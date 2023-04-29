Nokia G22 – DIY repairable (smartphone review)

The Nokia G22 is billed as a smartphone you can fix yourself. Well, that is true with its partnership with iFixit Australia which can make available a repair kit, Charge port, Screen, Battery, and Back cover. Any moderately tech-savvy person can do it.

We love the idea, but it should not be the sole reason to buy this device. Do not get me wrong, but this should not overshadow the fact that the G22 is an entry-level, lower-powered, low-priced ($349), lower-speced device.

We tested the same Unisoc T606 Processor in the Motorola e13, and it is almost as slow – adequate for a phone but not a lot else. At least the Nokia G22 runs pure 64-bit Android 12 (and will get 13 and 14), but don’t expect any punching above its weight.

Australian Review: Nokia G22, 4/128GB, Hybrid Dual sim, Model TA-1528DS

Website AU
Price$349 (JB Hi-Fi only)
From Nokia Online, JB Hi-Fi
Warranty3-years ACL
Made inChina
Company
More CyberShack Nokia news and reviews. Note that Nokia did not participate in CyberShack's review program until 2023.

First Impression – Pass

Nokia has a sustainability push – a large part of the chassis is made from recycled plastic. While we appreciate the effort, our research shows that consumers don’t give a rat’s backside about that when buying. Why? Sustainable practices are expected now!

So, Nokia went one better and partnered with iFixit Australia to make spare parts and tools available. We won’t comment on their cost, but at a tad under $100 to DIY replace a screen, you must ask if it is worth it to extend a life of a $349 device.

Ironically, Nokia fitted the device with an 800-recharge cycle battery when most entry-level phones have 300 cycles. That is nearly three times the life – over six years if recharged every three days, as Nokia claims. Is a battery replacement kit necessary?

So let’s stop scrambling to find a USP (unique selling proposition) and focus on the device. It looks well-made, has a three-year warranty, and can be repaired. But under the hood is a three-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor.

Everything is fit-for-purpose provided you remember this is an entry-level device.

Screen – 6.5” 1600 x 720, 20:9, 60/90Hz, IPS LCD – Pass

It is quite readable in daylight with claims of a 500nits peak brightness. Gorilla Glass 3 offers some scratch protection. The selfie camera uses the older style ‘notch’.

Processor – UniSoc T606 – Passable

This is a slow processor with screen lag and photo/video processing lag. It is acceptable for a phone but don’t go trying to open multiple Chrome Browser tabs or play games.

It has 4GB RAM (extendable by 2GB virtual ram) and 128GB storage with a single sim and dedicated micro-SD card to 2TB. There may be a hybrid dual sim/microSD model as well.

The good news is that it does not throttle under load.

Comms – Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.0, NFC – Pass

Wi-Fi 5 AC has a theoretical maximum of 433Mbps. Our tests show a maximum of 262Mbps with reasonable signal strength out to 10m.

As it is not a Qualcomm SoC, it does not have Bluetooth aptX sound codecs, which means you are limited to SBC and AAC with 200+ms latency – too high for gamers. It has NFC.

GPS performance is slow and accurate to 10 metres; the phone takes too long to recalculate routes, so do not rely on it for turn-by-turn navigation at speed.

Phone – for capital city and suburbs only – Passable

As seems typical of UNISOC modems, it could only find the nearest tower, at up to 500fW. It is for capital city and suburban users with good tower coverage.

Battery: 5000mAh and 20W capable charging – Pass

First, we must chastise Nokia for no charger inbox. Sure, everyone should have one lying around, but this market expects one inbox. What you don’t know is that this can charge at up to 20W (PD 3.0 or 9V/2.25A/20W), making charge times tolerable.

  • Video loop 50% brightness/volume, aeroplane mode: 18 hours 42 minutes.
  • PC Mark Modern Office Battery life: 19 hours 40 minutes.
  • GFX Bench Manhattan and T-Rex tests – would not run.
  • GFX Bench T-Rex: 636.3 minutes (10.61 hours), 1955 frames.
  • 100% load battery drain: 4 hours 43 minutes.
  • Idle mA: 350-400.
  • Full load mA: 1150-1200.
  • 20W charge: About 3 hours
  • 10W charge: Over 5 hours

Battery Summary: Reasonable battery life but unacceptable charge times and relatively high load current make this hard to recommend.  It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging. These figures are very similar to the Motorola e13.

Sound – Mono – Passable

This is a mono device with no EQ.

  • Maximum volume is 80dB (average).
  • Handsfree is poor with one bottom mic, no noise cancelling and lowish speaker volume.
  • BT codecs are SBC and AAC, but the channel separation and BT volume are average.
  • It has no bass, almost no mid, late mid, and early treble for clear dialogue and no mid or upper treble, so the music lacks depth and vitality.

Build – Pass+

Never mind the plastic frame or recycled plastic back; it is well-made. The warranty is a massive 3-years.

The back easily removes using a guitar pick to enable fast battery replacement. It is IP52 – not very water-resistant.

Android 12 with 13 and 14 to come – Pass+

Nokia uses pure Android (like Google Pixel) and offers two OS upgrades and three years of security patches. Impossible to beat for this price.

Missing

It has every feature you need for an entry-level phone. It is a slow performer, and the sound quality could be better.

Camera – Nokia G22

Nokia G22

While Nokia touts it as a tri-camera, the 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) does all the work. The 2MP Macro has a critical 4cm focus. The 2MP depth sensor helps bokeh shots because AI is not powerful enough to separate the foreground from the background. 1080p video struggles.

The phone uses Hynix camera sensors which helps to save costs. These are OK for day, and office light photos but not for low light, and video really struggles.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural but lack dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
  • 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
  • 10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there.
  • Macro: Has a macro sensor but its critical to get a 4cm focus
  • Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are almost black.
  • Bokeh Depth: Despite a 2MP sensor, it cannot discriminate between foreground and background, so it softens everything.
  • Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
  • Night mode: Very much brighter and way more detail – way better than expected.
  • Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
  • Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.
Nokia G22
1X – The colours are natural but lack dynamic range leaving the shot a little dull.
Nokia G22
2X – As per 1x but the background is starting to get noisy.
Nokia G22
6X – at the limit of the sensors capabilities with a noisy background.
Nokia G22
10X and the focus is off in the foreground.
2MP Marco and not up to capturing fine detail.
2MP macro has 4cm focus – critical
<40 lumens and a decent shot although lacking in fine detail.
Nokia G22
Night mode adds some detail – not bad at all.

CyberShack’s view – Nokia G22 is a competent entry-level smartphone with substantial benefits

As a phone goes, it is fit for purpose. Add the iFixit repairs, warranty, OS upgrades, patches, and it rises above that – an entry-level phone with benefits.

As often happens, Nokia offers less for more, and you must consider those benefits.

At this price, you have

You may have difficulty selecting Nokia over these higher-powered, more fully-featured phones.

Rating Explanation – Nokia G22 (74/100)

An entry-level phone that scores about 70 is fit-for-purpose.

  • Features: 75 – It has basic features. Loses points due to no charger inbox.
  • Value: 75 Other phones using this SoC are lower cost. It depends on whether you consider a three-year warranty, two upgrades and three years of patches worth it.
  • Performance: 60 – It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
  • Ease of Use: 80 – Pure Android and excellent OS and upgrade policy.
  • Design: 80 – All plastic is fine – looks like a more expensive smartphone

Nokia G22 4G – detailed specs and tests

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.7 (E&OE)
BrandNokia
ModelNokia G22
Model NumberTA-1528DS
Price Base4/128
   Price base349
Warranty months3-years
 TierUpper entry level
Website
From JB Hi-Fi
Country of OriginChina
CompanyNokia is a smartphone brand owned by HMD Global in Espoo, Finland. Many ex-Nokia executives run it. Microsoft previously held the brand from 2014 to make Windows Mobile handsets. The G and X series are the sixth generation under HMD and represent a new naming convention.
Test dateApril 2023
Ambient temp20°
ReleaseFebruary 2023
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Nokia is often grey-marketed, so buy from JB Hi-Fi.

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution1600 x 720
PPI270
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %0.828
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptiveFixed 60 or Adaptive 60/90Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nit typical, testNot stated (tested 360)
Nits max, test500 (tested 460)
ContrastNot stated (tested 1112:1)
sRGBNot tested but colour accuracy is pleasing enough.
DCI-P3Not tested as it is only 720p@60/90Hz SDR
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)N/A, but above 4
HDR LevelSDR only
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableNo
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 – Netflix play HD SDR.
GamingNot for gaming
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 3
CommentDecent 720p screen – slight blue cast, but you can adjust that. Fit for purpose

Processor

Brand, ModelUNISOC T606
nm12
Cores2@1.6GHz + 6@1.6GHz
Modem4G Cat 7
AI TOPSUnknown – expect around 3
Geekbench 5 Single-core372
Geekbench 5 multi-core1350
LikeUsed in Nokia G11/21/22/
Samsung Galaxy A03
Motorola e13/20/32
Between MT Helio P70 and Qualcomm SD665
GPUARM Mail G57 1-core 650Mhz
 
Open CL443
Vulcan442
RAM, type4GB plus virtual ram up to 2GB
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 2.2 (100GB free)
micro-SDShared Slot with SIM 2 to 2TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps425
CPDT internal seq. write MBps253
CPDT microSD read, write MBps84/22
CPDT external (mountable?) MBpsRecognised as OTG for cut and paste. Cannot speed test.  
CommentOverall the SoC Is fit for purpose, but one or two steps below competitors at this price.
Throttle test
Max GIPS120963
Average GIPS119027
Minimum GIPS114672
% ThrottleNo
CPU Temp50
CommentGood thermal management

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-30/262 (it should be 433 maximum)
Test 5m45/262
Test 10m-54/234
BT Type5
GPS single, dualSingle
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive
   GyroYes
   e-Compass
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient light
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherNo
CommentWi-fi AC speeds are lower than expected – they should have been 433Mbps. Again typical of the UNISOC.

LTE and 5G

SIMDual Hybrid SIM 2/Micro-SD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN/A
CommentN/A
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms22/11/45ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-91/ranged between 300-500fW
   Tower 2No – occasional -105/10fW
   Tower 3No – occasional -105/10fW
   Tower 4No – occasional -105/10fW
CommentIt appears typical of the Unisoc modem. This is a city/suburbs phone only if you have good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh5000 – claim 80% after 800 charge cycles
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied but 20W capable.
 PD, QC levelYou can use PD 3.0 chargers
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cableN/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)N/A
   Charge % 30mins
   Charge 0-100%About 3 hours
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AAbout 5 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane18 hours 42 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery19 hours 40 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex636..3 minutes (10.61 hours) 1955 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen onAbout 5 hours
   mA full load1150-1200
   mA Watt idle Screen on350-400
   Estimate loss at max refreshN/A
   Estimate typical useNokia advertises this as 3-day use, but we cannot see it. At best, it is two days of typical use.
CommentReasonable battery life but long 10W charge times and relatively high load current makes this hard to recommend.  It uses too much energy on standby and will need daily charging.

Sound

SpeakersMono earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker.
TuningNo
AMPAW87 mono
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC and AAC
MultipointUnknown
Dolby Atmos (DA)
EQNo
MicsSingle
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max80
   Media (music)78
   Ring78
   Alarm80
   Notifications80
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent volume but no noise-cancelling mic.
   BT headphonesAverage volume and channel separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzNil
Low Mid 200-400HzSlowly building
Mid 4000-1000HzSlowly building
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzDip and then recovery
High Treble 6-10kHzLinear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdecline
Sound Signature typeMid for clear voice. Music quality could be better with no bass, no treble and lacking any vitality.
   SoundstageMono – none
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music

Build

Size (H X W x D)165 x 76.19 x 8.48mm
Weight grams195.23
Front glassGorilla Glass 3
Rear material100% recycled plastic
FramePlastic unibody
IP rating52 – light rain
ColoursLagoon Blue
Meteor Grey
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 2W capable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentLoses points due to no included charger

OS

AndroidAndroid 12
Security patch date44931
UINone
OS upgrade policy2 OS upgrades
Security patch policyThree years of monthly security patches
BloatwareLinkedIn
Spotify
Express VPN
GoPro Quik
Amazon Shopping
Amazon Music
Other
CommentPure Android and 2 OS/2 years patches are among the best. Does try to get you to sign up for HMD Account.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power key
Face IDYes
Other
Comment

Camera – Nokia G22

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP binned to 12.5MP
   SensorHynix HI5021S
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV° (stated, actual)65.4-77.7°
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 2Macro
   MP2MP
   SensorGalaxy Core GC02m
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um2.88
  FOV (stated, actual)67.3-79.5°
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 3Depth
   MP2MP
   SensorGalaxy Core GC202cs
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um2.88
  FOV (stated, actual)N/A
   StabilisationN/A
   ZoomN/A
SpecialCamera App is upgraded from standard Android
   Video max1080p@60fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDRPrimary lens, sensor only
Night mode, Tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, Personalized watermarks, OZO surround recording
   QR code readerYes
   Night ModeYes

Front – Nokia G22

Selfie
  MP8MP
   SensorHynix HI846
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)68.6-80.9°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
Comment
• 1X Day Primary sensor – the colours are natural but lack dynamic range. Good details in the background, shadows, and highlights.
• 2X Day Primary sensor – colours are natural with good dynamic range. The background is getting noisy.
• 4X Day: Primary sensor – pushing its limits.
• 10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there
• Macro: Has a macro sensor but its critical to get a 4cm focus
• Indoor office light: Colours are good, and the dog’s face/ears are almost black.
• Bokeh Depth: Despite a 2MP sensor, it cannot discriminate between foreground and background, so it softens everything.
• Dark <40 lumens: The standard (not night mode) is quite good, with adequate details, although there is too much noise.
• Night mode: Very much brighter and way more detail – way better than expected.
• Selfie: The 8MP selfie has natural skin tones, details, and a range of filters to enhance any image. Best in day and office light.
• Video (we are not video experts): You can shoot at 1080p@30fps. It struggles, and you would be better at 720p@30fps.

Ratings – Nokia G22

Features7.5
It has basic features. Loses points due to no charger inbox
Value7.5
Other phones using this SoC are lower cost. It depends on whether you consider three-year warranty, 2 OS upgrades and three years of patches worth it.
Performance6
It is an entry-level value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
Ease of Use8
Pure Android and excellent OS and upgrade policy.
Design8
All plastic is fine – it looks like a more expensive smartphone
Rating out of 107.4
Final commentIf you ignore the price and accept that you pay more for the Volvo of the smartphone world, it is a decent handset.

Nokia G22 DIY repairable smartphone

$349
Nokia G22 DIY repairable smartphone
21.8

Features

 7.5/10

Value

 7.5/10

Performance

 6.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.0/10

Design

 80.0/10

Pros

  • Pure Android, upgrade and patch policy
  • 3-year warranty
  • Reasonable battery life (but no charger)
  • An adequate point-and-shoot camera, but video is for daylight only.

Cons

  • Mono Speaker
  • Processor is slow
  • No charger inbox
  • Capital city/suburbs phone use only
  • Dull, inaccurate colour, poor viewing angle display


