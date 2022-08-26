Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD – fast and tough (storage review).
The Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is IP65 rated, can withstand a 3m fall and can sequentially read/write at around 1000MBps.
It is part of a new breed of portable SSD using a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps (1240MBps) PCIe NVMe 1.4 interface and comes in 1 and 2TB capacity. It joins the T7 family, including the innovative T7 Touch with Fingerprint recognition (all have similar speed specs and password protection).
Its ruggedness comes via a high-tech rubber exterior to protect from drops and also incorporates Thermal Guard to keep it cool under sustained use.
IP65 means its dust-proof, and water projected by a nozzle (6.3 mm (0.25 in) against the enclosure from any direction shall have no harmful effects. Just don’t swim with it.
It can be used straight out of the box, or you can use Samsung Portable SSD software available on PCs, Macs, Android smartphones and tablets. The App does not require a login or account (excellent).
The App allows for
- Security mode on/off and options
- Rename
- Firmware update
- Capacity free/used
Tests – Samsung T7 Shield 2TB
Our test device was a 2022 Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (2022) – a thing of beauty and envy (review) with a Thunderbolt 4 port.
Using Crystal Disk Mark tests peak throughput. Sequential read/write speeds were 1061.40/983.92 – excellent. More impressive is the large file handling, which means you could image render on this.
CPDT tests sustained read/write. Sequential read/write speeds were 813.09/583.05MBps.
Black Magic Disk Speed Test looks at video rendering.
The only other USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD to come close is the WD Black P50 SSD – seriously fast (Western Digital storage review).
But a decent internal SSD will reach from 2500-3000Mbps
Price (Samsung Australia website)
- Shield T7 2TB $459 but on special for $321.30 (currently for $243.72 at Amazon AU)
- Shield T7 1TB, ranges from $175 to $200 online
- T7 standard 500GB, 1 or 2TB prices approx. $149/209/349 but shop around
- T7 touch 500GB, 1TB or 2TB $169/239/$459 but shop around
Specs/In the box
- USB-C to USB-C cable
- USB-A to USB-C cable (for legacy systems and will be slower)
- 3-year warranty
- 88 x 59 x 13mm x 98g
- Colours: Blue, Black, Beige
- Can use Samsung Portable SSD and Samsung Magician Apps
- Windows 7+, macOS 10.1+ or Android 5+
CyberShack’s view – Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is for creators
Blazing performance for a portable SSD, only bettered by dedicated Thunderbolt interface SSDs.
It is perfect for creators, image rendering and even for use on drones and GoPro as external live storage. It gets our unreserved buy recommendation.
CyberShack storage news and reviews