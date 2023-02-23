Starlink Australia February 2023 update

Starlink Australia is a satellite alternative to fixed line broadband offering comparable 100Mbps speeds, now available Australia-wide and in New Zealand for A$139 per month.

For a limited time, it also offers its DIY install satellite dish kit (RRP $924) for A$450 (plus shipping). You can read all about Starlink internet expands Australian coverage, but here are a few pertinent points.

Starlink Australia

Speeds from 50-200Mbps download (expect 50-100Mbps) with no data caps

Approx 20ms lag (fast enough for voice and games) but can go higher.

DIY install phased array ground antenna with a range of optional roof mounts

DIY Starlink router (Wi-Fi 5) with optional Starlink mesh nodes or optional Ethernet adapter to connect to a router or mesh

30-day trial and hardware refund in that period if it does not work for you

For fixed address services.

Not affected by inclement weather or clouds

Website (defaults to whichever country you are in)

FAQs

RV and maritime use require different hardware and plans

Maritime FAQ here.

RV and portable FAQ here.

Aviation FAQ here.

Business use here.

CyberShack’s view – Starlink Australia is a viable fixed broadband replacement, albeit at a higher cost

If you can get fixed line broadband, it will be cheaper and offer from 20-100Mbps (FTTN) or gigabit speeds over FTTP or HCF connections.

I now know several home, RV and Maritime users that are overall happy with the service. As one said, “In comparison to Telstra 4G internet, Starlink is amazing.”

In the RV owner’s case, getting digital TV and internet/email is worth the cost. They particularly appreciate the pause/un-pause billing, only paying when they use the RV. At the time, in-motion use was unavailable, but now you can get a Flat, High-Performance Starlink dish.

Now that it has Australia-wide coverage, it is perfect for those that cannot get fixed-line broadband.