Dreame X50 Ultra – a leap ahead (cleaning review)

The Dreame X50 Ultra robot vacuum/mop has a new ProLeap system that raises it to 60mm high. Add impressive obstacle recognition and a retractable LiDAR turret, and it is class-leading in many ways.

The Dreame X50 Ultra is a true Gen 5 robot vac/mop as defined in Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. In fact, we will soon update the guide because there are so many new 2025 features. It is capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

These are only a few of the Dreame X50 Ultra advances

Full 360° 3D LiDAR meaning no blind spots (many are 2D and as low as 100° field of view)

Retractable LiDAR for 89mm height, so it will go where few can

3D structured light and AI cameras recognise over 200 obstacles (well above the competition)

Curtain avoidance

LED light for low-light areas

HyperStream Dual DuoBrush rotating vacuum brushes for no hair tangle

Better carpet vacuum results with DuoBrush

20,000 Pascals suction and five suction modes

42/60mm sill height negotiation

4cm mop extension is wider than the robot

10.5mm mop lift over carpets or drop mop at station for longer pile

DuoBrush and whisker lift over liquids

Smart Dirt Detection 2.0 for focused cleaning

Particle Boost Mode 2 for vacuuming large detritus

Remop for stained areas

Pet-friendly programs, including camera video

Hard water scale inhibitor

Slimline cleaning tower takes less space

Voice commands from Alexa, Google, Apple and Dreame

Apple Watch and Matter Protocol support

Approx. area clean per fast charge up to 200m2

350 round x 89mm high (111mm with turret up) x 4.53kg

590 x 457 x 340mm x 9kg base station. It only requires a 1m front clearance

We used the ‘jargon’, but the reality is that over 50% of these features are not on 2024 robots. This is the most advanced we have tested.

CyberShack gave the Dreame X40 Ultra top ratings in 2024

The Dreame X40 Ultra was our panellist’s choice for 2024. The key differences are:

Dreame X50 Ultra 2025 Dreame X40 Ultra 2024 Navigation/Maps VersaLift 360° dToF LiDAR 89mm high 360° LiDAR 110mm Obstacle avoidance AI RGB + 3D Structured Light 200 objects Same 120 objects Brush DuoBrush Single Suction Pa 20000 12000 Mop Wash Up to 80° 70° Sill mm 42/60 22

While significant additional features exist, the X40 Ultra remains one of the most competent whole-of-home, unsupervised cleaners. Its RRP is $2799, but it is on run-out at Harvey Norman for $1997 – you won’t regret this bargain.

Australian Review: Dreame X50 Ultra

AU Website Australian site

Product page (US site)

Manual RRP Price $2,799, but shop around and look for sales events. Available from 25 March 2025. From Dreame Online, Harvey Norman (and sub-brands), JB Hi-Fi, and robot specialists Warranty 36-months Elevator pitch It is the smartest 2025 robovac by far. Made in China About the company Dreame (Est 2015) is a member of the Xiaomi Ecological Chain and the driving force and leading enterprise of smart household cleaning appliances (at least in China). It focuses on high-end cleaning appliances by leveraging astrodynamics technologies (the study of ballistics and celestial mechanics). More CyberShack cleaning news and reviews

CyberShack Dreame news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Tall and svelte cleaning station

CyberShack reviews robot vac/mops from Ecovacs, Eufy, Roborock, Narwal, Samsung, and more, and each has a particular design ethos.

Dreame has perhaps the smallest cleaning station footprint (apart from the superb Eufy S1 Pro slim tower) and the most visually appealing looks for a device that occupies a public place in your home. My review unit is black, but you may be able to order the very clean-looking white variant.

Let’s position the Dreame X50 Ultra

2025 has seen a significant shift in mopping to using a roller mop instead of two rotating pads (as this is) or a static platten mop pad. So now we have three Gen 5 mopping variants. Roller mops may offer superior mopping but, for the most part, are functionally equivalent to their rotary mop cousins.

If you want the 2025 robot with rotating mop pads loaded with cool tech, this is it.

Sensors – Exceed

It has all the Gen 5 sensors and some interesting variations.

360° 3D LiDAR and dToF* sensor – many only have 100-270° LiDAR LDS

LED headlight for cameras (important for use in dark areas and for camera obstacle detection)

AI IR mono Camera (front)

AI RGB colour HD camera (front)

3D dual-line Laser Sensors (front)

Right-side IR edge sensor

180° Bumper sensor

4 x cliff sensors

Ultrasonic carpet sensor

Microphone

Automatic vacuum boost sensor

* dToF (Direct Time-of-Flight)

dToF sends out nanosecond pulsed laser light and measures the time it takes for it to come back. It is accurate to 2mm out to about 12m. It also enables more accurate 3D mapping.

Most robots only have 180 to 270° LiDAR (LDS or Laser Distance Sensor). LDS can be affected by ambient light and reflective objects (such as mirrors, glass windows, etc.) and lack overall spatial awareness.

Adding dToF to LiDAR enables triangulation, making it much more aware of its location. It costs more but is far more accurate and reliable.

Dreame VersaLift lowers the LiDAR turret to 89mm high so it can get under furniture, and the addition of a LED headlight and both IR mono and colour cameras means far better obstacle detection.

Maps and Navigation – Exceed

After you install the app for Android or iOS, it does two things:

Quick Map covers about 10m2 per minute and is very accurate. For this run, you should complete a comprehensive home prep (see our guide). Then, you set boundaries, no-go zones, and optionally room names.

Once the Quick map is complete, it enters the Initial Deep Cleaning mode that explores every nook and cranny. It revisits the areas, sometimes several times, looks for extra dirty areas and deep cleans, identifies floor types, updates the map and even gives pretty accurate room names. This is a step that most robots don’t do, and the results are excellent.

On faster subsequent runs, it will continue to update the map with any new areas or obstacles it finds and report via the cleaning history log. It also gets smarter in identifying areas that need more frequent cleaning and the best cleaning patterns.

It handles multi-floor maps (at least 4). Once initially mapped from the base station that is moved to each floor, it can then work without it as it has an onboard dustbin and water reservoir. Of course, it cannot auto-empty and mop clean until it returns to the base.

Setup – Pass+

Download the Dreamehome App for Android or iOS and follow the prompts. It is the most fully-featured app we have seen, but relax – the default settings are fine.

While it requires you to set up an account, the data collected is limited to what is necessary to provide a service. Servers are in the USA, Germany, and Singapore (for Australia) and are protected by the privacy rules of these countries. All data, including video (stored on the device – not in the cloud), can be deleted via the App, and the account can be deleted.

The App – Pass+

This is the most comprehensive app we have seen, but thankfully, default settings are fine. It makes the best use of AI called CleanGenius (Dreame loves inventing marketing terms).

This makes it more intuitive and does more with minimal house prep required. It automatically recognises room and floor types and adopts the best cleaning ‘strategy’—the right water level, suction, etc.

It is best to let the robot detect carpet unless you have long pile. One of our panellists has this and found the mop pads came off (as they should to avoid wetting the carpet). Use the app to identify these and use the mop drop.

App settings

While the defaults are very good, the screenshots below are self-explanatory and show the massive potential for customisation.

DuoBrush – Exceed

It has one rubber and one bristle brush – two heads are better than one. These 17cm wide (above average) brushes counter-rotate drawing detritus in. It lifts 5/10mm over the carpet.

We noticed a dust/hair compression in the 395ml internal dustbin. It is called Vormax and uses air to compress the detritus for a larger capacity.

Vacuum performance – Hard floor Exceed and carpet above average

It has 20,000 Pa, which is enormous for a robot/vac. You only get that at the Maximum setting, and we suspect it is about 3000 on Quiet, 6000 standard, 10000 on Turbo and 20000 on Max.

Using Clean Genius, it never seems to reach Max. Our panellist’s best advice is to use 2x passes on carpet.

We tested with 100ml of sand, rice, rolled oats, and Kellogg’s Nutrigrain.

Hard floors: 99% first pass (superb)

Carpet short pile: 75% and second pass 85% (above average)

Carpet medium pile: 72% and second pass 81% (above average

Long Pile: After mop drop (detach) 71% and second pass 79% (well above average)

The DuoBrush is excellent at beating the carpet to remove more detritus than any other so far tested.

The carpet lift includes rotating brushes of 10.5mm, and the side brush can lift to 10mm.

Edge and corner clean – Pass+

Mop performance – Pass+

It has a crazy app slide adjustment that gives 30 levels of mop wetness—our advice: Let CleanGenius work this out.

The big advance for 2025 is a roller mop, as found in Tineco Power Mops. So far, Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI – TruEdge roller mop takes the lead and Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book use this, but expect many more. Both produce the best mop experience yet.

Fresh water is sprayed onto the roller, and a squeegee removes dirty water from the roller to a wastewater tank. Roller mop makers would have you believe that rotary mops are inefficient with liquid spills and demonstrate this with a cup of tomato sauce. Sure enough, the roller collects it all, and the rotary collects most but leaves tomato swirls.

But it is not often you spill a cup of sauce and ask the robot to clean it – you wipe it up manually, so the comparison is biased.

What all forget to mention is that some robots, like this one, will lift the brushes when it encounters a liquid spill, mops, and return to the base for mop cleaning. This will return to the spill and repeat as many times as necessary.

It performs as well as roller mops in hard floor mopping, leaving a streak-free finish. It detects dried-on stains and will repeat removing most, if not all, of them.

The floor cleaning solution diluted in the internal 80ml water tank gives the floors that squeaky clean feel.

AI OmniDirt – Pass+

The AI recognises dirt types and can differentiate between dry, wet, mixed, and large-particle dirt, automatically adjusting cleaning strategies. Dirty areas are individually cleaned to prevent re-contamination.

Pet Poo test – Pass+

It identifies Pet Poo and will work around it. When there is liquid like pet urine, it lifts the rotary brushes and whiskers and stops the vacuum. It will attempt to mop up the liquid and return to the base for cleaning – rinse and repeat. Specific pet AI routines include:

Pet Zone Cleaning Customisation 2.0: Automatically identifies objects around pets, such as food bowls and litter boxes, and lets you choose to avoid or clean nearby through the app. This upgrade adds an extra cleaning pass around pet furniture.

Dynamic Spot-Cleaning for People and Pets: During operation, the robot vacuum recognises and avoids pets and people, marking missed areas on the Dreamehome App’s map. After cleaning, it revisits these spots in order, effectively increasing coverage.

Remote Pet Monitoring: Real-time video calls and two-way voice interaction allow you to talk with your pets.

Pet-Finding Mode: Press a button to find your pet, and the robot vacuum will search and take a photo when found, without manual control.

Large Particles Boost Mode 2.0: This mode is specifically for cat litter and pet food. It combines sound pattern recognition with AI camera identification. The app’s map shows large debris, and suction and brush speed adjust when close to it. It also adds a bow-shaped cleaning pattern for small areas.

Cleaning speed/time (defaults) – Pass+

Clean-genius 70/30 hard floor/carpet: 1.08 square meters per minute (above average)

Deep Clean mode: 1.76 square metres per minute

Second time clean of dirty areas: 1.5 square metres per minute.

It is pretty standard for Gen 5 robots but can be slowed by setting mop cleaning to High Frequency wash about every 15m2. I would rather it be slower and do more mop cleans than some that are faster and do less.

Battery and Coverage – Pass+

It has a 6400mAh 14.4V/6.4A/92W battery, and runtime depends on the cleaning mode—vacuum and mop, vacuum only, mop only, number of repetitions, and suction levels.

In theory, it should get 180 minutes in quiet settings. We found that the run time for CleanGenius mop and vacuum defaults was about 150 minutes (170m2). That is a very long time for a robovac/mop.

Charge Time with the 20V/2A/40W base station is approx. 4 hours

AC maximum power draw 1160W (hot water cleaning)

Build quality – Exceed

The Dreame X50 Ultra is a premium product with a premium build and a three-year warranty.

Sill climb – Exceed

While it advertises two-stage 42mm ‘sill’ and 60mm ‘stair’ mode, it is not that simple. The AI camera detects the sill. If it is 42mm or less, it will treat it as a sill and climb over with some ProLeap assistance. It won’t do 60mm sills.

If there is a sill behind the first one, the AI camera determines if the robot can ProLeap to the next level based on whether there is enough clear space in front of it. Then, it attacks the subsequent sill. It won’t ProLeap if it considers that it can harm itself. For example, if there is a larger drop on the other side of the Sill.

Obstacle avoidance – exceed

It can recognise over 200 obstacles – the industry leader. The mono and colour cameras and directed light give this superb obstacle avoidance.

Several tests with shoes, shoelaces, cables, Lego bricks, etc., were 100% successful.

Camera mode – Pass+

Dreame clarifies that camera video footage remains on the device—not in its cloud. The camera is important to help identify unknown obstacles or where it may get stuck—not that it did.

It can act as a sentry or record a video of your clean.

Noise dB – Pass+

Quiet 53

Standard 75

Turbo 59

Max 65

Cleaning station – Pass+

It is 590 x 457 x 340mm x 9kg but has reduced the usual 1.5m front clearance to 1m.

It features

4.5L clean water

4L wastewater

3.2L dustbag

Up to 80° mop wash

Floor solution dispenser

New cleaning deck has 20 nozzles, is highly efficient, and requires less cleaning

Hard water scale inhibitor

UV Bacteria treatment for dustbag and mop

Cleaning solution – Pass+

The tower has a refillable Dreame Multi-surface floor cleaner reservoir that costs $39.95 per litre. It has more grease-cutting ability than water.

Our engineer panellist likes to analyse the various cleaning solutions. This contains water, alcohol, C12-14 (surfactant), ethoxylated polyether-modified polydimethylsiloxane (lowers surface tension), coconut diethanolamine (foaming and emulsifying agent), ethoxylated isotridecyl alcohol (fragrance), and 1, 2-benzisothialolin-3-one (disinfectant).

He believes any floor cleaner designed for robovac/mop should work. Still, the dispenser dilutes at 1:200, which means every litre of concentrate makes 200 litres of solution. Unless you can find a robot cleaning product with a similar dilution ratio, it would be inadvisable to use other brands.

Maintenance – Pass

The robot is not on the Dreame AU website yet. There are no more maintenance issues than any other Gen 5 robot.

Part Frequency Replacement and cost Wastewater Empty after each use Clean water Empty after each use Mop washboard Check every 30-60 days Robot dust box filter 14 days wash clean Other sensors 30-day wipe clean Station dust bag Empty when the sensor indicates Mop pads 30–90-day wash 90 days if worn Scale inhibitor 18-36 months DuoBrush pair Check after each use 6-12 months Side brush whisker Check after each use 3-6 months Cleaning solution 1:200 dilution will last a while

CyberShack’s View: Dreame X50 Ultra is a leap forward – literally

Combine a quality build, great warranty and advanced tech, and this is a hard Gen 5 to beat. Of course, it is early in 2025 (March), and I am sure the competitors will hastily add what they can to the 2025 flagships.

The ProLeap, 89cm height and 20,000 Pascal power on tap are the best reasons to buy, but the overall package is even better.

But nothing is perfect, and we felt the firmware was a little immature. I venture in 2-3 months it will be great.

Looking at the premium vacuums of 2024, the Dreame X50 Ultra has

Better object recognition and AI cleaning

Excellent Sill climbing

Average to above average 1/2 pass carpet vacuum,

Perfect hard floor vacuum

The best rotary mopping but behind the next-gen roller mops

Love the mop-drop for longer pile carpets

Effective pet hair vacuum

Above average corner and edge clean, but there are better

The four panellists could not think of a reason not to buy this

But let me tell you, getting the device to take it to the next home was a tough call. Their uncensored comments are

All hard floors over one level: The vacuum did a great job—the dual brushes are a great idea. Mopping was also good but did not remove dried milk or coffee stains. Its obstacle avoidance was excellent, avoiding USB and power cables and shoelaces. Mix hard and carpet floors on one level: The hard floor vacuum was excellent, and the carpets were perhaps above average. Mopping was efficient but did not remove dried stains. No home prep is needed. Pet owner: The DuoBrush rollers did not get clogged with pet hair. It recognised our faux test pet poo (50 x 25mm). Regarding liquids, it lifts the brush rollers and whisker, does an average job, and returns to the base to clean the mop pads. Two-level—tiles on L0 and carpet L1 (retired Engineer): I have no complaints about the vacuum/mop on tiles. I’m not sure the cleaning solution added much at 1:200 dilution. Multi-floor mapping works, but you must move the base station from floor to floor. The map pads came off when trying to crawl over a medium-pile rug. Sill climb is excellent. 30/10/60% carpet/tiles/bamboo hardwood single level (reviewer—me). It did everything expected of a Gen 5 robot, scoring particularly well in obstacle detection. Battery life on defaults and CleanGenius is around 100 minutes and 100m2.

Dreame X50 Ultra Rating

70/100 is the pass mark, and we try to be careful when awarding ‘90s’, this deserves it!

Features: 90—everything you could want, even things you did not know you needed. We will have to rewrite the guide to cover new features.

Value: 90—$2799 is fair for what you get, but wait for Black Friday and sales events.

Performance: 90—better than average mopping, mop lift on the carpet, Mop and Whisker extend edge clean, and terrific on hard floors.

Ease of Use: 90—The App is comprehensive and easy to use

Design: 90—Round means it must make more passes, which makes it slightly slower. As far as a round robot goes, it is top drawer.

Summary table – Dreame X50 Ultra.

Item Explanation Grade Shape Round Effectively addresses the ‘round’ issues with an extendable whisker and mop for better corner and edge cleaning. Exceed Lidar 3D Rotating 360° dToF/Laser turret that retracts to give an 89mm height Exceed Sensor IR Right side IR sensor avoids walls Pass+ Camera 1 Yes Forward AI camera aids in 3D mapping and obstacle avoidance. Pass+ Camera 2 Yes HD video camera. Option to enable live view Pass+ Other Sensor Yes Front dual-line laser sensors Pass+ Maps 4 You must take the base station to each level. Pass Map edit Yes All the usual, including mop and no mop zones Pass+ App Dreame Home Google Play Store or Apple App Store

It exceeds all typical needs. Modes include vacuum, mop, or both, suction, water volume, battery level, cleaning diary, area clean, navigation pattern, schedules, etc. Real-time tracking. Exceed Voice Yes Dreame voice, Google, Alexa and Siri, but fundamental commands Passable Edge Yes It gets closer on hard floors to edges (2mm) than all other round-robovacs Exceed Carpet

Efficiency Single/double pass 75/85% on carpet. Up to 100% on a hard floor Pass+ Carpet Lift Yes 10.5mm Pass+ Sills 42/60mm ProLeap system is ground-breaking Exceed

Dreame X50 Ultra Continued

Other Sensors All Forward bumper sensor.

Cliff detectors stop it from going down the stairs.

Carpet detector

IR Right edge detector Pass+ Suction 20000Pa On Max Pass+ Dustbin 395ml Adequate given 3.2L self-empty function Pass+ Water internal 80ml It returns to base every 15m2 (can be adjusted) Pass+ Battery life Realistically, 100 minutes, depending on the vac/mop and power levels Pass+ Battery 6400mAh 14.4V/6.4A/92W and 4-hour charge Pass+ Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Same as most robot vacuums/mops. Mesh aware. Pass Size 350 round x 89 mm high x 4.53g Exceed Dock 590 x 457 x 340mm x 9kg plus 4.5l of water.

Recharge time is about 4.5 hours.

3.2L dust bag

4.5L clean water

4L wastewater Pass+ Inbox 1x Base Station and extension ramp

1x Robot

1x Side Brush

1x Power Cord

2x Mop Pad Holder and pads

1 x Cleaning Brush

1x Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner 200ml

2x Dust Collection Bag (replacement)

1x User Manual Pass

Dreame X50 Ultra robot vacuum/mop $2799 9 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros 89mm height is hard to beat

Ingenious ProLeap sill climbing

Strong vacuum with DuoBrush on carpet and hard floors

Excellent rotary mopping

Good looking, svelte and highly functional cleaning station Cons It is expensive, but it will have event-related sales

