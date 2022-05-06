LG 2022 Soundbar range – something completely different

The LG 2022 soundbar range goes from a 420W 3.1 system to an 810W 9.1.5 ‘beast’, joining four other Dolby Atmos soundbars in the range.

LG is one of the best ‘TV brand agnostic’ soundbars – it does not matter which TV brands you have as it slots right in.

S95QR 810W 9.1.5

S90QY 570W 5.1.3

S80QR 620w 5.1.3

S80QY 480W 3.1.3

S75Q 380W 3.1.2

S65Q 420W 3.1

The Dolby Atmos soundbars have a unique triple up-firing front soundbar. The S95QR adds a pair of equally unique rear speakers with one up-firing, one left-firing and one right-firing speaker to better immerse you in Dolby Atmos (135° coverage) and 5.1 surround sound.

The centre up-firing enhances the immersion (normally you only have Left/Right up-firing) and helps with clear speech understandability.

UK music experts Meridian have again helped with tuning and design – these soundbars have a pedigree and a great sound signature.

LG 2022 Soundbar range price and availability

Model Code Price In-store S95QR $1,999 May S90QY $1,499 May S80QR $1,299 May S80QY $1,099 May S75Q $799 May S65Q $599 May

The flagship S95QR features

Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced

Music Mode up-mix 2.0 channel audio to 7.1-channels

220W wireless subwoofer for deep bass

AI Room Calibration PRO technology

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) pass-through (up to 60Hz)

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2).

LG Magic Remote (supplied with LG TVs) can switch the soundbar on and off, control volume and sound modes

Night mode for clear voice at reduced volumes

BT streaming

Chromecast

Wi-Fi streaming and multi-room speaker compatibility

HDMI 2.1 eARC full implementation

User EQ – Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Clear Voice, Sports, Game

Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High-Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+

ThinQ smartphone App

1-year Warranty

The S90QY is similar but has standard SPQ8-S rear forward-firing speakers. The SQ80Y is similar but has no rear speakers (option SPQ89-S).

