi-drone connections.

And it is by an Aussie company, Advanced Navigation. Leveraging a decade of experience working with drones, robots and cellular technology, Advanced Navigation’s engineering team developed the revolutionary SaaS (Software as a Service) platform to enable users to connect, monitor, and control any drone from a web browser over 4G/5G networks.

Simply download the CGC app on your phone to connect multiple drones.

Once set up, login via a web browser to see every drone on the dashboard.

The platform displays every vehicle’s position on a map, allowing for easy flight planning and monitoring at a glance.

It’s not just for flying drones – many advanced ground vehicles and watercraft can benefit from CGC.