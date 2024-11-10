Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni robot/vacuum/mop – first look (cleaning)

The Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni joins the Deebot range of over 20 models and variants. Confused? Our ‘first look’ positions this device and should help you wade through all the Black Friday and Xmas promotions.

First, please read our guide, Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop, because it explains the five generations of robot vacuum/mops and what each does, from a DumBot to a SmartBot.

The following generally affect your choice of generations. The more complex your needs, the more you must spend to avoid disappointment.

The mix of carpet (and pile height), timber, and ceramic floorcoverings

Home design (single/multi-level)

Pets

Good Wi-Fi coverage

Your expectation of unsupervised whole-of-home one-pass cleaning (if this is a priority, you need a Gen 5 Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni – its best yet for one-pass, whole-of-home)

Assuming you now know the fundamental differences between generations, let’s explore the Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni (Black).

A DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI (White) has a slightly upgraded mopping system. You can see the basic comparison here (hint: only the robot height is different—99 vs. 104mm).

What is a first look?

Pre-Xmas CyberShack gets inundated with requests to do reviews in time for the Black Friday and pre-Christmas sales. Our deep-dive review queue at present is about 10 weeks so we wanted to get the salient facts to you first.

Australian First Look: Ecovacs Deebot T30 Plus

10/11/24 – Note: CyberShack has five different robovacs under test (Ecovacs, Roborock, Philips and Narwal) and will hopefully have full reviews in mid/late December.

Website Website

Product Page (TC30 Omni black)

Product Page (T30 Pro Omni white)

Manual Price $1749 T30 OMNI but seen as low as $1487, so shop around

$1799 T30 Pro OMNI but seen as low as $1599, so shop around From Ecovacs Online, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Good Guys, eBay Ecovacs store

Avoid online and international stores as they don’t have an AU warranty. Colours Black Warranty 2-year ACL Made in China Company Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998 by Qian Dongqi, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia. About CyberShack cleaning news and reviews

CyberShack Ecovacs news and reviews

Let’s categorise the Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni

Round robot 353 x 351 x 99mm (should be able to get under 110mm cupboard overhangs)

3D LiDAR navigation to 8m

IR line laser and mono camera (no surveillance) to 350mm for 3D front obstacle detection

Anti-collision sensors and bumper front obstacle detection

IR Left and Right side edge detection

Carpet sensor 290Hz (low pile carpet only) and 9mm smart lift mop

Cliff detection sensor

Single left whisker brush

13cm rubber composite roller (smaller means more passes and slower to cover the same area)

Anti-tangle V-shaped bristle design (good for pets)

20mm sill negotiation

Internal dustbin and filter

11000 pascals (about average)

Rotating mop pads and right side extend with 55ml water reservoir

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and mesh aware (same SSID/password)

Voice commands

3+1 maps

Run time range from 200 to 290 minutes

The mop pads return to the cleaning station about every 15-20 m2 and are washed. On completion, they are dried (2 hours). This mop is capable of removing light-dried mess.

The dock is 409 x 490 x 480mm plus the obligatory 500 mm on either side and 1.5m in front clearance. It charges the 52000mAh battery in about three hours. It is an empty dustbin (into a bag) and mop wash/dry station.

What does this mean?

It is a value-oriented Gen 5 robot that can do a one-pass, whole-home cleaning courtesy of the mop pad lift. It can also do better edge and corner cleaning as it has a mop extend feature.

Ecovacs True Mapping 2.0 and TrueDetect 3.0 are excellent and ensure maximum cleaning with minimum house preparation.

Simultaneous vacuum and mopping also have the auto-adjust suction power to pick up more detritus.

Its big sibling is the Deebot X5 Pro Omni, which uses a square-shaped robot for better edge and corner cleaning and has a few more smarts. It is $2499, but bargains can be found. There is a comparison here.

CyberShack’s First Look – Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni is a great Gen-5 entry-level robovac/mop

Having been spoilt by the robot vacuum superiority race and experienced actual whole-of-home one-pass cleaning (without much prep), I came back to reality. I understood that only some have $2500+ for a Gen 5.

This is an entry-level Gen 5, and the compromises are negligible for the right home. It takes longer (smaller roller brush). It handles low-pile carpets, so you can remove the mop pads and do two-pass cleaning if you have a higher pile.

Our best advice. It is a huge step up from the Gen 3 Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus robot vacuum/mop, so don’t start there. Look closely at the X5 and decide if the T30 will do what you want.

Full ratings will come with the review in December (we need four whole weeks at four homes to properly review robovac/mops).

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au