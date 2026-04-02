Trend Micro’s response to AI cybersecurity threats

Trend Micro recently announced its enterprise cybersecurity arm will be rebranded to TrendAI.

The TrendAI name represents the company’s evolution that allows it to compete against new and emerging security threats from the advent of AI.

Trends Micro’s approach towards AI security is based on four core principles; gaining visibility into AI usage, systems, and agents interacting across environments, understanding the context and intent behind those interactions, enforcing policy and control over usage and agent-driven actions, and introducing human oversight at critical decision points.

Following these principles, business customers will be well prepared to tackle AI-based security issues.

Why is Trend Micro focusing on AI?

Trend Micro believes its products should keep pace with emerging technologies. With so many companies pushing for AI adoption these days, it’s only natural that enterprise security should aim to protect against modern threats within these systems.

“TrendAI reflects our conviction that security must evolve as quickly as the technology it protects. Enterprises are redesigning how work gets done around AI, data, and agentic systems. Our role is to ensure they can do so with confidence, control, and resilience built in from the start,” said Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro.

AI powered cyberattacks are on the rise, with new tools allowing hackers to scale attacks, automate believable phishing attempts and open new attack vectors that would have been difficult to exploit before.

With new sophisticated phishing attacks producing realistic communications and AI-enabled vulnerabilities, it’s important for businesses to consider the threats that new tools may pose.

Trend Micro’s new initiatives

TrendAI is introducing several new initiatives aimed at assisting enterprise security customers – whether that’s small business owners or department leaders.

TrendAI AI Security Brief is a new podcast that proposes to deliver real-world stories around AI cybersecurity.

TrendAI Spark is an events platform that aims to bring together customers, partners, and the tech community to examine AI’s effect on security.

TrendAI’s partnership with cybersecurity and corporate intelligence firm S-RM brings new methods for organisations to reduce risk and improve security strategies.

Lastly, Trend Micro’s collaboration with HackerVerse provides independent adversarial testing from autonomous AI agents to help validate attack detection and defense.

These new initiatives will help Trend Micro enterprise customers to improve security against new and emerging cybersecurity threats.