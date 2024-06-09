eufy X10 Pro Omni – a top robovac/mop at an excellent price (cleaning review)

The eufy X10 Pro Omni is a Gen 5 robovac/mop with a self-empty and mop-clean station at a price that is hard to beat. It performs superbly in our standard tests.

eufy is probably not the name you think of when looking at a robovac/mop (let’s call it a robot), but our advice is that it is well worth considering it does not sacrifice much to bring it in at $1699.95.

What sacrifice?

Remembering that some of these features are found on robots costing $1000 plus or more, they include:

There is no mop extension to mop under cupboard overhangs or get closer to edges (Dreame L10s and L20 and Ecovacs L30), but there is an edge-hugging feature that is almost as good.

Mop pads lift 12mm (great) over carpet, but some robots have automatic mop removal (Ecovacs X2), allowing for higher pile carpets.

No whisker extension. This new feature swings the right-side whisker out to reach under the cupboard overhangs (Ecovacs L30).

Those minor things aside, this device is 100% capable of one-pass, whole-of-home cleaning over hard and carpet surfaces. If we had to put a number on it versus the best Gen 5, it would provide over 95% of the features and functionality for about $1,000 less. Works for me.

What is a Gen 5 Robot?

Our guide Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop explains this in detail. The short version is

360° LiDAR and LED iPath (works in dark rooms)

AI camera and at least 50 recognised objects (this has 100+).

IR front and side sensors.

Carpet detection, mop lift, and water stop (one pass, whole-of-home clean).

Fully featured app.

Australian review – eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop

Manual

eufy X10 Pro Omni $1699 including mop cleaning station – seen as low as $1495 From Harvey Norman, Good Guys, eufy online Warranty 1-year ACL Made in China Company eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it. Anker (Shenzhen Oceanwing Smart Innovations Technology Co., Ltd) is a Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark to be 70+/100 with extra points added for class-leading and excellence.

First Impression – Pass+

Over the past three years, I have reviewed most of the eufy range. They are always well made, if a little sombre, in basic black. In fact, we still use the Eufy X8 Twin-Turbine Hybrid robovac/mop – a powerful little sucker at my carpeted Sydney apartment, and it does a great job. A friend has a hard-floor apartment and bought the Eufy X9 Pro robot vacuum and mop – one of the best of 2023 because she needs decent hard-floor vacuum and mopping.

I admit to using a different brand (and much more expensive) Gen 5 robot at home, where we have a 30/70 mix of carpet and hard floors. It gives me a good reference as to what can be achieved.

And you know what – apart from some minor differences in edge cleaning – the eufy X10 Pro Omni does pretty well. I should add ‘as it should’ because this is its first Gen 5 robot. eufy has put a lot more tech into this to give the big guys a bloody nose. This now paddles in the same pond as Gen 5 Ecovacs, Dreame, and Roborock.

It is a faux D-shape with a mid-sized 15cm rubber/bristle brush and an anti-tangle comb. Most have 13cm brushes, and the better Gen 5 has 15-17cm brushes.

Its size is 35.0 x 32.5 x 11.0 cm x 4.56kg. The mop wash/clean/dry and self-empty station is smaller than many at 36.6 x 48.0 x 46.0 cm, but you really need to leave the standard 1.5m clear in front and .5m clear on each side.

Setup – Pass+

Download the eufy Home App, register for an account, and connect to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (which also supports mesh routers/satellites). That’s it.

The Quick map feature is fast (<10 minutes) and accurate. Different rooms are defined by colours that you can rename. It improves on the map on subsequent cleaning runs. It can store five maps.

Once you are happy with the map, you can edit it to split/merge rooms, add no-go boundaries and more. This allows you to select rooms to clean and set a cleaning order. You can set schedules, tap and go (cleans the room you tap), manually control, show cleaning history, voice assistant settings, and update the firmware.

As it has carpet detection and no mop, you don’t have to shut doors or set no-go zones unless there are areas you don’t want to be cleaned.

Navigation – Exceed

This is an ultra-brainy-bot. It has:

360° LiDAR Laser and LED light iPath for dark rooms.

AI.See (camera and object detection).

2 x IR sensors (front)

Wall sensors (side)

Cliff detector (under)

It also has a forward/side bumper, but we have yet to see it run into furniture. The sensors do an excellent job.

Obstacle recognition – Pass+ and maybe Exceed

We try to trick robots with electric cables, USB charging cords, shoes, shoelaces, toys, and Lego bricks. Over four weeks, this Gen 5 ultra-brainy bot did not get stuck anywhere or try to eat shoelaces. This means that you can confidently leave it unattended for cleaning, and it should avoid any obstacles, etc.

It recognises 100+ items in eight categories – pet poop, dirt, carpets, shoes, pets, people, daily necessities, and furniture.

AI.see – Pass+ and maybe Exceed

This is its camera and LED light (for dark rooms, under beds, etc.). There is no privacy issue as it has TÜV Rheinland’s privacy and security certification. Photos are stored on the device and deleted every clean. It also mosaics the area around obstacles to increase privacy.

Real Obstacle Photos show what obstacles are encountered and can help you understand how your robot interacts with its surrounding environment.

Cleaning time – Pass+

One-pass mode (vacuum and mop) covers about 1m2 per minute (average). Selecting deeper cleaning (overlaps or edge-hugging mode) will take longer.

Vacuum efficiency – Pass+

The claim is 8000Pa (about 1000 Air Watts) suction. That is impressive, but the reality is the Max mode only. It has Turbo (about 6000Pa), Standard – default (about 3000Pa) and Quiet (about 2000Pa). The more suction, the shorter the battery life.

On short sisal/waffle pile carpet, BoostIQ automatically increased suction. The figures in brackets are with/out BoostIQ)

Carpet – 6mm waffle pattern 82% (87%)

Hard floors 95% – N/A, but you can switch to Turbo or Max modes

Corner – no

Sill – 20mm (test 22mm)

Obstacles – 100% detected and 70% photo identified

The 410ml internal dustbin is emptied every 30 minutes, but you can adjust that from 15-60 minutes; the former is for a home with pets.

Anti-tangle and Pet Hair – Pass

It is reasonably effective for smaller quantities or shorter pet hair (25mm). The anti-tangle comb cut a reasonable proportion of longer human hair (30cm), but about 30% was wrapped around the brush.

Deep clean – vacuum and mop – Pass+

This mode increases the cleaning density by reducing the path width from 12.5cm to 9cm. It takes about 30% longer.

Mopping – Pass+

When it returns to the base station, the 80ml internal water tank is refilled from the 3L clean water tank. The default return is 20 minutes or about 20m2, but you can change that to 15-25 minutes or room by room. You can select low, medium (default), or high water levels.

After the mop is completed, it does a 45° Hot air mop dry. You can set the time from 2 to 4 hours (default 3). This eliminates any possibility of mould or odour between uses.

To a large degree, we can only be subjective about its mopping prowess. Mopping efficiency is good – Pass+ because of the frequent mop cleaning. Combining 180 RPM and 1 kg downward pressure means it can remove much more than a static platen mop.

It appears to be equal in effectiveness to other rotary mop pads. Removing dried coffee, fruit juice, and milk stains took two to three passes.

We only tested with water; other brands recommend using their floor cleaning solutions to cut grease and grime better. eufy has a Multi-Surface Cleaning Solution ($24 for 2 x 473ml bottles) that you dilute 1:200 (one bottle cap, with 2L). This goes into the 3L clean water tank. The solution comprises deionised water, plant-based surfactants, detergent, and fragrance, and it won’t harm floors or humans.

It cannot mop with multi-floor mapping unless a base station is on each floor. Approx price US$260 (about A$430)

Sill climb – Pass+

It will climb 20mm sills (tested to 22mm).

Cupboard overhang – Pass

At 110mm high, it can navigate under cupboard overhangs or furniture as low as 120mm.

Edge clean – Pass to Pass+ for Edge-Hugging Mopping mode

Standard edge clean gets within 5cm of an edge, and the right rotating whisker gets larger detritus from the edges.

In Edge-Hugging mode, the robot makes a 52-degree turn every 10cm along a wall (crab walk). This allows the mops at the rear of the robotic vacuum to come as close as 1cm. However, it takes more time and battery.

Battery – Pass+ to Exceed

eufy scores well for user-replaceable batteries. It has 2 x 2600mAh (5200mAh/70Wh) C0914E1. US$49.99 (under A$100).

A full charge is <5 hours. Maximum run time 180 minutes (120 minutes vacuum/mop on defaults.

Vacuum only

Quiet: 210 minutes

Standard: 170 minutes

Powerful: 130 minutes

Max: 100 minutes

Vacuum and mop

Quiet: 150 minutes

Standard: 130 minutes (on our test defaults, it was 120 minutes)

Powerful: 100 minutes

Max: 90 minutes

Omni cleaning station – Pass+

The mop wash/clean/dry and self-empty station is smaller than many at 36.6 x 48.0 x 46.0 cm, but you really need to leave the standard 1.5m clear in front and .5m clear on each side.

It has a 3L clean water tank with eufy claims is good for 150-185m2 x 3 times. The wastewater tank is 2.7L, and the dustbag is 2.5L. This has a HEPA filter to capture dust to 3um.

It 45° hot air dries the mop at the end of each successful clean.

2-hour <0.2kWh

3-hour <0.3kWh

4-hour <0.4kWh

The mop washing base has a lift-out tray, making cleaning easy.

Build – Exceed

It is well made from premium materials. It has a 1-year warranty, which we think is too short. In any case ACL warranty protects you for several years.

Noise – Pass to Pass+

Quiet: 54.7 dB

Standard: 57.3 dB

Turbo: 59.9 dB

Max: 61.1 dB to 64 dB Boost IQ

Omni Station Dust Emptying: 71.8 dB

Self-Drying Mops: 43.6 dB,

Self-Washing Mops: 61.8 dB

OK Google or Alexa

While it offers voice control, the range of commands is limited.

Alexa Google Assistant Action Alexa, start cleaning. Ok Google, start cleaning. Start Alexa, stop cleaning. Ok Google, stop cleaning. Stop Alexa, go home. Ok Google, go home. Go Back

Maintenance – Pass+

Prices are approximate only based on US$. The Australian website is yet to be updated.

eufy has bundles, e.g., 2 x whiskers, 2 x mop pads, filters, rotating brush and brush guard for approx. $60.

Part Cleaning Frequency Replacement Frequency Omni dust bag N/A When necessary – should give at least six x 410ml empties. 6-pack $59.95 Dirty Water Tank Empty and clean when full Recommended after each use. Spare tanks approx. $80 Clean water Tank Refill when empty Recommended after each use. Mopping Pads Self clean, or you can occasionally hand/machine wash. Every 3-6 months Approx $30 Filter Once a week Every 3-6 months Approx $15 Side Brush Once a month Every 3-6 months (or when visibly worn) Brush Guard Once a month Every 3-6 months (or when visibly worn) Approx $30 Rolling Brush Once a month Every 6 months Approx $25 Sensors Once a month – Charging Pins Once a month – Swivel Wheel Once a month –

CyberShack’s view – eufy X10 Pro Omni is a great fully-featured Gen 5 robot at a value price

At the beginning, we mentioned it lacked the latest Gen 5 mop and whisker brush extension technology, but it is about $1,000 cheaper. After four weeks of use, we think it is impressive, and with ‘edge-hugging’, it gets our Gen 5 ‘value buy’ recommendation.

It aced every test, cleaned the whole home in one pass, and cleaned itself afterwards—who could ask for more?

Our best advice for this robot is to use the deep clean mode, which gives near-perfect results at the expense of battery life and longer time.

eufy X10 Pro Omni rating:

Note that for 2024 reviews, our pass mark is 70/100 (previously 80/100), giving us more headroom to reward excellence.

Features: 80 It has every Gen 5 feature apart from the mop and whisker extension. Its Edge-hugging mode almost makes up for this.

Value: 85 – Compared to Gen 5 RRPs of Ecovacs, Dreame, Roborock, etc., it is good value. However, there is some spectacular EOFY pricing on all of these at the moment.

Performance: 85 – Compared to other Gen 5s, it performs equally well and perhaps has an edge in obstacle detection.

Ease of Use: 85—It is Easy to set up, and the quick map is excellent. The one-year warranty is not class-leading, but you have ACL protection, and this should give you a good five years, especially with the user-replaceable battery.

Design: 85 – eufy has streamlined the Omni station to shave off some of the monolithic sizes used by others.

eufy Model Comparison Chart

eufy X10 Pro Omni Privacy – minimal risk

Robovacs generally present minor privacy concerns, unlike, say, security cameras. The privacy provisions are typical and benign, and the camera is not used for surveillance. It is stored on the device and erased every clean.

eufy requires you to agree to a 11270-word privacy policy and a 2932-word terms of use. The privacy policy is long as it covers several country jurisdictions and all eufy products.

It also goes to great lengths to keep all data and photos/videos on the device, not its cloud.

Eufy (Anker) sell mainly outside China and complies with the EU GDPR and California Privacy regulations. It also accepts the governing law of the country you live in.

Its primary use is machine telemetry for firmware improvements, and they can advertise to you (opt-out).