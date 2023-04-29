Nokia G22 – DIY repairable (smartphone review)
The Nokia G22 is billed as a smartphone you can fix yourself. Well, that is true with its partnership with iFixit Australia which can make available a repair kit, Charge port, Screen, Battery, and Back cover. Any moderately tech-savvy person can do it.
We love the idea, but it should not be the sole reason to buy this device. Do not get me wrong, but this should not overshadow the fact that the G22 is an entry-level, lower-powered, low-priced ($349), lower-speced device.
We tested the same Unisoc T606 Processor in the Motorola e13, and it is almost as slow – adequate for a phone but not a lot else. At least the Nokia G22 runs pure 64-bit Android 12 (and will get 13 and 14), but don’t expect any punching above its weight.
Australian Review: Nokia G22, 4/128GB, Hybrid Dual sim, Model TA-1528DS
|Website AU
|Product Page
|Price
|$349 (JB Hi-Fi only)
|From
|Nokia Online, JB Hi-Fi
|Warranty
|3-years ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|See above
|More
|CyberShack Nokia news and reviews. Note that Nokia did not participate in CyberShack’s review program until 2023.
Deep-Dive review format
It is now in two parts – a summary (the first part) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.
We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Pass
Nokia has a sustainability push – a large part of the chassis is made from recycled plastic. While we appreciate the effort, our research shows that consumers don’t give a rat’s backside about that when buying. Why? Sustainable practices are expected now!
So, Nokia went one better and partnered with iFixit Australia to make spare parts and tools available. We won’t comment on their cost, but at a tad under $100 to DIY replace a screen, you must ask if it is worth it to extend a life of a $349 device.
Ironically, Nokia fitted the device with an 800-recharge cycle battery when most entry-level phones have 300 cycles. That is nearly three times the life – over six years if recharged every three days, as Nokia claims. Is a battery replacement kit necessary?
So let’s stop scrambling to find a USP (unique selling proposition) and focus on the device. It looks well-made, has a three-year warranty, and can be repaired. But under the hood is a three-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor.
Everything is fit-for-purpose provided you remember this is an entry-level device.
Screen – 6.5” 1600 x 720, 20:9, 60/90Hz, IPS LCD – Pass
It is quite readable in daylight with claims of a 500nits peak brightness. Gorilla Glass 3 offers some scratch protection. The selfie camera uses the older style ‘notch’.
Processor – UniSoc T606 – Passable
This is a slow processor with screen lag and photo/video processing lag. It is acceptable for a phone but don’t go trying to open multiple Chrome Browser tabs or play games.
It has 4GB RAM (extendable by 2GB virtual ram) and 128GB storage with a single sim and dedicated micro-SD card to 2TB. There may be a hybrid dual sim/microSD model as well.
The good news is that it does not throttle under load.
Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0, NFC – Pass
Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 262Mbps with reasonable signal strength out to 10m.
As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have Bluetooth aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers. It has NFC.
GPS performance is slow and accurate to 10 metres; the phone takes too long to recalculate routes, so do not rely on it for turn-by-turn navigation at speed.
Phone – for capital city and suburbs only – Passable
As seems typical of UNISOC modems, it could only find the nearest tower, at up to 500fW. It is for capital city and suburban users with good tower coverage.
Battery: 5000mAh and 20W capable charging – Pass
First, we must chastise Nokia for no charger inbox. Sure, everyone should have one lying around, but this market expects one inbox. What you don’t know is that this can charge at up to 20W (PD 3.0 or 9V/2.25A/20W), making charge times tolerable.
- Video loop 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 18 hours 42 minutes.
- PC Mark Modern Office Battery life: 19 hours 40 minutes.
- GFX Bench Manhattan and T-Rex tests – would not run.
- GFX Bench T-Rex: 636.3 minutes (10.61 hours), 1955 frames.
- 100% load battery drain: 4 hours 43 minutes.
- Idle mA: 350-400.
- Full load mA: 1150-1200.
- 20W charge: About 3 hours
- 10W charge: Over 5 hours
Battery Summary: Reasonable battery life but unacceptable charge times and relatively high load current make this hard to recommend. It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging. These figures are very similar to the Motorola e13.
Sound – Mono – Passable
This is a mono device with no EQ.
- Maximum volume is 80dB (average).
- Handsfree is poor with one bottom mic, no noise cancelling and lowish speaker volume.
- BT codecs are SBC and AAC, but the channel separation and BT volume are average.
- It has no bass, almost no mid, late mid, and early treble for clear dialogue and no mid or upper treble, so the music lacks depth and vitality.
Build – Pass+
Never mind the plastic frame or recycled plastic back; it is well-made. The warranty is a massive 3-years.
The back easily removes using a guitar pick to enable fast battery replacement. It is IP52 – not very water-resistant.
Android 12 with 13 and 14 to come – Pass+
Nokia uses pure Android (like Google Pixel) and offers two OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Impossible to beat for this price.
Missing
It has every feature you need for an entry-level phone. It is a slow performer, and the sound quality could be better.
Camera – Nokia G22
While Nokia touts it as a tri-camera, the 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) does all the work. The 2MP Macro has a critical 4cm focus. The 2MP depth sensor helps bokeh shots because AI is not powerful enough to separate the foreground from the background. 1080p video struggles.
The phone uses Hynix camera sensors which helps to save costs. These are OK for day, and office light photos but not for low light, and video really struggles.
- 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural but lack dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
- 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
- 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
- 10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there.
- Macro: Has a macro sensor but its critical to get a 4cm focus
- Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are almost black.
- Bokeh Depth: Despite a 2MP sensor, it cannot discriminate between foreground and background, so it softens everything.
- Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
- Night mode: Very much brighter and way more detail – way better than expected.
- Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
- Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.
CyberShack’s view – Nokia G22 is a competent entry-level smartphone with substantial benefits
As a phone goes, it is fit for purpose. Add the iFixit repairs, warranty, OS upgrades, patches, and it rises above that – an entry-level phone with benefits.
As often happens, Nokia offers less for more, and you must consider those benefits.
At this price, you have
- Samsung A14 5G 128GB $379
- OPPO A78 5G 128GB $359
- OPPO A76 4G – honest, reliable and fast charging 128GB (runout $349)
- Motorola g51 5G – well-priced, well-featured 5G 128GB $349
- Motorola g62 5G – everything you need 128GB $349
You may have difficulty selecting Nokia over these higher-powered, more fully-featured phones.
Rating Explanation – Nokia G22 (74/100)
An entry-level phone that scores about 70 is fit-for-purpose.
- Features: 75 – It has basic features. Loses points due to no charger inbox.
- Value: 75 Other phones using this SoC are lower cost. It depends on whether you consider a three-year warranty, two upgrades and three years of patches worth it.
- Performance: 60 – It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
- Ease of Use: 80 – Pure Android and excellent OS and upgrade policy.
- Design: 80 – All plastic is fine – looks like a more expensive smartphone
Nokia G22 4G – detailed specs and tests
|CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)
|Brand
|Nokia
|Model
|Nokia G22
|Model Number
|TA-1528DS
|Price Base
|4/128
|Price base
|349
|Warranty months
|3-years
|Tier
|Upper entry level
|Website
|Website
|From
|JB Hi-Fi
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|Nokia is a smartphone brand owned by HMD Global in Espoo, Finland. Many ex-Nokia executives run it. Microsoft previously held the brand from 2014 to make Windows Mobile handsets. The G and X series are the sixth generation under HMD and represent a new naming convention.
|Test date
|April 2023
|Ambient temp
|20°
|Release
|February 2023
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Nokia is often grey-marketed, so buy from JB Hi-Fi.
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|1600 x 720
|PPI
|270
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|0.828
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive
|Fixed 60 or Adaptive 60/90Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nit typical, test
|Not stated (tested 360)
|Nits max, test
|500 (tested 460)
|Contrast
|Not stated (tested 1112:1)
|sRGB
|Not tested but colour accuracy is pleasing enough.
|DCI-P3
|Not tested as it is only 720p@60/90Hz SDR
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|N/A, but above 4
|HDR Level
|SDR only
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|Yes
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|No
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 – Netflix play HD SDR.
|Gaming
|Not for gaming
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Comment
|Decent 720p screen – slight blue cast, but you can adjust that. Fit for purpose
Processor
|Brand, Model
|UNISOC T606
|nm
|12
|Cores
|2@1.6GHz + 6@1.6GHz
|Modem
|4G Cat 7
|AI TOPS
|Unknown – expect around 3
|Geekbench 5 Single-core
|372
|Geekbench 5 multi-core
|1350
|Like
|Used in Nokia G11/21/22/
Samsung Galaxy A03
Motorola e13/20/32
Between MT Helio P70 and Qualcomm SD665
|GPU
|ARM Mail G57 1-core 650Mhz
|Open CL
|443
|Vulcan
|442
|RAM, type
|4GB plus virtual ram up to 2GB
|Storage, free, type
|128GB UFS 2.2 (100GB free)
|micro-SD
|Shared Slot with SIM 2 to 2TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps
|425
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps
|253
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|84/22
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|Recognised as OTG for cut and paste. Cannot speed test.
|Comment
|Overall the SoC Is fit for purpose, but one or two steps below competitors at this price.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|120963
|Average GIPS
|119027
|Minimum GIPS
|114672
|% Throttle
|No
|CPU Temp
|50
|Comment
|Good thermal management
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC
|Test 2m -dBm, Mbps
|-30/262 (it should be 433 maximum)
|Test 5m
|45/262
|Test 10m
|-54/234
|BT Type
|5
|GPS single, dual
|Single
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|No
|Comment
|Wi-fi AC speeds are lower than expected – they should have been 433Mbps. Again typical of the UNISOC.
LTE and 5G
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid SIM 2/Micro-SD
|Active
|Only one active at a time
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual ring tones
|VoLTE
|Carrier dependent
|Wi-Fi calling
|Carrier dependent
|4G Bands
|B1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|N/A
|Comment
|N/A
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|UL, DL, ms
|22/11/45ms
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-91/ranged between 300-500fW
|Tower 2
|No – occasional -105/10fW
|Tower 3
|No – occasional -105/10fW
|Tower 4
|No – occasional -105/10fW
|Comment
|It appears typical of the Unisoc modem. This is a city/suburbs phone only if you have good tower coverage.
Battery
|mAh
|5000 – claim 80% after 800 charge cycles
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied but 20W capable.
|PD, QC level
|You can use PD 3.0 chargers
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|N/A
|Charge % 30mins
|Charge 0-100%
|About 3 hours
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|About 5 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|18 hours 42 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|19 hours 40 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|636..3 minutes (10.61 hours) 1955 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|About 5 hours
|mA full load
|1150-1200
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|350-400
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|N/A
|Estimate typical use
|Nokia advertises this as 3-day use, but we cannot see it. At best, it is two days of typical use.
|Comment
|Reasonable battery life but long 10W charge times and relatively high load current makes this hard to recommend. It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker.
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|AW87 mono
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC and AAC
|Multipoint
|Unknown
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|EQ
|No
|Mics
|Single
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|80
|Media (music)
|78
|Ring
|78
|Alarm
|80
|Notifications
|80
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Decent volume but no noise-cancelling mic.
|BT headphones
|Average volume and channel separation
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Nil
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Slowly building
|Mid 4000-1000Hz
|Slowly building
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Dip and then recovery
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Linear decline to 20kHz
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|decline
|Sound Signature type
|Mid for clear voice. Music quality could be better with no bass, no treble and lacking any vitality.
|Soundstage
|Mono – none
|Comment
|Suitable for voice but not for music
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|165 x 76.19 x 8.48mm
|Weight grams
|195.23
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Rear material
|100% recycled plastic
|Frame
|Plastic unibody
|IP rating
|52 – light rain
|Colours
|Lagoon Blue
Meteor Grey
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 2W capable
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Loses points due to no included charger
OS
|Android
|Android 12
|Security patch date
|44931
|UI
|None
|OS upgrade policy
|2 OS upgrades
|Security patch policy
|Three years of monthly security patches
|Bloatware
|LinkedIn
Spotify
Express VPN
GoPro Quik
Amazon Shopping
Amazon Music
|Other
|Comment
|Pure Android and 2 OS/2 years patches are among the best. Does try to get you to sign up for HMD Account.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On power key
|Face ID
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
Camera – Nokia G22
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP binned to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Hynix HI5021S
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.64 bins to 1.28
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|65.4-77.7°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Rear 2
|Macro
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC02m
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|2.88
|FOV (stated, actual)
|67.3-79.5°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|10X digital
|Rear 3
|Depth
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|Galaxy Core GC202cs
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|2.88
|FOV (stated, actual)
|N/A
|Stabilisation
|N/A
|Zoom
|N/A
|Special
|Camera App is upgraded from standard Android
|Video max
|1080p@60fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Auto-HDR
|Primary lens, sensor only
|Night mode, Tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, Personalized watermarks, OZO surround recording
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night Mode
|Yes
Front – Nokia G22
|Selfie
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Hynix HI846
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|68.6-80.9°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Comment
• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural but lack dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
• 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
• 10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there
• Macro: Has a macro sensor but its critical to get a 4cm focus
• Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are almost black.
• Bokeh Depth: Despite a 2MP sensor, it cannot discriminate between foreground and background, so it softens everything.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
• Night mode: Very much brighter and way more detail – way better than expected.
• Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.
Ratings – Nokia G22
|Features
|7.5
|It has basic features. Loses points due to no charger inbox
|Value
|7.5
|Other phones using this SoC are lower cost. It depends on whether you consider three-year warranty, 2 OS upgrades and three years of patches worth it.
|Performance
|6
|It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|8
|Pure Android and excellent OS and upgrade policy.
|Design
|8
|All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone
|Rating out of 10
|7.4
|Final comment
|If you ignore the price and accept that you pay more for the Volvo of the smartphone world, it is a decent handset.
Nokia G22 DIY repairable smartphone$349
Pros
- Pure Android, upgrade and patch policy
- 3-year warranty
- Reasonable battery life (but no charger)
- An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but video is for daylight only.
Cons
- Mono Speaker
- Processor is slow
- No charger inbox
- Capital city/suburbs phone use only
- Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display