Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI – TruEdge roller mop takes the lead (cleaning first look)

Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI uses an extendable OZMO self-washing roller mop to clean to the edge and avoids obstacles while cleaning closer to them than before.

This is a first look as our panellists test this next-gen robot vac/mop in various homes and environments. The new OZMO Roller Mop (which looks like a paint roller), based on Tineco technology with 16 water nozzles, is among the best mopping solutions we have seen.

How different? Well, imagine spilling a cup of tomato sauce on the floor. A robot with a static platten would drag that tomato sauce everywhere – FAIL. A robot with rotating mops would spin the sauce out of the way – PASS. The self-cleaning roller simply mops it up with no streaks or residue on the roller – EXCEED. The only other robot with a roller is the Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book. See our comparison videos later.

Of course, if you never spill a cup of tomato sauce, dual-rotating mop pads are an excellent solution.😁

Price $2,499 from 5 March From Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Retravision, The Good Guys, & ECOVACS Online. Avoid online and international stores as they don't have an AU warranty. Colours Black Warranty 2-year ACL Made in China Company Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998 by Qian Dongqi, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia.

Basic Specs

The Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI is a true Gen 5 robot vac/mop as defined in Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. It is capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

Sensors

Back to round shape after square X5

D-ToF front Laser 120° 12m range

TruDetect 3D cross beam IR front sensor .3m range

AIVI 3D 3.0 RGBD front camera powered by the Visual-Language Model achieves precise object recognition and rapid contour extraction.

and mic 5m range

Right side IR edge detector

Anti-drop sensors

Ultrasonic Carpet detection sensor

No LiDAR turret

Features

Extendable OZMO 175mm diameter roller mop with TrueEdge mopping

AI instant Re-mop for dirty areas

Built-in 220ml dustbin, 110ml clean water tank and 95ml dirty water container (emptied to the OMNI station)

18,000 Pa suction on Maximum setting

Noise <65dB except for station cleaning

200RMP 4000 Pa OZMO roller mop and edge extend with 10mm carpet lift

Zero tangle 2.0 main brush

Extendable right whisker brush

20mm sill climb

6400mAh battery and run-time between 2-3 hours, depending on mode.

Fully featured Deebot app

Yiko’s comprehensive voice commands

OMNI station

4L Clean water tank

4L Dirty water tank

3L Dustbag

Cleaning solution reservoir

Sewage Detection

Mop washing at 40-75° and 63° drying

650W dust collection and 1650W mop water wash and dry.

350 x 477 x 533

Battery

6400mAh for up to 400m2. Initial tests on vacuum/mop are closer to 120-140 minutes.

Charge time: 4.5 hours

First Look – very promising

It is halfway through the four weeks of testing, but our panellists confirm:

The roller mop is far more effective on liquids than other types

It gives an overall better mopping experience on hard floors

Hard floor vacuuming is excellent

Carpet vacuuming is slightly above average

Obstacle avoidance is very good – perhaps it does not clean as close as some

Battery life is good – 200m2 plus

Anti-tangle brush is effective on pet and long hair

Overall, the panellists are pretty enthusiastic and it should be among the top robots of 2025.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au