LG 2022 Soundbar range – something completely different
The LG 2022 soundbar range goes from a 420W 3.1 system to an 810W 9.1.5 ‘beast’, joining four other Dolby Atmos soundbars in the range.
LG is one of the best ‘TV brand agnostic’ soundbars – it does not matter which TV brands you have as it slots right in.
The Dolby Atmos soundbars have a unique triple up-firing front soundbar. The S95QR adds a pair of equally unique rear speakers with one up-firing, one left-firing and one right-firing speaker to better immerse you in Dolby Atmos (135° coverage) and 5.1 surround sound.
The centre up-firing enhances the immersion (normally you only have Left/Right up-firing) and helps with clear speech understandability.
UK music experts Meridian have again helped with tuning and design – these soundbars have a pedigree and a great sound signature.
LG 2022 Soundbar range price and availability
|Model Code
|Price
|In-store
|S95QR
|$1,999
|May
|S90QY
|$1,499
|May
|S80QR
|$1,299
|May
|S80QY
|$1,099
|May
|S75Q
|$799
|May
|S65Q
|$599
|May
The flagship S95QR features
- Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced
- Music Mode up-mix 2.0 channel audio to 7.1-channels
- 220W wireless subwoofer for deep bass
- AI Room Calibration PRO technology
- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) pass-through (up to 60Hz)
- Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri (for Apple AirPlay 2).
- LG Magic Remote (supplied with LG TVs) can switch the soundbar on and off, control volume and sound modes
- Night mode for clear voice at reduced volumes
- BT streaming
- Chromecast
- Wi-Fi streaming and multi-room speaker compatibility
- HDMI 2.1 eARC full implementation
- User EQ – Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Clear Voice, Sports, Game
- Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High-Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC/AAC+
- ThinQ smartphone App
- 1-year Warranty
The S90QY is similar but has standard SPQ8-S rear forward-firing speakers. The SQ80Y is similar but has no rear speakers (option SPQ89-S).
