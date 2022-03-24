Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a king killer (first look)

We have only had the Motorola Edge 30 Pro for 24-hours, but if the initial PC Mark 3.0 Battery life tests and the price are any indications, you would be mad to spend any more money on a flagship.

Ten reasons to look seriously at Motorola Edge 30 Pro

One, the PC Mark Test – 11 hours and 19 minutes of intensive screen on testing. This equates to more than a full day of use.

Two, it comes with a 4800mAh battery and 30W charger that fills the tank in under 1 hour. But wait, there is more. It is Qi wireless and 68W capable, bringing that down to around 30 minutes.

Three, it comes with pure Android 12 and a light Moto My UX overlay which means at least two OS upgrades and two years of security patches.

Four, it has a gorgeous large 6.7” pOLED, 2400 x 1080, 144Hz Adaptive refresh, 10-bit, 1 billion colour screen that puts Samsung’s S22/+ 16.7M colours to shame. Not only that, but it supports HDR10+ playback and HDR streaming. Add to that Dolby Atmos decode to stereo speakers.

Five, it uses the world’s fastest and most advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon SD8 Gen 1 System on a Chip. It is a powerhouse for sure, and Gamers will love it.

Six, the Qualcomm X65 modem is the most powerful 4 and 5G modem. It supports all Australian 5G and low-bands and looks like it has excellent signal strength.

Seven, the dual 50MP (wide and ultra-wide use different sensors) and 2MP depth camera are an excellent combo. It will shoot 8K@24fps.

Eight, the front 60MP selfie is superb and shoots 4k@60fps.

Nine, it has Wi-Fi 6E AX and dual GPS, NFC, BT 5.2 and a fully implemented USB-C 3.1, Gen 1, 5Gbps with Display Port 1.4 for screen mirror or Motorola Ready For desktop.

Ten, $999 for all this – it is a king killer, and you will love its Cosmos Blue colour, clear bumper case, USB-C quality earphones and the charger in the box.

Pre-orders are open now at JB Hi-Fi until next Wednesday, 30 March. All pre-order customers will receive a bonus Lenovo Smart Clock with Wireless Charging Dock (valued at $109).

CyberShack view – Why pay more when you can get a Motorola Edge 30 Pro?

We are rushing the review but what we have seen so far is extremely impressive. Of course, we reserve our final opinion until then.

Motorola has been on the ascent since its impressive Edge 20 series launch in 2021, and this just blows me away. Features and value are 10/10.

Motorola website

CyberShack Motorola news and reviews