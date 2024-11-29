Roborock QRevo Master – value Gen 5 robot vacuum/mop (cleaning review)

The Roborock QRevo Master offers all Gen 5 features with a lower price tag. It is capable of one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning with some house preparation.

I want to focus on ‘value’ because it usually means some things are left out of this $2699 robovac/mop from the more expensive $2999 Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra (note prices are RRP, and you may find better deals).

Differences (not similarities)

Roborock S8 Max Ultra Roborock QRevo Master Object Detection 73 (3D structured light and an RGB camera) 62 (2D structured light and RGB camera) Extra Edge Mop system Yes – small 185 RPM rotating mop No FlexiArm mop extend No Yes Mop Vibrating platten 200RPM dual rotating Mop Lift 20mm 10mm Robot dustbin 270ml 220ml Robot water container 110ml 80ml Robot size 350*353*103mm 350*353*102mm Dock Size 409*419*470mm 340*487*521mm Hot water wash 60° 45° Auto detergent dispenser Yes No

The robots share the same app, most smarts, sensors, motor/pascals, mop wash/dry, duo-rollers, and batteries.

The differences make the S8 Max Ultra a premium Gen 5, but I like the QRevo Master’s rotating mops. One caveat: the QRevo obstacle recognition requires more house prep to achieve one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning.

Note: This is not the older QRevo Max V or the new QRevo S, which are Gen 3, much lower-powered, less intelligent, IR obstacle avoidance models. A basic comparison is here.

Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2024 cleaning guide)

Australian review: Roborock QRevo Master robot vacuum/mop

Website Product Page

Website Product Page

Manual RRP 25/11/24 $2699 but seen as low as $1999 From Roborock AU online Official Store – see grey market warning* Colours Black Warranty 2-years. It has a Sydney service centre. Made in China Company Established in 2014 with support from Xiaomi, Beijing Roborock Technology (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

* Grey Market Warning

There is substantial parallel importing (grey marketing). Roborock can only offer an Australian warranty for purchases from its official store or approved retailers—usually Harvey Norman (and sub-brands), JB Hi-Fi, and Bing Lee—but it varies by product. See its website for authorised retailers.

First Impression – Another round robot – Pass

The Roborock QRevo Master is a 350 x 353 x 103mm (H) round robovac/mop. It is very much the same as the tsunami of cleaning robots.

To be fair, most robovac/mops are round, and that design means smaller 13cm rotating brushes with multiple overlapping passes to clean the same area as the wider, premium, 17-20cm brushes. Invariably, they have a top LiDAR turret and cannot clean edges under cupboard overhangs of less than 110mm.

To compensate, some (like this) have an extendable right-side mop and an extendable right-side whisker. But realise that while these help keep edges and corners cleaner, there are better solutions.

It is nice to see that the Roborock QRevo Master has made it to Gen 5 with a LiDAR, a combined 2D IR structured light, and an RGB camera obstacle recognition system. However, it is not as sensitive as the premium Roborock S8 Max Ultra (LiDAR, 3D structured light/camera) and the Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni – its best yet for one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning or Dreame X40 Ultra – adds a new dimension to cleaning using a 3D dToF/RGB camera.

Summary: It is a Gen 5 for less. It competes with the

Sensors – it is a Gen 5

360° 2D top-mounted LiDAR (premium have 3D or use dToF to construct a true floor to ceiling 3D map).

2D Structured light sensor and RGB camera for obstacle detection (premium uses 3D structured light)

Right wall sensor (premium often have a left wall sensor)

Carpet sensor

Cliff sensors

Bumper sensor

Warranty – Passable

While two years is adequate, it is not class-leading. In addition, it states:

You will be responsible for shipping charges, insurance, and other transportation-related expenses incurred in claiming the warranty from Roborock Technology (Australia) Pty Ltd. We are not responsible for any loss or damage during shipping.

It is fair to charge an inspection and transport fee if the goods are not found faulty.

A class-leading warranty accepts responsibility for freight both ways (as strongly suggested by ACL – read Why Australian Consumer Law warranties are vital for tech). And under ACL, you are entitled to return it to the retailer as it is legally responsible. ACL strongly condemns retailers that suggest you must deal with the manufacturer directly.

Setup – Pass+

The Roborock App for Android or iOS is well-developed. The Roborock Q Revo Master has most of the software features of its flagship S8 Pro Ultra.

It connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi WPA-2 (suitable up to 30m from the router – it should be Mesh compatible) and requires a Roborock account.

The App includes (and we suggest using all defaults)

Up to four maps (useful for multi-floor or partial floor cleans. The cleaning station must be moved to the applicable floor).

Actual 2D and simulated 3D renderings (its LiDAR maps in a horizontal pattern. Some LiDAR can map in 3D and show more wall details).

Collision mode (Reactive Obstacle avoidance and Less collision mode)

Select vacuuming, mopping, or both.

Selecting vacuum and mop reduces suction power, water flow, and intensity options.

Adjusting suction power (Quiet, Balanced, turbo, Max and Max+)

Mop intensity (Fast, Standard, High, Deep+)

Customise allows for individual room settings.

Scheduling

Carpet settings – lift 10mm (for 5mm carpet or less), Avoid, Ignore (for hard floor mode). You can enable vacuum carpet first without mopping pads.

Floor direction (clean with the grain).

Dock Settings: Mop wash frequency (15 minutes default), Mop washing mode (light, balanced or deep) and mop drying time (2, 3, or 4 hours)

Post-cleaning reports

Mobile notifications alerting cleaning start, stop, and any issues during the cycle

Voice commands through Rocky, Google Home, Siri, and Alexa

Lights, child lock, Do not Disturb (customisable), Off-peak charging

Will it work without the Internet?

Yes. Push the start button, and it will use the default map and settings.

Privacy – Pass

As usual, we recommend using a junk email address for added privacy. The Roborock Q Revo Master has a camera, and we understand that images are stored on the robot – not the cloud.

The website privacy policy is headed GDRP Privacy (usually for Europe only), but it appears this is Roborock AU’s policy, too. It can collect and share data with Vendors, Consultants, Other Third-Party Service Providers, Third-Party Advertisers, Affiliates and Business partners. Outside that, it requires your consent.

In addition is the Roborock App. You must agree to its User Agreement and Privacy Policy to use the robovac.

Two potential privacy factors should be considered:

It does not disclose where Australian information is stored, ‘…data centres in China, Germany, Russia, and the United States’ (many other manufacturers now specify AU storage). It states that it is governed by the laws of the Mainland of the People’s Republic of China. Again, it is not unexpected as it is a Chinese company, but some manufacturers apply the laws of your country.

Mapping – Pass

It can perform a quick map at about 1 minute per 10m2. The resultant map is 2D (it can simulate a 3D but lacks finer vertical details). It has basic AI to recognise furniture.

We had to set more no-go zones than usual for full-length shower screens (or it would persist in trying to clean what was on the other side of the glass) and a two-level entry foyer with stainless steel handrail and wires – it wanted to clean the void on the other side of the wires.

It can have up to four maps; if you move the station, you can use a multi-level map.

Vacuum Tests – Pass+

It has dual, interlaced, rotating,13cm rubber brushes that are pretty effective. The result was 95%+ on hard floors, and the edge was clean to about 10cm (no mop) or 1cm (mop).

Long pet hair can clog around the brush bearings, but the mini-edge blades do a good job for most breeds. The blades are part of the floating brush cover.

It is almost perfect for a short-pile carpet. In our tests, it picked up 87% of the test detritus on the first pass.

Note: This is a dry vacuum and wet mop only. You cannot vacuum liquids, which will damage the suction motor. However, you can set it to mop only if you wish to mop small wet spills.

It advertises 10,000 pascals of vacuum power, but that is only available on Max+. On Quiet, it is around 2,000, and Balanced is about 4000pA.

Hard floors 95%+ up to grains of rice. Hit and miss with Nutrigrain-sized objects.

Carpet short pile (auto boost) – 87% (picked up more on a second run)

Carpet long pile (auto boost) – 78% (We attribute this to the carpet pile density – it may do better on a looser weave).

Hair (mix of short and long) – picked up most, but pet hair furballs would occasionally dislodge from the brush ends.

Mopping Tests – Pass+

Extended

It has dual 200RPM rotating mopping pads. It has a carpet detection sensor that lifts pads 10mm and stops the water. This is good for short pile carpet (<5mm) but not enough for longer piles. Use the Avoid setting, remove the pads, and do a separate run for longer piles.

Mopping efficiency was good courtesy of the twin rotating pads. It did better than a maintenance mop, leaving the floors clean and streak-free.

You can use a 480ml $49.95 OMO/Roborock hard floor cleaner (dilute 1:300, e.g. 480ml makes 144 litres). It is worth using as it cuts grease better and leaves a nice ‘squeaky-clean- shine to the finish.

Our engineer panellist states: ‘It contains 5-Chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (biocide/anti-microbial), 2-methylisothiazol-3(2H)-one (disinfectant), 1,2-Benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one (disinfectant and grease-cutting) and tea tree parfum. While largely benign, it can produce an allergic reaction; gloves should be used if handling undiluted solutions.

Mop intensity and suction power can be fine-tuned. The Deep Mop Route is designed to provide the best mopping performance. If the Deep Route is selected, suction power is minimised, while the scrub intensity is still selectable. The Z-shape path is almost twice as dense as the Standard Mop Route, so the cleanup will take longer.

Obstacle avoidance test – Passable

The Roborock Q Revo Master is Gen 5 (RGB camera) with Reactive Obstacle Avoidance, which, according to Roborock, uses 2D structured light to avoid obstacles. That means a 2D IR light transmitter and receiver issues a stop, turn right or left, and go commands.

I expected more of Roborock’s ‘Reactive AI’, but no. It ran over our test Lego blocks, got caught on every shoelace and cable, mounted furniture legs, and went into dark corners under furniture only to require manual extraction. This did improve slightly with the latest firmware—our score – 6 out of 10 at best.

To be clear, it avoids larger obstacles without necessarily knowing what they are and how to avoid them best (recognises 62 objects in 20 categories). It is also particularly prone to lower-level blind spots like cables and shoelaces. Without AI identification, it cannot identify things like pet poo and avoid that before gumming up the works.

Summary

It can detect items down to 50mm wide and 30mm long, which means smaller items like Lego bricks and socks are not detected.

It detected faux dog poo (50 x 25mm) and avoided that but ploughed through faux urine. At least it is easy to send it back to the base for cleaning.

It did not recognise USB, power cables and shoelaces, prodigiously eating these.

If you buy this, please set sufficient go-and-no-go zones and do 100% house prep before letting ‘Rocky’ go.

The bright side is that it performs way better than Gen 1, 2, 3 or 4 robovacs!

Unattended one Pass vacuum and mop – Pass

The most significant feedback we get from our comprehensive reviews is that buyers still shop based on price, not need, and they regret that.

If you need one-pass cleaning, the nirvana is a Gen 5 SmartBot that can do that with little to no house prep. They achieve this by camera-aided AI and enough brain power to reason their way around sometimes intricate obstacles like shoelaces and pet poo. As mentioned, this feature of premium robovacs costs more money.

With sufficient house prep and no-go zones, Rocky can do one-pass.

Sill test – Pass+

It can mount up to 20cm sills. It has enough sense to try different approach angles and did not get caught in our tests.

Getting caught – Fail

At approximately 103mm high, it is too high to fit under some cupboard overhangs and beds. But it tried and became stuck. It lost orientation under a bed (it has lights, and we expect the dark carpet and lack of ambient light contributed here) and behind some lounge chairs, where it made its way in but could not get out. Setting no-go zones fixes that.

Cleaning time – Pass+

It will vacuum and mop on default settings at approximately 1m2 per minute. However, it returns to the base every 15 minutes to dump the detritus, clean the mop, and refill the internal water reservoir, so the actual speed is much less.

If you enable more cleaning features, it can slow the unit down to as low as .5m2 minute.

Edge and Corner cleaning – adequate but not perfect

It has a right-side extendable FlexiArm mop pad and extendable FlexiArm whisker.

After four weeks of testing, it was visibly evident that the mop pads did not reach the edges and corners. In vaccum mode the gaps was abopuit 10cm and in mop mode it was 1cm – adequate but could have been better.

Nearly all round robots FAIL, so don’t take this as any more of an indication that you need to run a stick vac over the edges and corners.

The Ecovacs X5 and Dreame X40 do a far better job.

Battery life and power use – Pass

Roborock claims 180 minutes on low power from its 14.4V/5.2A/75W battery.

Our test is a mix of hard and carpet floors –

45 minutes: (Max+)

95 minutes: mop and vacuum at variable power.

120 minutes: mop and vacuum on default settings.

Hard floors only: mop and vacuum – 125 minutes.

It charges from the base station at 20V/1.5A/30W in approximately four hours. It has a charge and resume clean feature and can be set to charge at off-peak times.

The dock uses approx. 1300W hot water washing (a few minutes) and 144W drying (2-4 hours).

Noise – Pass

Robot: from 45-66dB

Basse station from 0 to 77dB (dustbin empty and mop wash cleaning)

Base Station – Pass+

The dock is 340 x 487 x 521mm plus the obligatory 1.5m front clearance and .5m on either side.

It does everything you can expect—it has a dustbag, 45° hot water mop cleaning, and hot air drying. The base station’s lift-out ‘base’ requires occasional cleaning.

It has a 4L clean water tank to recharge the 80ml tank onboard and clean the mop. Our estimate is about 2L of water per 100m2 mopping.

It has a 3.5L waste water tank that needs to be emptied after each use.

The 2.7L dustbag emptied the 220ml robot dustbin. Panellists found it sufficient except for the pet owner. The robot or base station does not have a dustbin full sensor.

It does not have a floor detergent reservoir.

Voice Assistant – Passable

The Roborock app integrates with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri voice assistants. The minimal voice commands include Start/Stop/Pause/resume/return home (dock).

Specifying room name cleaning works if the App and voice assistant use the same names. We did not try setting up routines that may add more flexibility.

But it has Hello Rocky, an Intelligent Voice Assistant – that does not need Wi-Fi

Start cleaning

Pause/resume

Clean X (must use a predefined, not custom name)

Vacuum and mop or just vacuum or just mop

Vacuum or mop harder/softer

Clean/skip here.

Charge (return to dock)

Wash/dry mop (or stop)

Empty dustbin

Currently, only Ecovacs Yiko has more comprehensive commands, on-device voice processing, and privacy.

Roborock QRevo Master maintenance – Pass

Most items are in Roborock’s store.

Clean Replace – approx. price Roller Brushes After each use 6-12 months $79.90 Brush floating cover After each use 6-12 months $39.90 Side whisker Monthly 3-6 months Internal dustbin (robot) Monthly Internal Filter (robot) Washable – Two weeks 6-12 months $39.90 Mop pads Station cleans them 1-3 months $39.90 (6) Dirty Water Tank After each use Clean water Tank After each use Dust bag 2.7L As required Approx $69.90 (6) Station cleaning base As required Cleaning solutions Dilute 1:300 $39.90 480ml

The cleaning solution does provide a superior mop and some rease cutting power.

Inbox – Pass

Robot

Dock

1 Dust bag

2 mop pads

We feel Roborock could be more generous by offering at least a set of spare pads and bags.

Build Quality – Pass+

It is very well-made, if a bit sombre in its black tones. The two-year warranty is adequate, but some brands offer three or even five years.

CyberShack’s view: Roborock QRevo Master robot vacuum and mop is a true Gen 5, whole-of-home robot vacuum/mop

Let’s be blunt – at RRP of $2699 there are more powerful and more fully featured devices like the Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni – its best yet for one-pass, whole-of-home clean or the Dreame X40 Ultra – adds a new dimension to cleaning

At $1999 on special, it is competitive with the Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni robot/vacuum/mop and Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat – value premium robovac/mop, each with different strengths and weaknesses.

The key difference concerns small things like the mop lift over carpet (15mm versus 10mm), pascal power, battery run time, obstacle recognition, etc – all of which are slightly scaled back to bring it in a price point.

Roborock excels at filling niches. The QRevo S and QRevo MaxV are all quite different—the Master is the premium model.

However, if you were contemplating the premium Roborock S8 MaxV ($2999), the Master is probably better at mopping (rotating versus the VibraPlatten).

Roborock QRevo Master Test Panellist’s comments

We have had this on extended tests at four panellists’ homes and finally at mine. Here is a summary of the findings:

All hard floors over one level: The vacuum did a great job—the dual brushes are a good idea. Mopping was also good but did not remove dried milk or coffee stains. It also got hopelessly tangled in USB and power cables and shoelaces. Mix hard and carpet floors on one level: The hard floor vacuum was excellent, and the carpets were average. Mopping was efficient but did not remove dried stains. Home needs more preparation than other Gen 5 robots. Pet owner: While the rollers did not get clogged with pet hair, the roller ends (where there are tiny cutting blades) became clogged, and pet hair often fell out of the vacuum slot. It recognised our faux test pet poo (50 x 25mm) but ploughed into faux pet urine. Fortunately, it lifts the mop and rollers and returns to the base to clean. Two-level—tiles on L0 and carpet L1 (retired Engineer): I have no complaints about the vacuum/mop on tiles, although it would have been better with a detergent dispenser (like the Dreame L1`0s, L20 and X40 Ultra). Multi-floor mapping works, but you must move the base station from floor to floor. The map pads came off when trying to crawl over a medium-pile rug and 20mm sill. 30/10/60% carpet/tiles/bamboo hardwood single level (reviewer—me). It did everything expected of a value Gen 5 robot, except it did not score well in obstacle detection. We tried a range of obstacles, and the 2D structured light/camera missed obstacles smaller than a matchbox, cables, and shoelaces.

Roborock QRevo Master ratings

We will rate it as a value Gen 5, but with the caveat that you pay less than $2000 because you can get better features by spending over $2000.

Features: 85—It has all Gen 5 features and a good app, but it has to cut some corners to meet a price point.

Value: 80 at $1999 but 70 at $2699

Performance: 80 – Apart from the obstacle recognition issues, it performs as expected. Battery life is realistically 100-120 minutes for a 100-120m2 clean.

Ease of use: 80 – You need to do a proper house prep to get one-pass cleaning. The 2-year limited warranty is not class-leading.

Design: 80 – It is a round robot with no outstanding design features. The cleaning station lacks an overall lid to conceal the water tanks.

Roborock QRevo Master robot vacuum/mop RRP $2699 but seen for as low as $1999 8.1 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Good value at $1999

Does a better-than-maintenance standard mop

Excellent vacuum suction

Very comprehensive app Cons Reactive Obstacle avoidance is too patchy

Needs a more comprehensive home prep to achieve one-pass

Large Dock looks a little unfinished (no lid)

No spare consumables inbox

Mop pads came off without warning – no discernible reason.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au