Motorola Dad’s Day 2023 gift ideas – keep in touch

Motorola Dad’s Day 2023 logically enough revolves around its latest phone releases. Why should Dad have the worst phone when he can get a great one from $299?

The largest external display of any Razr phone

The new Motorola Razr 40 ultra reimagines an iconic piece of nostalgia in a modern, infinitely flexible design. Flipped closed, the phone folds entirely in half, with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a gapless, ultra-sleek look. Flip it open to reveal an ultra-smooth, full-sized pOLED display.

Available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta.

The affordable premium experience

The Motorola Razr 40 maintains all the features expected from a high-end smartphone while being more affordable. It has a distinct and stylish look, combining Gorilla Glass and premium vegan leather.

Available in Sage Green, Vanilla Cream and Summer Lilac.

The ideal fusion of elegance and convenience

The Motorola Edge 40 combines elegance and performance to offer a stylish phone with powerful specifications. As one of the thinnest in its class (7.58mm), it has a borderless curved glass display and curved rear inlay joined by a precision-cut, sandblasted aluminium frame.

Available in Viva Magenta and Eclipse Black.

The Motorola g53 5G combines a beautiful design with leading smartphone technology. Equipped with a 50MP camera system and a dedicated Macro Vision camera, the moto g53 5G snaps brilliant details day or night. Available in Ink Blue.

On sale from 17 August – 14 September for $299 (RRP $329) at JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Amazon, Catch.com.au, and motorola.com.au.

