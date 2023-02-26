Nokia at MWC 2023 – will move manufacturing to Europe, new C-and-G-series

In a surprise announcement by Nokia at MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress – Barcelona), it announced the first steps to bring 5G smartphone manufacturing to Europe as part of HMD Global’s commitment to sustainability and secure and transparent operations for the global marketplace.

It is a welcome move by owners HMD Global as the Western world has growing doubts about the security of Chinese-made smartphones. While it has been proven that Smartphones made for the China home market are full of it (Spyware), it has equally been proven that Global Chinese brands, including Oppo/BBK Group (realme, vivo, OnePlus, IQoo) and Motorola (Lenovo) do not have spyware in global models and store users data in Western-based clouds. Read Are Chinese-made smartphones spying on me?

Consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices. The ability to repair smartphones quickly and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market. MobileMuster, the federal government-accredited product stewardship program research, states that 39% of local customers claim to have their mobile phone repaired in 2022. More importantly, 17% reported having tried to fix their phone themselves. Brenden Folitarik, Country Manager, ANZ and Pacific islands, HMD Global:

CyberShack’s comment:

It is a welcome move as OPPO wants to make Western market phones in India and Southeast Asia, and Motorola is considering some North and South American production. Even Apple, rusted on to Chinese-made Foxconn factories, has announced an eventual move to Vietnam.

We are very pleased to announce this first step in our journey to bring 5G device manufacturing to Europe. The Nokia brand has a proud history, and with this move, we continue to strengthen our position for secure, durable, and sustainable devices.” Jean-Francois Baril, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global

Nokia G22 – Now with QuickFix repairability and partnership with iFixit

You can DIY change the battery in under five minutes on the new Nokia G22. It is not slide-in/out removable (because that impacts phone size, weight, and construction), but all it requires is a few minutes with a simple guitar pick and a small Philips head screwdriver.

iFixit AU is the official outlet and offers parts or kits (with tools), as well as DIY instructions, including:

Display + Fix Kit at $89.99

Battery + Fix Kit at $49.99

Charging port + Fix Kit at $42.99

Back cover and Fix Kit at $49.99.

Battrery repair (no you don’t have to remove all the bits) Screen repair kit.

G22 4G – base specs

G22 is a lower-mid-range smartphone.

A$349

Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue

Pure Android Go 3+2+3 warranty, OS upgrades and monthly security patches

6.5” 1600 x 720, 270ppi, 20:9, 60Hz, 500 nits, IPS with Gorilla Glas,s 3

Unisoc T606, 2 x 1.6GHz + 6 x 1.6GHz, 12nm CPU and Mail-G57 MP1 GPU

4GB LPRDDX4 RAM with virtual ram swap extension, 128GB UFS 2.2, hybrid micro-SD to 256GB

50+2+2 (Wide, Macro, Depth) rear camera (50MP bins to 12.5MP, 2.4um)

8MP Selfie

Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0, GPS, USB0C 2.0 OTG

5050mAH battery, 800 charge cycles (above average), 20W charge capable, no charger inbox

165 x 76.2 x 8.5 mm

People value long-lasting, quality devices, and they shouldn’t have to compromise on price to get it. The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer. Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global

CyberShack’s comment:

We applaud Nokia’s move to QuickFix and look forward to future models having this as well. It means that you can keep a phone for longer. Ironically the less you spend, the longer you need it to last. Its warranty and Android upgrade/patch policy are terrific.

The jury is out on Unisoc SoC T606 performance. It is close to Qualcomm SD6655 and above a MediaTek Helio P70. Full performance benchmarks here. Aside from Nokia in its G11/G21, Motorola E13/E20/E32 and Samsung A03 use this SoC. The question is whether buyers find it price competitive against stiff competition in the $300-399 market.

Nokia C22 – coming H2/2032

A$ TBA

Sand and Midnight Black

Pure Android 13 Go 32-bit version (warranty and upgrade policy TBA)

6.5”, 1600 x 720, 270ppi, 20:0, IPS with scratch resistant toughened glass

Unisoc SC9863A, 4×1.6GHz + 4×1.2GHz, 28nm, CPU and IMG8322 GPU

2GB/64GB eMMC 5.1, dedicated micro-SD 256GB slot

13+2MP rear camera

8MP selfie

Wi-Fi 4 N, BT 5.2, GPS, USB-C 2.0, (no NFC)

5000mAh battery, 10W charge capable, no charger inbox

164.6 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm x 190g

CyberShack’s comment:

Unfortunately, this entry-level device lacks the QuickFix capability of the G22. To say the SoC is slow may be kind. It is more like a MediaTek A25 or SD450. Full performance benchmarks here. But to be fair, it is a fully functional entry-level smartphone.

C32 – coming mid-May, 2023

A$249

Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink

Pure Android 13 Go, 32-bit version (warranty and upgrade policy TBA)

6.5”, 1600 x 720, 270ppi, 20:9, IPS with scratch resistant toughened glass

Unisoc SC9863A, 4×1.6GHz + 4×1.2GHz, 28nm, CPU and IMG8322 GPU

4GB/64GB eMMC 5.1, dedicated micro-SD 256GB slot

50MP+2MP rear camera (50MP bins to 12.5MP, 2.4um)

8MP selfie

Wi-Fi 4 N, BT 5.2, GPS, USB-C 2.0, (no NFC)

5000mAh battery, 10W charge capable, no charger inbox

164.6 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm x 199.4g

CyberShack’s comment:

It appears very similar to the C22, with a 50MP sensor and 4GB ram – comments per the C22.

