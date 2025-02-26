Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI – TruEdge roller mop takes the lead (cleaning first look)
Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI uses an extendable OZMO self-washing roller mop to clean to the edge and avoids obstacles while cleaning closer to them than before.
This is a first look as our panellists test this next-gen robot vac/mop in various homes and environments. The new OZMO Roller Mop (which looks like a paint roller), based on Tineco technology with 16 water nozzles, is among the best mopping solutions we have seen.
How different? Well, imagine spilling a cup of tomato sauce on the floor. A robot with a static platten would drag that tomato sauce everywhere – FAIL. A robot with rotating mops would spin the sauce out of the way – PASS. The self-cleaning roller simply mops it up with no streaks or residue on the roller – EXCEED. The only other robot with a roller is the Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book. See our comparison videos later.
Of course, if you never spill a cup of tomato sauce, dual-rotating mop pads are an excellent solution.😁
|Price
|$2,499 from 5 March
|From
|Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Retravision, The Good Guys, & ECOVACS Online. Avoid online and international stores as they don’t have an AU warranty.
|Colours
|Black
|Warranty
|2-year ACL
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Founded in 1998 by Qian Dongqi, Ecovacs has a commanding lead in the Chinese market and is #1 in Australia.
Basic Specs
The Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI is a true Gen 5 robot vac/mop as defined in Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. It is capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.
Sensors
- Back to round shape after square X5
- D-ToF front Laser 120° 12m range
- TruDetect 3D cross beam IR front sensor .3m range
- AIVI 3D 3.0 RGBD front camera powered by the Visual-Language Model achieves precise object recognition and rapid contour extraction.
- and mic 5m range
- Right side IR edge detector
- Anti-drop sensors
- Ultrasonic Carpet detection sensor
- No LiDAR turret
Features
- Extendable OZMO 175mm diameter roller mop with TrueEdge mopping
- AI instant Re-mop for dirty areas
- Built-in 220ml dustbin, 110ml clean water tank and 95ml dirty water container (emptied to the OMNI station)
- 18,000 Pa suction on Maximum setting
- Noise <65dB except for station cleaning
- 200RMP 4000 Pa OZMO roller mop and edge extend with 10mm carpet lift
- Zero tangle 2.0 main brush
- Extendable right whisker brush
- 20mm sill climb
- 6400mAh battery and run-time between 2-3 hours, depending on mode.
- Fully featured Deebot app
- Yiko’s comprehensive voice commands
OMNI station
- 4L Clean water tank
- 4L Dirty water tank
- 3L Dustbag
- Cleaning solution reservoir
- Sewage Detection
- Mop washing at 40-75° and 63° drying
- 650W dust collection and 1650W mop water wash and dry.
- 350 x 477 x 533
Battery
- 6400mAh for up to 400m2. Initial tests on vacuum/mop are closer to 120-140 minutes.
- Charge time: 4.5 hours
First Look – very promising
It is halfway through the four weeks of testing, but our panellists confirm:
- The roller mop is far more effective on liquids than other types
- It gives an overall better mopping experience on hard floors
- Hard floor vacuuming is excellent
- Carpet vacuuming is slightly above average
- Obstacle avoidance is very good – perhaps it does not clean as close as some
- Battery life is good – 200m2 plus
- Anti-tangle brush is effective on pet and long hair
Overall, the panellists are pretty enthusiastic and it should be among the top robots of 2025.
