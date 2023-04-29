Nokia G22 – DIY repairable (smartphone review)

The Nokia G22 is billed as a smartphone you can fix yourself. Well, that is true with its partnership with iFixit Australia which can make available a repair kit, Charge port, Screen, Battery, and Back cover. Any moderately tech-savvy person can do it.

We love the idea, but it should not be the sole reason to buy this device. Do not get me wrong, but this should not overshadow the fact that the G22 is an entry-level, lower-powered, low-priced ($349), lower-speced device.

We tested the same Unisoc T606 Processor in the Motorola e13, and it is almost as slow – adequate for a phone but not a lot else. At least the Nokia G22 runs pure 64-bit Android 12 (and will get 13 and 14), but don’t expect any punching above its weight.

Australian Review: Nokia G22, 4/128GB, Hybrid Dual sim, Model TA-1528DS

Website AU Product Page Price $349 (JB Hi-Fi only) From Nokia Online, JB Hi-Fi Warranty 3-years ACL Made in China Company See above More CyberShack Nokia news and reviews. Note that Nokia did not participate in CyberShack’s review program until 2023.

Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a summary (the first part) and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec, including over 70 tests to back up the findings. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass

Nokia has a sustainability push – a large part of the chassis is made from recycled plastic. While we appreciate the effort, our research shows that consumers don’t give a rat’s backside about that when buying. Why? Sustainable practices are expected now!

So, Nokia went one better and partnered with iFixit Australia to make spare parts and tools available. We won’t comment on their cost, but at a tad under $100 to DIY replace a screen, you must ask if it is worth it to extend a life of a $349 device.

Ironically, Nokia fitted the device with an 800-recharge cycle battery when most entry-level phones have 300 cycles. That is nearly three times the life – over six years if recharged every three days, as Nokia claims. Is a battery replacement kit necessary?

So let’s stop scrambling to find a USP (unique selling proposition) and focus on the device. It looks well-made, has a three-year warranty, and can be repaired. But under the hood is a three-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor.

Everything is fit-for-purpose provided you remember this is an entry-level device.

Screen – 6.5” 1600 x 720, 20:9, 60/90Hz, IPS LCD – Pass

It is quite readable in daylight with claims of a 500nits peak brightness. Gorilla Glass 3 offers some scratch protection. The selfie camera uses the older style ‘notch’.

Processor – UniSoc T606 – Passable

This is a slow processor with screen lag and photo/video processing lag. It is acceptable for a phone but don’t go trying to open multiple Chrome Browser tabs or play games.

It has 4GB RAM (extendable by 2GB virtual ram) and 128GB storage with a single sim and dedicated micro-SD card to 2TB. There may be a hybrid dual sim/microSD model as well.

The good news is that it does not throttle under load.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0, NFC – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 262Mbps with reasonable signal strength out to 10m.

As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have Bluetooth aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers. It has NFC.

GPS performance is slow and accurate to 10 metres; the phone takes too long to recalculate routes, so do not rely on it for turn-by-turn navigation at speed.

Phone – for capital city and suburbs only – Passable

As seems typical of UNISOC modems, it could only find the nearest tower, at up to 500fW. It is for capital city and suburban users with good tower coverage.

Battery: 5000mAh and 20W capable charging – Pass

First, we must chastise Nokia for no charger inbox. Sure, everyone should have one lying around, but this market expects one inbox. What you don’t know is that this can charge at up to 20W (PD 3.0 or 9V/2.25A/20W), making charge times tolerable.

Video loop 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 18 hours 42 minutes.

PC Mark Modern Office Battery life: 19 hours 40 minutes.

GFX Bench Manhattan and T-Rex tests – would not run.

GFX Bench T-Rex: 636.3 minutes (10.61 hours), 1955 frames.

100% load battery drain: 4 hours 43 minutes.

Idle mA: 350-400.

Full load mA: 1150-1200.

20W charge: About 3 hours

10W charge: Over 5 hours

Battery Summary: Reasonable battery life but unacceptable charge times and relatively high load current make this hard to recommend. It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging. These figures are very similar to the Motorola e13.

Sound – Mono – Passable

This is a mono device with no EQ.

Maximum volume is 80dB (average).

Handsfree is poor with one bottom mic, no noise cancelling and lowish speaker volume.

BT codecs are SBC and AAC, but the channel separation and BT volume are average.

It has no bass, almost no mid, late mid, and early treble for clear dialogue and no mid or upper treble, so the music lacks depth and vitality.

Build – Pass+

Never mind the plastic frame or recycled plastic back; it is well-made. The warranty is a massive 3-years.

The back easily removes using a guitar pick to enable fast battery replacement. It is IP52 – not very water-resistant.

Android 12 with 13 and 14 to come – Pass+

Nokia uses pure Android (like Google Pixel) and offers two OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Impossible to beat for this price.

Missing

It has every feature you need for an entry-level phone. It is a slow performer, and the sound quality could be better.

Camera – Nokia G22

While Nokia touts it as a tri-camera, the 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) does all the work. The 2MP Macro has a critical 4cm focus. The 2MP depth sensor helps bokeh shots because AI is not powerful enough to separate the foreground from the background. 1080p video struggles.

The phone uses Hynix camera sensors which helps to save costs. These are OK for day, and office light photos but not for low light, and video really struggles.

1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural but lack dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.

10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there.

Macro: Has a macro sensor but its critical to get a 4cm focus

Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are almost black.

Bokeh Depth: Despite a 2MP sensor, it cannot discriminate between foreground and background, so it softens everything.

Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.

Night mode: Very much brighter and way more detail – way better than expected.

Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.

Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

1X – The colours are natural but lack dynamic range leaving the shot a little dull.

2X – As per 1x but the background is starting to get noisy.

6X – at the limit of the sensors capabilities with a noisy background.

10X and the focus is off in the foreground.

2MP Marco and not up to capturing fine detail. 2MP macro has 4cm focus – critical

<40 lumens and a decent shot although lacking in fine detail.

Night mode adds some detail – not bad at all.

CyberShack’s view – Nokia G22 is a competent entry-level smartphone with substantial benefits

As a phone goes, it is fit for purpose. Add the iFixit repairs, warranty, OS upgrades, patches, and it rises above that – an entry-level phone with benefits.

As often happens, Nokia offers less for more, and you must consider those benefits.

At this price, you have

You may have difficulty selecting Nokia over these higher-powered, more fully-featured phones.

Rating Explanation – Nokia G22 (74/100)

An entry-level phone that scores about 70 is fit-for-purpose.

Features: 75 – It has basic features. Loses points due to no charger inbox.

Value: 75 Other phones using this SoC are lower cost. It depends on whether you consider a three-year warranty, two upgrades and three years of patches worth it.

Performance: 60 – It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.

Ease of Use: 80 – Pure Android and excellent OS and upgrade policy.

Design: 80 – All plastic is fine – looks like a more expensive smartphone

Nokia G22 4G – detailed specs and tests

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE) Brand Nokia Model Nokia G22 Model Number TA-1528DS Price Base 4/128 Price base 349 Warranty months 3-years Tier Upper entry level Website Website From JB Hi-Fi Country of Origin China Company Nokia is a smartphone brand owned by HMD Global in Espoo, Finland. Many ex-Nokia executives run it. Microsoft previously held the brand from 2014 to make Windows Mobile handsets. The G and X series are the sixth generation under HMD and represent a new naming convention. Test date April 2023 Ambient temp 20° Release February 2023 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Nokia is often grey-marketed, so buy from JB Hi-Fi.

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 1600 x 720 PPI 270 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 0.828 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60 or Adaptive 60/90Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nit typical, test Not stated (tested 360) Nits max, test 500 (tested 460) Contrast Not stated (tested 1112:1) sRGB Not tested but colour accuracy is pleasing enough. DCI-P3 Not tested as it is only 720p@60/90Hz SDR Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) N/A, but above 4 HDR Level SDR only SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known No Daylight readable No Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 – Netflix play HD SDR. Gaming Not for gaming Screen protection Gorilla Glass 3 Comment Decent 720p screen – slight blue cast, but you can adjust that. Fit for purpose

Processor

Brand, Model UNISOC T606 nm 12 Cores 2@1.6GHz + 6@1.6GHz Modem 4G Cat 7 AI TOPS Unknown – expect around 3 Geekbench 5 Single-core 372 Geekbench 5 multi-core 1350 Like Used in Nokia G11/21/22/

Samsung Galaxy A03

Motorola e13/20/32

Between MT Helio P70 and Qualcomm SD665 GPU ARM Mail G57 1-core 650Mhz Open CL 443 Vulcan 442 RAM, type 4GB plus virtual ram up to 2GB Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 2.2 (100GB free) micro-SD Shared Slot with SIM 2 to 2TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps 425 CPDT internal seq. write MBps 253 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 84/22 CPDT external (mountable?) MBps Recognised as OTG for cut and paste. Cannot speed test. Comment Overall the SoC Is fit for purpose, but one or two steps below competitors at this price. Throttle test Max GIPS 120963 Average GIPS 119027 Minimum GIPS 114672 % Throttle No CPU Temp 50 Comment Good thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC Test 2m -dBm, Mbps -30/262 (it should be 433 maximum) Test 5m 45/262 Test 10m -54/234 BT Type 5 GPS single, dual Single USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive Gyro Yes e-Compass Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other No Comment Wi-fi AC speeds are lower than expected – they should have been 433Mbps. Again typical of the UNISOC.

LTE and 5G

SIM Dual Hybrid SIM 2/Micro-SD Active Only one active at a time Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands B1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz N/A Comment N/A mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra UL, DL, ms 22/11/45ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -91/ranged between 300-500fW Tower 2 No – occasional -105/10fW Tower 3 No – occasional -105/10fW Tower 4 No – occasional -105/10fW Comment It appears typical of the Unisoc modem. This is a city/suburbs phone only if you have good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh 5000 – claim 80% after 800 charge cycles Charger, type, supplied Not supplied but 20W capable. PD, QC level You can use PD 3.0 chargers Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) N/A Charge % 30mins Charge 0-100% About 3 hours Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A About 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane 18 hours 42 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 19 hours 40 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 636..3 minutes (10.61 hours) 1955 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on About 5 hours mA full load 1150-1200 mA Watt idle Screen on 350-400 Estimate loss at max refresh N/A Estimate typical use Nokia advertises this as 3-day use, but we cannot see it. At best, it is two days of typical use. Comment Reasonable battery life but long 10W charge times and relatively high load current makes this hard to recommend. It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.

Sound

Speakers Mono earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker. Tuning No AMP AW87 mono Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC and AAC Multipoint Unknown Dolby Atmos (DA) EQ No Mics Single Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 80 Media (music) 78 Ring 78 Alarm 80 Notifications 80 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Decent volume but no noise-cancelling mic. BT headphones Average volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Nil Low Mid 200-400Hz Slowly building Mid 4000-1000Hz Slowly building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Dip and then recovery High Treble 6-10kHz Linear decline to 20kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz decline Sound Signature type Mid for clear voice. Music quality could be better with no bass, no treble and lacking any vitality. Soundstage Mono – none Comment Suitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D) 165 x 76.19 x 8.48mm Weight grams 195.23 Front glass Gorilla Glass 3 Rear material 100% recycled plastic Frame Plastic unibody IP rating 52 – light rain Colours Lagoon Blue

Meteor Grey Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C 2W capable Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Loses points due to no included charger

OS

Android Android 12 Security patch date 44931 UI None OS upgrade policy 2 OS upgrades Security patch policy Three years of monthly security patches Bloatware LinkedIn

Spotify

Express VPN

GoPro Quik

Amazon Shopping

Amazon Music Other Comment Pure Android and 2 OS/2 years patches are among the best. Does try to get you to sign up for HMD Account. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On power key Face ID Yes Other Comment

Camera – Nokia G22

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP binned to 12.5MP Sensor Hynix HI5021S Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV° (stated, actual) 65.4-77.7° Stabilisation No Zoom 10X digital Rear 2 Macro MP 2MP Sensor Galaxy Core GC02m Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 2.88 FOV (stated, actual) 67.3-79.5° Stabilisation No Zoom 10X digital Rear 3 Depth MP 2MP Sensor Galaxy Core GC202cs Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 2.88 FOV (stated, actual) N/A Stabilisation N/A Zoom N/A Special Camera App is upgraded from standard Android Video max 1080p@60fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Primary lens, sensor only Night mode, Tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, Personalized watermarks, OZO surround recording QR code reader Yes Night Mode Yes

Front – Nokia G22

Selfie MP 8MP Sensor Hynix HI846 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 68.6-80.9° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Comment

• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural but lack dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.

• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.

• 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.

• 10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there

• Macro: Has a macro sensor but its critical to get a 4cm focus

• Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are almost black.

• Bokeh Depth: Despite a 2MP sensor, it cannot discriminate between foreground and background, so it softens everything.

• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.

• Night mode: Very much brighter and way more detail – way better than expected.

• Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.

• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

Ratings – Nokia G22

Features 7.5 It has basic features. Loses points due to no charger inbox Value 7.5 Other phones using this SoC are lower cost. It depends on whether you consider three-year warranty, 2 OS upgrades and three years of patches worth it. Performance 6 It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 8 Pure Android and excellent OS and upgrade policy. Design 8 All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone Rating out of 10 7.4 Final comment If you ignore the price and accept that you pay more for the Volvo of the smartphone world, it is a decent handset.

Pros Pure Android, upgrade and patch policy

3-year warranty

Reasonable battery life (but no charger)

An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but video is for daylight only. Cons Mono Speaker

Processor is slow

No charger inbox

Capital city/suburbs phone use only

Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display