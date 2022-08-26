Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD – fast and tough (storage review).

The Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is IP65 rated, can withstand a 3m fall and can sequentially read/write at around 1000MBps.

It is part of a new breed of portable SSD using a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps (1240MBps) PCIe NVMe 1.4 interface and comes in 1 and 2TB capacity. It joins the T7 family, including the innovative T7 Touch with Fingerprint recognition (all have similar speed specs and password protection).

Its ruggedness comes via a high-tech rubber exterior to protect from drops and also incorporates Thermal Guard to keep it cool under sustained use.

IP65 means its dust-proof, and water projected by a nozzle (6.3 mm (0.25 in) against the enclosure from any direction shall have no harmful effects. Just don’t swim with it.

It can be used straight out of the box, or you can use Samsung Portable SSD software available on PCs, Macs, Android smartphones and tablets. The App does not require a login or account (excellent).

The App allows for

Security mode on/off and options

Rename

Firmware update

Capacity free/used

Tests – Samsung T7 Shield 2TB

Our test device was a 2022 Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (2022) – a thing of beauty and envy (review) with a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Using Crystal Disk Mark tests peak throughput. Sequential read/write speeds were 1061.40/983.92 – excellent. More impressive is the large file handling, which means you could image render on this.

CPDT tests sustained read/write. Sequential read/write speeds were 813.09/583.05MBps.

Black Magic Disk Speed Test looks at video rendering.

The only other USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD to come close is the WD Black P50 SSD – seriously fast (Western Digital storage review).

But a decent internal SSD will reach from 2500-3000Mbps

Price (Samsung Australia website)

Shield T7 2TB $459 but on special for $321.30 (currently for $243.72 at Amazon AU)

Shield T7 1TB, ranges from $175 to $200 online

T7 standard 500GB, 1 or 2TB prices approx. $149/209/349 but shop around

T7 touch 500GB, 1TB or 2TB $169/239/$459 but shop around

Specs/In the box

USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-A to USB-C cable (for legacy systems and will be slower)

3-year warranty

88 x 59 x 13mm x 98g

Colours: Blue, Black, Beige

Can use Samsung Portable SSD and Samsung Magician Apps

Windows 7+, macOS 10.1+ or Android 5+

CyberShack’s view – Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is for creators

Blazing performance for a portable SSD, only bettered by dedicated Thunderbolt interface SSDs.

It is perfect for creators, image rendering and even for use on drones and GoPro as external live storage. It gets our unreserved buy recommendation.

CyberShack storage news and reviews

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1 or 2TB 1/2TB from $175/320 (shop around 9.8 Features 10.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 10.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 9.9/10

















Pros Drop resistant to 3m

IP65

Gibagit read/write

3-year warranty Cons None really but if you don't need rugged the T7 is a good option