Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot, stick and handheld vacuum (cleaning first look)

The Eufy E20 3-in-1 is the ‘Transformer’ of robot vacuums. It effortlessly converts into a stick or handheld vacuum. It even has a charging and dustbin self-empty station.

About the only thing missing from this innovative and multi-award-winning design is a mopping system, so if you need that, there are plenty of other Eufys to choose from.

This is a first look as the robot undergoes extensive testing for a few weeks.

What generation is this?

CyberShack classifies robots in five generations. Read more in our Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. As price is not always a good guide, we use generations based on sensors and features so you can tell the difference between them.

Sensors

2D top turret LiDAR

Right side Line Laser

Front Line Laser

Bumper

Anti-drop sensors

Technically, it is a Gen 3 Robot, but Line Lasers are faster and way more accurate than infrared sensors used on most Gen 3 bots. While it can’t see and recognise obstacles like a Gen 5 bot (with a camera), it can accurately sense the obstacle’s outline down to as small as 15mm (Lego blocks) and clean around it closely.

It has some Gen 4 features, such as a charging station with a self-empty dustbin. The Eufy Clean app also has quick mapping (up to 5), editable maps, go and no-go zones, carpet (as it does not have a floor type sensor), cleaning schedules, cleaning modes, Voice Assistant, and more.

Vacuum transformer

Lift the vacuum motor/dustbin out of the robot and attach either the motorised anti-tangle floor brush head or the 2-in-1 combo tool and extension tube.

The vacuum motor can produce up to 30,000 Pa and uses a cyclonic dust system (made famous by Dyson) that maintains its efficiency. The 350ml dustbin is adequate for smaller homes and can be auto-emptied into the base station.

When used as a handheld, it is much smaller and lighter than most others and has up to 30,000 Pa suction—unheard of in a handheld.

When used as a robot vacuum, it has up to 8,000 Pa, which is well above typical Gen 3 specs.

Battery life

The robot/stick battery life is:

Eco mode: up to 80/50 minutes

Standard: 120/30 minutes

Turbo: 90/20 minutes

Max: 60/13 minutes

Recharge: 2.5-hour fast charge

The battery is user-replaceable.

Sizes

Robot: 350 round x 118mm high

Vacuum: 220 x 199 x 90mm x 1.3kg. The vacuum tube extends to 717.34mm plus the head.

Clean station: 250 (W) x 187 (D) x 386.7 (H) mm x 3.35kg plus the obligatory 1.5m front and .5m side clearance.

CyberShack’s view – Eufy E20 3-in-1 is a good compromise

All-in-one devices usually compromise in one area at the expense of another. This is a competent Gen 3 robot and a powerful stick/handheld vacuum.

The only compromise is no mop meaning those with hard floors may look at another model, but if space is an issue, the combo ticks the boxes.

Eufy reviews

Details

Website: Product Page

Price: $999 (exceptional value)

From: eufy.com/au JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys

Warranty: 12 months

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au