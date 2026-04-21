Meet Kaleida, the family AI assistant from TrendLife

Trend Micro’s consumer division is undergoing a rebrand. The company’s consumer products will now fall under the new TrendLife brand.

This rebrand follows news of its enterprise division rebrand to TrendAI.

The brand is continuing its commitment to protecting your devices, but the new TrendLife name reflects the importance of protecting your digital life.

What is Kaleida?

Alongside Trend Micro’s consumer division rebrand to TrendLife, the company is introducing Kaleida, a family-focused AI designed to safeguard your household.

Kaleida’s approach to AI integration is built around safeguards, privacy, and security. It’s an AI model designed to support every family member in your household – not just individuals.

Kaleida is made to alleviate some of the valid concerns families have around AI like data privacy and misuse.

TrendLife is presenting Kaleida with a strong focus on cybersecurity, enabling families to use AI tools for automation, learning support, and more.

Why is TrendLife launching an AI?

TrendLife identified issues with existing AI tools that might undermine the confidence families have in using them.

Most AI tools have no concept of a family account, instead providing each user with individual, isolated accounts.

That means it’s more difficult for parents to put guardrails on these tools, as they would have to navigate multiple accounts to set values and safeguards for children’s accounts.

Many kids are already using AI tools without guardrails, which is a concern for parents who might find it difficult to monitor children’s interactions with AI chatbots.

TrendLife is introducing Kaleida in early access with public availability later in the year. For more information and to join the waitlist, check out the website here.