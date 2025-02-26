Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI – TruEdge roller mop takes the lead (cleaning first look)

Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI uses an extendable OZMO self-washing roller mop to clean to the edge and avoids obstacles while cleaning closer to them than before.

This is a first look as our panellists test this next-gen robot vac/mop in various homes and environments. The new OZMO Roller Mop (which looks like a paint roller), based on Tineco technology with 16 water nozzles, is among the best mopping solutions we have seen.

 How different? Well, imagine spilling a cup of tomato sauce on the floor. A robot with a static platten would drag that tomato sauce everywhere – FAIL. A robot with rotating mops would spin the sauce out of the way – PASS. The self-cleaning roller simply mops it up with no streaks or residue on the roller – EXCEED. The only other robot with a roller is the Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book. See our comparison videos later.

Of course, if you never spill a cup of tomato sauce, dual-rotating mop pads are an excellent solution.😁

Manual
Price$2,499 from 5 March
FromBing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Retravision, The Good Guys, & ECOVACS Online. Avoid online and international stores as they don’t have an AU warranty.
ColoursBlack
Warranty2-year ACL
Made inChina
CompanyEcovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998 by Qian Dongqi, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia.
Basic Specs

The Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI is a true Gen 5 robot vac/mop as defined in Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. It is capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

Sensors

  • Back to round shape after square X5
  • D-ToF front Laser 120° 12m range
  • TruDetect 3D cross beam IR front sensor .3m range
  • AIVI 3D 3.0 RGBD front camera powered by the Visual-Language Model achieves precise object recognition and rapid contour extraction.
  • and mic 5m range
  • Right side IR edge detector
  • Anti-drop sensors
  • Ultrasonic Carpet detection sensor
  • No LiDAR turret

Features

  • Extendable OZMO 175mm diameter roller mop with TrueEdge mopping
  • AI instant Re-mop for dirty areas
  • Built-in 220ml dustbin, 110ml clean water tank and 95ml dirty water container (emptied to the OMNI station)
  • 18,000 Pa suction on Maximum setting
  • Noise <65dB except for station cleaning
  • 200RMP 4000 Pa OZMO roller mop and edge extend with 10mm carpet lift
  • Zero tangle 2.0 main brush
  • Extendable right whisker brush
  • 20mm sill climb
  • 6400mAh battery and run-time between 2-3 hours, depending on mode.
  • Fully featured Deebot app
  • Yiko’s comprehensive voice commands

OMNI station

  • 4L Clean water tank
  • 4L Dirty water tank
  • 3L Dustbag
  • Cleaning solution reservoir
  • Sewage Detection
  • Mop washing at 40-75° and 63° drying
  • 650W dust collection and 1650W mop water wash and dry.
  • 350 x 477 x 533
Deebot X8 PRO OMNI

Battery

  • 6400mAh for up to 400m2. Initial tests on vacuum/mop are closer to 120-140 minutes.
  • Charge time: 4.5 hours

First Look – very promising

It is halfway through the four weeks of testing, but our panellists confirm:

  • The roller mop is far more effective on liquids than other types
  • It gives an overall better mopping experience on hard floors
  • Hard floor vacuuming is excellent
  • Carpet vacuuming is slightly above average
  • Obstacle avoidance is very good – perhaps it does not clean as close as some
  • Battery life is good – 200m2 plus
  • Anti-tangle brush is effective on pet and long hair

Overall, the panellists are pretty enthusiastic and it should be among the top robots of 2025.

