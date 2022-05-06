LG 2022 Soundbar range – something completely different

The LG 2022 soundbar range goes from a 420W 3.1 system to an 810W 9.1.5 ‘beast’, joining four other Dolby Atmos soundbars in the range.

LG is one of the best ‘TV brand agnostic’ soundbars – it does not matter which TV brands you have as it slots right in.

The Dolby Atmos soundbars have a unique triple up-firing front soundbar. The S95QR adds a pair of equally unique rear speakers with one up-firing, one left-firing and one right-firing speaker to better immerse you in Dolby Atmos (135° coverage) and 5.1 surround sound.

The centre up-firing enhances the immersion (normally you only have Left/Right up-firing) and helps with clear speech understandability.

UK music experts Meridian have again helped with tuning and design – these soundbars have a pedigree and a great sound signature.

LG 2022 Soundbar range price and availability

Model Code PriceIn-store 
S95QR$1,999May
S90QY$1,499May
S80QR$1,299May
S80QY$1,099May
S75Q$799May
S65Q$599May

The flagship S95QR features

  • Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced
  • Music Mode up-mix 2.0 channel audio to 7.1-channels
  • 220W wireless subwoofer for deep bass
  • AI Room Calibration PRO technology
  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) pass-through (up to 60Hz)
  • Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2).
  • LG Magic Remote (supplied with LG TVs) can switch the soundbar on and off, control volume and sound modes
  • Night mode for clear voice at reduced volumes
  • BT streaming
  • Chromecast
  • Wi-Fi streaming and multi-room speaker compatibility
  • HDMI 2.1 eARC full implementation
  • User EQ – Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Clear Voice, Sports, Game
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High-Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+
  • ThinQ smartphone App
  • 1-year Warranty
LG 2022 Soundbar range

The S90QY is similar but has standard SPQ8-S rear forward-firing speakers. The SQ80Y is similar but has no rear speakers (option SPQ89-S).

CyberShack LG news and reviews



Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.