Travel Guide 2: Travel tech, power bank rules, and deciding what’s necessary

Going overseas is an exciting time, and bringing the right travel tech with you can help make the journey even smoother. Noise cancelling headphones can increase your comfort on the flight, and power banks keep your devices charged and ready.

Here’s our advice around travelling with power banks, how to pick a set of noise cancelling headphones, and how to choose what other tech to bring with you.

Check out part one of this series to see how to stay connected safely while overseas.

Power bank flight rules

A power bank is an essential tool to help keep your devices topped up overseas. We’re all prone to leaning on our phones a bit more when travelling for taking photos, constant navigation, and more.

New rules that came into effect in December 2025 mean there’s more to consider when bringing a power bank with you on board an aircraft.

The rules around power banks on airlines

In July 2025, a power bank caught fire in an overhead locker on a Virgin Australia flight from Sydney to Hobart. The crew successfully extinguished the fire and the plane landed safely.

Following an investigation, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau identified the risks of keeping power banks in overhead lockers and usage in flight.

Since December 2025, Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia all prohibit power bank usage on board, and power banks must be stored with the passenger in the seat pocket or under the seat in front. Power banks must never be placed in checked luggage.

Carriage limits also apply depending on the airline. Generally passengers may carry two power banks capped at 100Wh each, or seek approval for banks up to 160Wh. Check with your airline for exact guidance.

Power banks must also display the capacity in watt-hours so that crew can verify compliance at a glance.

The above rules aren’t just limited to Australian airlines, but are becoming global standards. Singapore Airlines, Emirates, EVA Air, and Lufthansa all restrict in-flight power bank use. As always, check with your airline for accurate guidance.

Power banks: practical advice

Charge up beforehand. On short domestic hops, the aircraft may not have in-seat power, so you could find yourself running low mid-flight.

Bring a USB-A cable. Many aircraft have not yet made the switch to USB-C. A USB-A to USB-C cable or adapter can keep you covered on older aircraft when you can’t use your power bank in-flight.

Pack it at the top, not the bottom. Power banks have to stay with you, so if it’s buried in your bag, you’ll have to dig around when you reach your seat. This can also speed up security screening.

For more information on what to look for when buying a power bank, check out our guide here.

Noise cancelling headphones: what to look for

Noise cancelling headphones can be a lifesaver during a flight. They can help reduce the noise of the engines and other passengers while you relax with a movie, music, audiobook, or video game.

When it comes to picking a set of headphones specifically for travel, there are a lot of features to navigate and it’s difficult to know exactly what to look for if you’re just scrolling through a list.

Key features of noise cancelling headphones

Comfort is the most important feature. If you find the headphones uncomfortable after a couple of hours, you won’t keep them on for the whole flight. That’s why buying online can be difficult, and if you have the opportunity, the best option is to go to a store and try a few pairs on.

When trying a pair on, pay attention to the clamping force on your head, the earcup depth to see if they press on your ears, the weight and feel, and the headband padding. Over-ear headphones are more comfortable than on-ear models for most people. In-ear headphones might win if you’re planning on a nap.

Active noise cancelling performance varies wildly between brands and models, and it’s difficult to figure out based on a spec sheet figure alone. Claims that headphones reduce noise levels by a specific decibel figure are based on lab tests, not real world performance. Try to read some reviews and reports from people who have taken the headphones on a flight.

Battery life matters. Most over-ear headphone models these days comfortably last more than 30 hours with noise cancelling activated, but in-ear headphones may only give you a few hours before you have to pop them back in the case. You may want to opt for a model that outlasts your whole flight without a top-up.

Wired mode for in-flight entertainment. If you’re looking to watch a movie on the seatback screen, it’s helpful if you can plug your headphones in rather than relying on the flimsy free pair.

A few of our top picks

JBL Tour One M3 is a solid pair of headphones with excellent 70-hour battery life and 8-mic adaptive noise cancelling. They offer good comfort and sound quality, making them a superb all-rounder.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones provide a 60-hour battery life, outstanding sound quality, and noise cancelling that helps to cut out passenger noise. They have a lightweight design that makes them comfortable for long trips.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and XM5 and XM6 are some of the most common recommendations to people looking for travel headphones with best-in-class noise cancelling. As they’ve been around a while, you can often find the XM4s on a steep discount, while the newer XM5 and XM6 improve on ANC performance.

Motorola Moto Buds 2 Plus provide excellent noise cancelling and up to 9 hours of playback, making them a great choice for shorter hops. If you’re looking for an alternative to over-ear headphones, they’re a good pick.

Bose QuietComfort headphones are another highly recommended pair if you’re looking for lightweight construction blended with industry-leading noise cancelling. Subjectively, this is one of the most common pairs I see people wearing on flights.

What travel tech to bring with you and why

As a general rule, it’s a good idea to bring devices that do a job rather than just packing everything with you. Think about what you may need to do during the trip and take the smallest device that does the trick.

Navigation, tickets, translation, happy snap photos, and payments can be handled with your phone. If you’re connected with an eSIM or roaming, this is one device that gives you quick and easy access to a whole range of tasks.

Photography is a great way to mark a time and place during your trip, and bringing a dedicated camera can make the experience more rewarding. Mirrorless cameras are much more portable than DSLRs, and picking one or two smaller lenses instead of your whole kit can save on weight and space. Consider spare batteries and cards.

Photo offloading and backup is one reason you may wish to bring a laptop with you. If you’re editing while overseas, a laptop is a big help, otherwise a portable SSD does the trick in a more compact form factor.

Dealing with flight boredom depends on your favourite way to relax. A tablet or laptop with a few movies downloaded might beat the in-flight entertainment. If you prefer to game in your downtime, a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck may be a great choice. However, their short battery life is a problem when you can’t top up from a power bank mid-flight. eReaders are another way to deal with boredom, and their massive battery life means no running out mid-flight.

Charging your devices once overseas can be a juggling act unless you have a solid multi-port charger. GaN chargers like this D-Link one we reviewed can consolidate all your charging bricks into one, and as long as you have a travel adapter, you’ll be sorted. A portable power bank can keep your devices topped up when you’re out and about.

Devices to skip are generally one-use or “needy” gadgets, like an action camera when you’re visiting a city, or a smartwatch that demands constant attention. Devices should add to your travel experience instead of increasing your charging burden.

Making your trip easier

Bringing the right devices can make your travels smoother and easier. We’ve got more articles in this series, so to stay up to date, consider subscribing to our newsletter.