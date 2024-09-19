Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (smartphone review)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 builds on the heritage of the original Flip (2020), Flip3 (2021), Flip4 (2022), and Flip5 (2023), incrementally improving on previous generations as the technology becomes more Flip-friendly.

Compared to the Flip5, it has the latest Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM (8), and a 50MP (12MP) primary camera sensor. The interior screen is brighter.

Our Flip5 review states it was the almost perfect flip until the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra raised the bar for both the Flip5 and 6.

Moto brought to the table (Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 in brackets):

Samsung had the market almost to itself and now has a fair bit of catchup and redesign to top the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – raises the flip smartphone bar yet again.

  • Qualcomm SD8S Gen 3 (SD 8 Gen 3 – slightly faster)
  • Wi-Fi 7/BT 5.4 (Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.3)
  • 50+50+32MP 4K@60 cameras (50+12+10/1same)
  • IPX8 (IP48)
  • 12GB/512GB standard (12/256GB)
  • 6.9” 165Hz, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour flexible OLED (6.7”, 120Hz, 8-bit/16.7m colour)
  • Almost imperceptible screen crease (still noticeable)
  • Gorilla Glass Victus (GGV2)
  • 4” 1080p, 120Hz, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour OLED (3.4” 720p, 60Hz, 8-bit/16.7 million colour)
  • 2+3+4 warranty/OS/security patch (2+7+7 – Samsung has longer upgrade/patch support)
  • Almost pure Android and light Hello UI (Samsung One UI and ecosystem)
  • 4000mAh battery, 45W charge, 15W Qi, 68W charger inbox (25W charge, 15W Qi, no charger)
  • Google Gemini AI with the promise of more (same)
  • $1499 12/512GB including charger and bumper cover ($1999 plus charger and cover)

At least on paper, it presents a compelling argument and saves over $500 for what most reviewers called a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 killer.

That is not meant to disparage Samsung in any way. It sells more Android phones than the other brands combined. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 presents a good user experience, but as Moto shows it could be so much more.

We won’t be covering AI features

You will find a good overview What is Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI all about? and Gemini – Google Assistant’s split personality. The primary reason to buy a Flip is the smaller pocketable size.

Consumer advice

Samsung does not publish detailed specifications, which we need as a basis for a comparative deep-dive review. So, forgive us if there are any errors—this is what our test equipment and analytical software show.

Australian Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 single SIM/eSIM, Model SM-F714B

BrandSamsung
ModelSamsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Model NumberSM-F714B
RAM/Storage Base12/256GB $1799
12/512GB $1999
   Price base12/256GB
Warranty months24
 TierFlip
WebsiteProduct page
FromSamsung Online and approved retailers
Country of OriginKorea
CompanySamsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics (the world’s largest information technology company, consumer electronics maker and chipmaker.
MoreSamsung publishes few meaningful specifications. Most of these come from testing and analytical software.
Test dateAugust/September 2024
Ambient temp10-27°
ReleaseAugust 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Do not buy
SM-F741U, SM-F741U1, SM-F741W, SM-F741N
DS = Dual SIM; otherwise, eSIM and SIM

* Grey market – no Australian warranty, and 5G may not work here

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. Check Settings, About Phone, Regulatory Labels and Australian RCM C-tick mark. Insist on a screen grab if you buy anywhere else.

Australian certified phones use unique Australian 5G sub-6Ghz and 5G low-band frequencies, requiring local activation first. Read Don’t buy a grey market smartphone.

New ratings in 2024

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

First Impression – Pass

You will either love Flip or not. I know many Flip5 users and the gloss/novelty usually wears off quickly. Why?

The usuabilty promise of the 3.4” cover screen (less camera cutout – same as Flip6) is seldom realised. It is heavily widget-driven, and while it does a few interesting things, you must open the Flip 99% of the time. Then you get an internal 22:9 screen, taller and narrower than most smartphones. At least Samsung has curved corners over the square-corner Fold6, making the Flip more pocketable.

The inner screen has a noticeable crease. I have seen six or so Flip5s, and they have become even more evident over time, and the hinge has become ‘creaky’. It previously had no particulate ingress rating, and the phone now has IP48. The 4 means effective against >1mm particles characterised by ‘Most wires, slender screws, large ants, etc.’ It is an unimportant rating in that it does not protect against <1mm particles like pocket lint, dust, etc, that will affect the hinge.

Many Flip5 owners say will likely buy a glass slab next time.

Innver screen- 2640 X 1080, Up to 120Hz AMOLED 2X – Pass+

This is a bright, infinite-contrast AMOLED screen. The colours are oversaturated in Vivid mode,  100+% of sRGB and 85% of the 16.7M of the DCI-P3 movie gamut (about 50% of 10-bit/1.07 billion colours). My only comment is that more premium phones now use 10-bit/1.07 billion-colour AMOLED screens (Motorola Razr), essential to creators, photographers, and videographers. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

Samsung claims 2600 nits HDR peak brightness, which means it is in a 2-to-5% window. The best we could get was 1750. Never mind, as you will never use it. HDR10+ does not need this and, like all Samsung products, does not decode Dolby Vision content. It will play Netflix, Prime, and YouTube 1080p HDR content.

Flex Window – Pass

The most significant criticism of all flip-style cover screens has been size and usability.

The cover screen is 63 x 55mm (usable area), excluding the camera cutout and bezels. That is nowhere near the 3.4”/86mm claim.

Swipe left/right/up/down widgets almost entirely drive it. It does not run full-screen apps, although there is mention of limited apps from Samsung Labs. Apart from several styles of clocks, a media player, a too-small QWERTY keyboard, and a selfie preview, the widgets include:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
CalendarWeatherRecent CallsDirect Dial
AlarmStopwatchTimerVoice recorder
StepsSmartThings routinesFinance watchlistDaily Activity

Summary: The sole purpose of an external screen is to minimise the opening and use of the internal screen. It may be less useful than you imagine. We hope Samsung continues to work on this aspect.

Screen specs

ScreenInternal/External cover display
Size6.7″/3.4″ less camera cutouts
TypeDynamic OLED/Super AMOLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlip fold/flat
Resolution2640 x 1080/720 x 748
PPI426/306
Ratio22:9/9.35:9
Screen to Body %85.5%/N/A
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m
Refresh Hz, adaptive.Flip screen: Samsung claims 1-120Hz, but it appears to step from 10/24/30/48/60/90/120Hz
Cover screen: Not disclosed and not adjustable. Test 60Hz.
Response 120HzNot disclosed
Nits typical, testFlip: Not disclosed
Vivid and Natural
Test: Internal 675
Test external 400
Nits max, testClaim 2600
Test 1750
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNot disclosed
Test 100+%
DCI-P3Not disclosed
Test: Vivid 91% of 16.7m colours
Test: Natural 85% of 16.7m colours
Rec.2020 or otherRGB and temperature adjustment
Delta E (<4 is excellent)Internal screen 2.4 and cover 4.5 (<4 is good)
HDR LevelInternal HDR10+
External – No
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if known120/240/480Hz cycle. PWM sufferers should avoid this as it can cause nausea and discomfort.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayOne control for internal and external screens
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityFull suite of enhancements
DRMWidevine L1 1080p SDR. HDR on some services.
GamingGame mode, but the screen is too soft for game use. A fingernail can scratch it.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus 2
CommentDespite the fold-flat hinge, the internal screen still has a noticeable crease, which is made worse over time by constant swiping up and down.
Samsung persists in using an 8-bit/16.7M colour screen while others use 10-bit/1.07 billion colours.

Processor – Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 Galaxy edition – Pass+

Samsung uses the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 SoC instead of its Exynos 2400 (the Google Pixel Tensor G4 SoC is loosely based on this). There is no more powerful SoC.

But do you need a V12 Turbo engine in a fold with its inherent form factor limitations? If you use AI extensively, then yes. Although Google says (and we tend to agree) that its Tensor G4 is all you need.

AI benchmarks

We have run the new AI benchmarks, but they bear no resemblance to the official trillion operations per second (TOPS), so they are more for your interest. We have also benchmarked the Fold6.

And we are gobsmacked. Some of those Samsung benchmarks are too challenging to accept at face value. We will be testing more, so only consider the results as an indication.

 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Geekbench 6 single/multicore2213/66792230/6830
Geekbench AI NNAPI336/323/697444/431/948
AiTuTu1,424,1601,481,101 (this seems way too high)
AI Benchmark 531503161 (ditto)
GFLOPS21.4921.40 (accurate)
GINOPS27.9927.15 (accurate)
Open CL1187312,116 (accurate)
Vulkan1429214,016 (accurate)

Processor specs

Brand, ModelX75 4×4 MIMO Sub-6Ghz
nm4nm made by TSMC (not Samsung)
Cores1 x 3.39GHz & 3 x 3.1GHz & 2 x 2.9GHz  & 2 x 2.2GHz
ModemX75 4×4 MIMO Sub-6Ghz
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		On charge
Geekbench AI CPU backend 2212/2243/3367
Geekbench A! GPU backend 968/1365/1215
Geekbench AI NNAPI backend 336/323/697
Geekbench AI QNN backend 299/15780/37594
AiTuTu: 1,424,160
AI Benchmark 5: 3150
GFLOPS: 21.49
GINOPS: 27.99
Geekbench 6 Single-core2213
Geekbench 6 multi-core6679
LikeBenchmarks https://www.notebookcheck.net/Qualcomm-Snapdragon-8-Gen-3-Processor-Benchmarks-and-Specs.762133.0.html
GPUAdreno 750 (1GHz)
GPU Test
Open CL11873 (battery)
LikeFastest available.
Vulcan14,292 (battery)
RAM, type12GB LPDDR5X
Storage, free, type256GB (UFS 4) 207GB free
micro-SDN/A
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained2390
Jazz maximum 2959.4
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained1060
Jazz maximum 1585.14
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsIt won’t test – seen as external storage but can’t mount as internal storage.
CommentUFS 4.0 is the fastest storage available. However, without mountable storage, which is seen as internal storage, videographers and vloggers will soon run out of space.

Throttle test – Passable

The test lasts 15 minutes under 100% load (like 4K video recording/editing/rendering or some games). Samsung has throttled the SoC by at least 10% over the Galaxy S24 Ultra (S24U) to manage thermal issues better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

However, nearly half the processing power is lost under load, which means power users, gamers (the screen is too soft anyway), videographers, and vloggers will avoid it.

Max GIPS365969
Average GIPS240075
Minimum GIPS177128
% Throttle48%
CPU Temp50°
CommentThis exhibits extreme throttling after two minutes of 100% load. It also begins to feel hot at over 50° on the external screen and the top half of the internal screen. This is well above average and indicates that this is not a heavy-use device.

Comms – Pass

While it has everything you need, it is not everything you expect of a flagship device. Wi-Fi 6E means maximum connect speeds of 2400Mbps (versus >4000Mbps), and the USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 is the slower 5Gbps speed and is not fully implemented to support mountable external storage.

The SoC supports Wi-Fi 7 (4000Mbps) and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps, so we have to ask why it hasn’t been implemented.

All tests were on the 6Ghz Wi-Fi band, effective to about 10m. Wi-Fi strength was relatively consistent compared to the Fold6

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E AXE HE160 QCA 6490 maximum 2400Mbps full duplex
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-43/1201/1009
Test 5m-39//1201/1201
Test 10m-53/864/383
BT Type5.3 BLE
GPS single, dualDual to 3M
USB typeUSB-C 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForThere is no DeX due to heat management issues.
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
 AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerYes
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   OtherFingerprint sensor
CommentApart from the disappointing Wi-Fi 6E AXE speeds, it has all the necessary sensors.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

4/5G – City, suburb and regional city use – Pass+

It has a single SIM and an eSIM, although you may find a DS (Dual SIM variant). The Qualcomm SD8 Gen 4 and X75 5G modem support DSDA—dual SIM, dual active for 4G and 5 G. Without getting technical, all older phones are DSDS—dual SIM, dual standby for one-at-a-time use.

Like the Fold6, which uses the same modem, this is very good for cities, suburbs and regional cities with reasonable tower coverage. It did not earn a rural rating.

SIMUsually, a single SIM and eSIM. There may be DS (dual SIM) models available.
   ActiveDSDA (assumed as the Soc supports it)
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20 25, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzN1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78
CommentAll sub-6Ghz and 5G low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms36.9/19.6/39ms (average)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-75 to -98 and 31.6pW to 158.5fW. The majority of the tests were 1 to 10pW
   Tower 2-86 to -105 and 2.5pW to 31.6fW
   Tower 3-77 to -117 and 20pW to 31.6fW
   Tower 4Intermittently found – not enough to report
CommentIt reliably finds three of four towers, so we can give it city, suburb, and regional use. Rural use will depend on 4G Band 28 being available.
Interestingly, this is the same SoC/modem as the Fold6, which was only able to find two towers reliably.

Battery – Pass

First, a brickbat—no charger is supplied—and it loses points for that. The rationale is that you can use any PD or PPS charger to stop e-waste. Second, it only has a 25W cable and 10W Qi charge, characteristic of the flip format used to manage heat issues.

Typical users will get 18-24 hours between charges. Power uses will get 5-10 hours.

mAh4000mAh
2 batteries in serial
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied.
Samsung 25W charger has 5V/3A/15W or 9V/2.77/24.93W and PPS 3-3-5.9V/3A or 3.3-11V/2.25A.
Suggest any GaN PD Charger >30W and a 3W (or 5W) cable.
 PD, QC levelNot disclosed
Test 3.0/2.0
Qi, wattageWireless Charge 10W (you can use a 15W pad, but it does not charge faster)
Reverse Qi or cable.Supports 4.5W reverse wireless charge
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
Charge 0-100%1 hour 48 minutes
Tended to charge at 9V/2A/18W
Charge Qi3 hours
Charge 5V, 2AApprox 5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane12 hours 10 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery13 hours and 54 minutes
Accubattery 16 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryOut-of-memory error
   GFX Bench T-Rex439.9 minutes (7.33 hours) 5668 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 35 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 45 minutes
mA Full load screen on2500mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on250-300mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Adaptive mode.
   Estimate typical useTypical users will charge daily. Heavy users may need a top-up at the end of a workday.
CommentCarry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one).

Sound – Pass

It is a pure Qualcomm Aqsitic setup (Flip5 used two additional amps for its stereo speakers) and has suffered accordingly. It will decode Dolby Atmos spatial sound, but Samsung has stated that it is developing its IAMF spatial sound format which will kill off Dolby Atmos.

SpeakersStereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing. – flips between portrait and landscape mode.
TuningNot specified – probably AKG
AMPQualcomm Aqsitic amp and DSP.
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, downmix to two speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC, and Samsung Scalable Codec, not the full suite of Qualcomm aptX codecs.
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
EQBalanced, Bass Boost, Smooth, Dynamic, Clear, Treble boost and custom.
MicsThree—There appear to be two mics at the top (one for noise cancellation) and one at the bottom.
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max81
   Media (music)81
   Ring82
   Alarm81
   Notifications75
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDual mics at the bottom improve hands-free use.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
HAC rating M3/T3 for hearing enhancements.

Sound Signature – Passable

There is a tiny bit of mid-bass (90-100Hz), some slopw building high bass (100-200Hz), relatively flat mid (200Hz-5kHz), and recessed treble. This is a mid-sound signature for a clear voice. Music is harsh and lifeless.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo
High Bass 100-200HzLinear slow build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzSlow build
Mid 400-1000Hzslow build
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzLinear decline to 8kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzDip and recover a little
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzFlattish but dips at 15kHz
Sound Signature typeThis is messy, with a very long, slow, choppy build to 1kHz. It has a very late mid-sound signature with no bass, late mid, and messy treble. The music is tinny and harsh. Clear voice is OK.
SoundstageThere is a slight bias to the bottom speaker; otherwise, there is decent separation.
Dolby Atmos widens the sound stage slightly, and you can hear some height to the top of the screen in landscape mode.
CommentIt is disappointing for a premium handset. Mid-bass is hard to get, but you expect it to have a solid 100-200Hz. It is easy to get a decent mid-high treble that gives a feeling of air and directionality, but instead, we get an odd treble that gives the music a harshness.

Build – Pass+

Samsung is synonymous with well-made gear. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 looks and feels prestigious in every way. However, when folded, it is not 14.9mm but 18mm with the camera bump (most phone measurements ignore this).

We also need to point out that while the SoC is a gaming powerhouse, the screen has a Mohs hardness of 2 – a fingernail can score it. It is not a gamer’s screen.

It has an IP48 rating. The 4 means effective against >1mm particles characterised by ‘Most wires, slender screws, large ants, etc.’ It is a rubbish rating in that it does not protect against <1mm particles like pocket lint, dust, etc. Have a look at the JerryRig video below.

Size (H X W x D)Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm plus camera bump
Flip: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm plus camera bump takes it to 18mm
Weight grams187g
Front glassNone – foldable AMOLED – Mohs hardness 2 – fingernails can scratch it
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus 2 Mohs hardness 6
FrameAluminium
IP ratingIP48 1.5m for 30 minutes
ColoursStandard: Blue, Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow
Exclusive: Crafted Black, White, Peach
Pen, Stylus supportNone – foldable AMOLED
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cable3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentWe disapprove of not providing a charger and selling it for $50 more.

Jerry Rig

PRV teardown

Android 14 with seven more to come – Exceed

Google raised the bar with seven years of operating system upgrades and security patches. Samsung has matched that.

UI 6.1.1 (for folds) is well done. It handles multitasking well and is overall more usable than pure Android. But it is getting bloated with multiple menu levels and some confusing options.

Android users will find that Samsung has an almost complete set of Google apps (alternatives to Gmail, Phone, Calendar, Contacts, Photos). These make it easy to use Samsung backup but very hard to back up to your Google account or go back to another Android phone. We recommend using Google apps whenever you can.

Starting 25 September 2024, Samsung will require you to log into your Samsung Account to use Samsung apps, services, backup, or AI features. This involves agreeing to some 40,000 legalese words in ten nested policies with privacy implications. It is in addition to Google’s 8,000-word simple English terms, which are easier to accept.

And possibly starting by the end of 2025, there will be a monthly charge to use certain AI features.

Android specs

Android14
Security patch date1 September 2024 (current)
UIOne UI 6.1.1
OS upgrade policy7
Security patch policy7
BloatwareSamsung alternative to Google Suite.
OtherSelection of Galaxy Apps.
Consumer Advice: If you intend to use other Android brands in the future, use Google Apps rather than locking into the Samsung ecosystem.
CommentSamsung is following Apple’s lead. It is now almost impossible to use the device without both a Google account (8,000 words and normal for any Android) and a Samsung account (40,000 words in ten nested policies), which has privacy implications. Many of the AI features are locked to the account, and Samsung has indicated that monthly fees may apply for AI features at the end of 2025.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeGW39B on power key
Face ID2D
OtherKnox and Secure folder
CommentOne of the more secure Android devices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 rear camera

The rear camera has been bumped from the Flip5’s 12+12 to 50+12MP. Before you get too excited, the 50MP bins to 12.5MP anyway (same as the Fold6), but it does allow for some more AI post-processing. The 12MP is the same as the Flip5 and is solely for ultra-wide.

DXOMARK has rated the camera at 132, one point behind the Fold6 at 133 which has a 10MP 3X Zoom Telephoto sensor.

DXOMARK found issues for still images (paraphrased)

  • Exposure and colour accuracy was marginal.
  • Autofocus was variable
  • Too much noise in zoom and low light
  • Bokeh is unreliable with artifacts around the subject
  • Screen preview colours are unreliable
  • 10x Digital zoom lacked detail and had too much noise and artifacts in zoom

Video issues were:

  • More than acceptable exposure and colour issues
  • Autofocus was variable

To quote: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 delivered decent performance in our DXOMARK Camera tests but could not match conventional non-folding devices in its price segment. In terms of camera hardware, it is a fairly modest upgrade over its predecessor, the Z Flip5.

CyberShack says it is a decent point-and-shoot still and video camera in day and office light and avoid 10X zoom.

Photo tests

1X, and while it is a reasonable shot, it lacks the colour saturation (it was a bright sunny day). Moderate HDR.
2X optical ‘quality’ zoom (not true optical) – ditto to 1X.
4X digital – good shot – ditto to 1X
10X digital. Lots of noise but no worse than most 10X digital zooms. Past the limit of digital zoom.
Office Light – good black ears/face and accurate colours.
Boken required AI to be switched off.
It does not have a Macro sensor so focal length is crtitcal
We got the focus right this time.
<40 lumens and a reasonable shot lacking colour saturation – no worse than many smartphones.
Night mode brightens the image but sacrifices details and HDR.

Rear camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP (same as Fold6)
   SensorSamsung S5KGN3
Supports binning to 12, 12.5 and 10MP
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV° (stated, actual)74.1 to 86.7
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide/macro
   MP12MP (Same as Flip5)
   SensorSamsung S5K3LU
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)123° (105.6 to 117.5)
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video maxPrimary sensor 4K@60fps
4K@30fps with OIS and EIS
   FlashSingle
   Auto-HDRYes
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeYes

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 front camera

You should use the primary rear 50MP sensor for selfies, as the cover screen shows a framing preview. The 10MP internal camera is now relegated to a video conference camera.

  MP10MP and bin to 6.3MP
   SensorSamsung SK53J1
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.22
  FOV (stated, actual)64.9-75.3
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen Fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@60 but not recommended

CyberShack’s view: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is for those who want a flip, and it is very pocketable.

Flippers buy on style, not substance, and pay for the privilege. Those who want more would buy the SD8 Gen 3 powered Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (not the S24/+, as they use an Exynos processor), which offers way more amenities, features, better cameras, longer battery life, and value.

We have done our job as long as you know the upsides (mainly pocketability) and downsides.

Competition

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip had the market to itself, and improvements were more incremental than epoch-making. But OPPO’s N2 Flip (2022), Motorola’s Razr 40 (2023) and even more highly speced Razr 50 Ultra (2024) have upped the bar. On paper, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has superior specifications, a far larger and usable cover screen, a 10-bit internal screen, a better camera, and more storage, and it is $500 cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 ratings

Do we rate it as a $1799/1999 premium smartphone or a flip? While it has a premium processor, the format imposes some limitations, so we will rate it as a Flip where it loses out on value.

RatingsNew rating 2024 system – pass mark 70/100
Features85
The latest SoC upgrades, primary camera sensor upgrade, more RAM and AI capabilities than Fold5.
Value75
Samsung justifies the price as a Flip, but lower-cost glass slabs offer far better cameras and performance. The more advanced Razr 50 Ultra is $500 less.
Performance80
The SD8 Gen 3 is a superb SoC, but it throttles badly after a few minutes of load. Typical users will not notice.
Ease of Use80
Excellent 2+7+7 Warranty/OS Upgrades/Security patches. Some will be concerned about the almost mandatory privacy policies for Samsung accounts. Use Google Apps if you want maximum upgradability if you leave Samsung’s ecosystem.
Design80
Samsung has regurgitated the Flip5 with updates. I am still not convinced that flipping is the right way, but to many, it’s a style icon.
Rating out of 1080

Pro/Con

