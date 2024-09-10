Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni – its best yet for one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning (cleaning review)

The Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni is its latest premium entry into the robot vacuum/mop arena. It boasts some interesting features that more than justify its $2499 price.

It is the successor to the 2023 Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni – can a robot vacuum/mop get any better? which was the successor to the 2022 Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robovac/mop answers the question. Is it worth it? Both of them had CyberShack’s premium robovac Best Buy recommendation.

That is interesting because no robots could successfully do one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning with a mix of hard floors and carpets.

The X1 was a Gen 4— strictly one pass on hard floors and then one pass on carpet.

The X2 was a Gen 5 robot that could distinguish between hard floors and carpets. It improved on the X1 in many ways. For starters, it was a 32cm wide D-shaped (not round), had integrated 210° LiDAR (no turret), a camera (for AI obstacle detection), a 200mm wide brush, and a 15mm carpet lift, and introduced ‘edge-clean’, where a mop pad was moved crablike along the right edge. It was suitable for the time.

But something happened in 2024 to take the X2’s crown. Brands including Eufy (Anker), Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, and Dreame X40 (both are part of the giant Xiaomi ecosystem chain) innovatively solved problems with an extending side whisker, extending right rotating mop pad, more comprehensive AI-driven obstacle detection (hundreds of everyday items), anti-tangle and duo roll brushes, auto cleaning solution dispenser, higher carpet lift, and more suction – at lower prices. What’s more, they bought some of that technology to lower-speced, lower-cost Gen 4.5 robovacs like the Dreame L10S and Roborock QRevo series that could do one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning on mixed surfaces.

Now, Samsung and LG are getting serious, and Shark/Ninja is not far behind. These are interesting times.

We also hear that Ecovacs will release its X8 (X1, X5, I am sure they cannot count) in 2025. This machine has a rotating mop roller, more suction, more intelligence, and makes coffee 😁.

The X8 2025 will have a roller mop that extends out for edge and corner cleaning.

What are the robovac Generations about?

Let’s just say they range from Gen 1 bump and grind DumBots to Gen 5 SmartBots. Our guide Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop is mandatory reading; we update it after each review.

Australian Review: Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni

Note: This is the Pro model. There is a slightly cheaper X5 Omni (more like Gen 4 than Gen 5).

Product Page

US video guides (no online manual at present) Price $2499 From Ecovacs Online, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Good Guys, eBay Ecovacs store

Price $2499 From Ecovacs Online, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Good Guys, eBay Ecovacs store

Avoid online and international stores as they don't have an AU warranty. Colours Black Warranty 2.5-year ACL Made in China Company Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998 by Qian Dongqi, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

The Ecovacs DEEBOT X5 Pro OMNI is Ecovac’s 2024 flagship. It is capable of one-pass, whole-of-home vacuuming and mopping on mixed floor types.

Its slightly cheaper DEEBOT X5 OMNI does not include the Pro’s Yiko 2.0 voice control, AINA 2.0 Intelligent Navigation Model, and AIVI 3D Obstacle Avoidance substituting laser IR detectors for the AI camera. According to our definition, it is a Gen 4 robot, not a Gen 5. You sacrifice some ability to recognise smaller obstacles and the confidence to leave it for unsupervised cleaning.

It follows the same design cues as the 2023 X2 Omni – a D-shape, wide 200mm roller and updated AI obstacle avoidance technology.

The new Omni station gets a dirt sensor to ensure mops are cleaner, 70° hot water washing and 45° air drying, and a few design tweaks. Unfortunately, a floor cleaning solution dispenser, found in some other Gen 5 cleaning stations, is missing.

Apple users get an upgraded App with Dynamic Island control and Apple watch capability.

Size and weight – Pass+

The robovac has slimmed slightly to 313 (D) x 346 (W) x 95(H) mm x 4.3kg.

The dock has slimmed slightly to – 394 x 443 x 527.5 (H) x 11kg. It still requires about a 1.5m front and 5.m clearance on each side. The 4L clean water tank adds another 4kg. A 3L dustbin should give you months of use.

D-Shaped Design – Pass+

Neato pioneered the D-Shape (it is no longer in business), which enabled it to have an almost full-width 27.6cm rotating brush at the front for better edge and front cleaning. It cleaned very well.

Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni has a D-shape, a right-side whisker (not extendable as in some other Gen 5s), and a right-side extendable mop. It has a 20cm brush. If you do the maths, that leaves about 60mm on each side that the rotating brush cannot reach. When the right mop is extended for TrueEdge clean, a 40mm gap exists between the mop pads.

The solution is to take more overlapping passes, increasing cleaning time. In standard mode, it takes about 1.5 minutes per 1m2 and over 2 minutes per m2 in a higher overlap mode—the Gen 5 norm is closer to 1:1.

Nothing is wrong with taking longer as long as the area is well-cleaned. However, claims of 152-224 minutes run time mean it may exhaust the battery in 100m2 or less cleaning area.

The App – Pass

The App has every feature you expect from a Gen 5 robot. The screenshots below are self-explanatory.

It supports Quick Map and 3+1 multi-floor maps (you must take the Omni to each floor).

Yiko 2.0 – Pass+

Yiko 2.0 is an enhanced version of Yiko – you can read its voice command list here. It is vastly expanded over Google, Alex and Siri.

Quick map – Pass+

You run a quick map on the first use or to update the maps. It is fast, efficient, and correctly identifies zones.

Home Prep – Pass+

Our guide outlines the best house prep practice. Follow this for at least the quick map and first one-pass clean.

After that, we did not do house prep, and it navigated around tables, chairs, footstools, shoes, shoelaces, power cables, clothes on the floor, etc. You can safely leave it for unattended cleaning.

Navigation Technology and Obstacle Detection – Pass+

AINA 2.0 Intelligent Navigation comprises a 210° internal 2D LiDAR (competitors have a 360° 3D external LiDAR turret), an AIVI-enhanced video camera, a 10m d-ToF laser (an IR time-of-flight distance sensor used while moving), and a .8m TrueDetect 3D sensor (also IR). It also has IR edge sensors for the right-side bumper and right-side edge sensor.

In short, this robot can sense objects as small as Lego bricks, flat books, and small objects. It then strategically avoids the objects coming within a few millilitres.

It can recognise and navigate around pet poo. It needs to be semi-chunky rather than ‘poo’rrhea.

It also has cliff detection and carpet sensors.

Roving camera – Pass

You can enable it as a roving security camera if you wish. Footage is stored on the robot – not the cloud.

Battery – Pass

It has a 14.4V/6.4AS/92W battery that charges in 4-5 hours. In our tests, it lasts an average of 164 minutes/100m2 in TrueEdge mode.

It will return to charge and resume cleaning afterwards.

Suction Power – Pass

Suction power is, in part, about bragging rights. Most Gen 5 robots have at least 10,000 Pascals (Pa). Ecovacs Deebot has 12,800 Pa in Max mode. The Strong mode is about 7000, the standard mode is about 3500, and the quiet mode is about 2000. Again, all robovacs have similar power in similar modes.

We did not test run time on Max mode but estimate it would be 30-45 minutes ‘Max’.

Vacuum efficiency – Pass+

Again, this depends on mode and passes. For example, on standard mode, standard pattern overlap, and one cleaning pass (percentage of 100g test sample retrieved)

Short pile carpet: 78% mainly missing lint and items that may have a static charge

Long pile carpet where suction increased): 82%

Hard floor timber: 92%

Hard floor tiles: 94%

These are more than acceptable cleaning rates, and in the end, the robovac, through multiple passes, picked up all visible detritus.

Mop Efficiency – Pass+

It has 180RPM counter rotating mops, and the right mop can extend past the robot.

Given that the trick here is multiple overlapping passes (which makes it slower), the mopping efficiency is very good. It left clean, streak-free, fast-drying floors.

However, some Gen 5 have integrated floor cleaning solution dispensers, and we feel that using the barefoot clean test these leave the floors squeaky clean.

Ecovacs has a $37 1L cleaning solution diluted 20ml (two caps) to a 4L tank. We have not tested this for efficacy. Don’t mistakenly buy the 110ml bottle for $15!

Edge Clean – Pass+

If enabled in the app, TrueEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping is available. The right mop automatically extends to help clean corners. But this is only about mopping—not vacuuming.

When vacuuming carpets it vareid between a 2-10mm gap between walls seems to be required.

On hard floors it left a small gap.

Sill climbing – Pass+

It claims a 22mm threshold crossing; overall, it did well. When it encounters a sill high enough to activate the front buffer, it turns and crabwalks until it gets traction to cross.

Carpet Lift – Pass+

It has a 15mm carpet lift, which suits short and medium-pile carpets. Where it encounters a thicker carpet, some residual mop moisture will transfer. You can also program that area for vacuum only with mop pads removed.

Noise – Pass+

Up to 79dB when operating and 85dB when mop cleaning.

Zero Tangle brush – Pass+

It uses comb teeth and reduces hair entanglement. In our long hair tests, it was pretty efficient.

Omni Station – Pass+

Lean water tank: 4 litres. We expect this would do three to four 100m2 areas. It fills the robovacs internal 90ml water tank and provides water for cleaning.

Waste Water Tank: 4 litres. Ditto

Station Functions: Auto-Empty, Auto-Wash 70°C, Hot Air Drying 45° (2/3/4 hours)

Base mop plate cleaning: claimed 150 days between manual cleans. Lift out and clean/rinse.

It auto-empties the detritus every time it returns – you can disable that and initiate a manual empty. It also has an Extra mode for pet owners that empties more frequently.

You can set the return time (not m2) to 10, 15, and 20 minutes or empty by room. It has Eco, standard and deep mop wash options.

Build Quality – Exceed

It is very well-made, verging on over-engineering.

Maintenance – Pass+

At the end of a clean, the Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni returns to the station for a final mop wash and dry. Drying eliminates the potential for mould and small if not regularly used. Prices are pretty standard for Gen 5 robots. Miantenacne items are here.

Robot Part Maintenance Frequency (Once per week infers after each weekly use.) Replacement Frequency Washable Mopping Pad $29.90 (4) Can be hand or machine-washed if required Every 1-2 months Dust Bag $29 (3) Every couple of months Replace when voice prompts Single Side Brush $14.90 (2) Inspect every two weeks Every 3-6 months Anti-tangle Brush $49.90 (1) Remove cover. Inspect/clean each after use Every 6-12 months Filter $14.90 Internal Dust Bin (3) Check filter gauze and tap/brush clean Every 3-6 months TrueDetect 3D Sensor TrueMapping Distance Sensor Driving wheels Anti-Drop Sensors Bumper Charging Contacts OMNI Station pins Inspect and wipe over once per week. Omni Cleaning Sink 150 days or as needed Filter (Cleaning Sink) 150 days or as needed Clean Water Tank Fill before/after each use. Check filter gauze and clean. Dirty Water Tank Empty after each use Dust Collection Cabin Once per month OMNI Station As needed Cleaning solution $37.50 (1L) 20ml per 4L Kit ($129) 1 Brush 2 whiskers 3 filters 3 bags 4 mop pads Called a ‘Quarterly’ kit.

CyberShack’s view – The Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni is its best to date

Not to take away from it, but the robovac/mop race is highly competitive, and you can be sure that Eufy, Dreame, Roborock, et al. all have similar concepts and features.

In fact, in our opinion, the Dreame X40 Ultra – adds a new dimension to cleaning, is every bit the match for Ecovacs. It adds floor cleaning solution dispensing and the extendable whisker/mop. It is excellent for cleaning and edge cleaning.

We have not tested the Roborock S8 Max V, but it is also a match on paper. Who knows what 2025 will bring?

It comes down to investing in a robot that will give you a good five years of use (at $2499, it should provide even more), so you need to look past specs to the company and its support.

Ecovacs wins with office/warehouse/service in Australia. Its local manager is an Aussie, and the company has a long-term view for Australia. You are more likely to get firmware updates to make the device more usable, and your privacy is strongly protected using a regional cloud.

Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni ratings

It is a true Gen 5 robot that meets or exceeds our expectations. It would be nice if it were the best, but in this case, let’s just say it’s up there, and you won’t be disappointed.

Features: 85—It is fully featured, but at least two others have additional features like extendable whiskers (Ecovacs could argue that the D-shape design eliminates the need) and cleaning solution dispensers (you have to manually add them).

Value: 80- It is in the ballpark but not the class leader.

Performance: 85—It has better than average mopping, mop lift on the carpet, Mop extend edge clean, and terrific performance on hard floors.

Ease of use: 85 – The App is comprehensive and easy to use.

Design: 85—D-Shape means it must make more passes, which makes it slightly slower. It is an excellent package,

Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni – summary table

Item Explanation Grade Shape D-Shape It helps to address the typical ‘round’ issues with whisker and mop edge cleaning. Exceed Lidar 3D 210° internal creates a 2D map with additional information. Pass+ Sensor IR Front and right side IR sensor avoids walls Pass+ Camera Yes Forward AIVI camera aids in 3D mapping and obstacle avoidance. Pass+ IR front Yes .8m TrueDetect 3D sensor Pass+ d-ToF Yes, to 10m Pass+ Maps 3+1 You must take the base station to each level. Pass Map edit Yes All the usual, including mop and no mop zones Pass+ App Ecovacs Google Play Store or Apple App Store

It meets all typical needs. Modes include vacuum, mop, or both, suction, water volume, battery level, cleaning diary, area clean, navigation pattern, schedules, etc. Real-time tracking. Pass+ Voice Yes Yiko 2.0 has a wider range of voice commands than the very limited Google, Alexa and Siri, but fundamental commands. Pass+ Edge Yes It gets closer on hard floors to edges (5mm) than round-robovacs Pass+ Carpet

Efficiency >78-82% on the carpet and <100% on hard floors, but this can be improved with dual pass etc. Pass+ Carpet Lift Yes 15mm Pass+ Sills 22mm Conquers all through sheer persistence. Pass+

Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni Continued

Other Sensors All Forward bumper sensor.

The cliff detectors stop it from going down the stairs.

Carpet detector Pass+ Suction 12800Pa On Max, but about 2000 on Quiet Pass+ Dustbin 250ml Adequate given 3.2L self-empty function Pass+ Water internal 90ml It returns to base every 15 minutes (can be adjusted) Pass+ Battery life Realistically, 150 minutes, depending on vac/mop and power levels Pass+ Battery 6400mAh 14.4V/6.4A/92W and 4.5-hour charge Pass+ Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Same as most robot vacuums/mops. Mesh aware. Pass Size 313 (D) x 346 (W) x 95(H) mm x 4.3kg. Pass Dock 394 x 443 x 527.5 (H) x 11kg plus 4L of water.

Recharge time is about 4.5 hours.

3L dust bag (approx.)

4L clean water

4L wastewater Pass Inbox 1x Base Station

1x Robot

1x Side Brush

2x Mop Pad

1x Power Cord

1x Dust Collection Bag

1x User Manual

1 x cleaning tool Pass

The following video is for the standard version – not Pro.

Ecovacs Deebot X5 Pro Omni $2499 8.4 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros True one-pass, whole-of-home clean with minimal to no prep

Excellent object detection

More suction than you need and the decent edge/corner clean yet

Detachable mop pads and mop lift for carpets

Hot air mop dry is an excellent addition. Cons No extendable whisker

No floor cleaning solution dispenser

No spare pads, filters, etc in the pack.

Slower than many