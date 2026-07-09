Travel Guide 1: Stay connected with a travel eSIM, secure VPN, and top phone tips

When you arrive overseas, one of the first things you need is access to data for maps, translation, ride-hailing, and boarding passes. However, using your Aussie telco’s roaming options can prove costly for extended trips.

The best way to stay connected overseas is with a travel eSIM and a reliable VPN while ensuring you don’t incur any unexpected charges from your domestic telco provider.

Choosing a travel eSIM

Travel eSIMs are specifically designed for use overseas. They provide access to data across a range of countries much cheaper than Australian telco roaming offers.

Our guide on travel eSIMs provides an overview of how they work and how to set them up to avoid unexpected fees. When choosing an eSIM provider, you’ll want to check out the terms so that you don’t receive a surprise charge.

What to look for

Data caps

Most travel eSIM plans use a form of data cap or throttling. They provide a fixed amount of high-speed data and then the service stops or slows down. The cap can be either a total amount for your agreed term or as a daily cap.

Some plans advertise unlimited data but impose a threshold that throttles speeds for the remainder of the term. The slower speeds still support basic connectivity but aren’t ideal for streaming or hotspots.

There’s often a cap that applies to tethered devices separately, so if you plan to use your hotspot you should carefully check the terms around your data cap.

The best option is an unlimited plan that throttles rather than one that automatically tops up if you hit a data cap. They might be a little more expensive than options with a hard cap, but you won’t have unexpected charges.

Regional plan lists

Regional plan list names can be misleading. Even though a plan may say, “Europe”, the full list might omit particular countries. Always verify your specific destinations are covered so you don’t get caught out.

Activation timing

Some plans start when you connect at your destination, while others activate as soon as you install them. It’s important to double check the terms of your plan activation.

eSIM provider shortlist

Airalo offers wide coverage and flexible plans to suit your needs. However, in some regions its connection speeds are lagging behind, and support is said to be slower than other providers.

Saily is built by the team behind NordVPN, and includes ad-blocking, web protection, and tracking reduction tools that give you reassurance about your data.

Holafly is a popular option that provides unlimited data but limited tethering. It’s a solid choice if you’re expecting some downtime and need data for streaming, gaming, or heavy usage.

Do you need a VPN for travel?

Airport, hotel, and cafe Wi-Fi are shared networks that you shouldn’t trust with sensitive data. It’s all but impossible to vet who else is connected to the network, meaning you can’t be sure you’re safe against snooping.

VPNs can be helpful for Australian services, too. Some banking apps block foreign IPs, meaning a VPN can help restore access for your needs.

If you’re planning to connect to any networks overseas, a VPN is an essential tool to keep your data safe.

VPNs: What to look for

We’ve produced a guide on how to choose a VPN and another article about recent developments in the industry. In short, it’s important to select one that’s passed an independent audit in the last 12 to 18 months and offers strong encryption.

For travel-specific features, ensure the provider offers a reliable mobile app, has servers in Australia for banking app access, and offers a kill switch to prevent any unexpected leaks.

VPN provider shortlist

NordVPN is one of the most trusted options around, and one of the biggest VPN companies in the world. NordVPN offers access to over 190 servers with excellent speeds, and has user-friendly clients for PC, Mac, and smartphones.

Surfshark is one of the fastest providers under ideal conditions and provides unlimited simultaneous connections so you can keep all your devices safe.

Free options should be treated with caution, as they may log your traffic, inject ads, or sell your data to advertisers.

Phone settings to stay connected

There are some handy settings to check before you leave and when you arrive at your destination.

Before you leave

Make sure to switch data roaming to off on your Australian SIM, and on for the travel eSIM. This should prevent any unexpected charges from your Aussie telco.

Multi-factor authentication can lock you out of accounts overseas. Most travel eSIMs are data-only, and connecting to towers with your Aussie number to receive SMS will usually result in a roaming charge. If you’re still using SMS for authentication, consider switching to an app authenticator for better security and availability overseas.

Download things you’ll need ahead of time. You can store offline maps, on-device language packs for translation, boarding passes, and movies for the trip. These can be handy to have in case of a connection problem.

Updates and data settings are worth checking. Ensure your OS and apps are up to date before travel. Consider using low data mode or data saver to prevent any big downloads on your travel eSIM.

At your destination

Switch off auto-join networks to make sure your phone doesn’t connect to unsafe networks on its own. These can steal credentials and data, particularly if they’re spoofing a legitimate network.

Confirm any network names with official sources. Ask staff what the Wi-Fi name is to avoid connecting to the wrong network.

Do not make online purchases or banking transactions on public Wi-Fi. These can wait until you’re connected to a safe network. Use your travel eSIM for anything sensitive that can’t wait.

Travelling safer with tech

These tips are designed to help you stay safe and connected when you’re travelling overseas. We’re planning a few more articles in this series; to stay up to date, consider subscribing to our newsletter.