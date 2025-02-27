Dreame Technology X50 Ultra – a leap ahead (first look)

The Dreame Technology X50 Ultra robot vacuum and mop is packed with new tech, including an innovative set of ProLeap legs that help it climb over larger sills and obstacles.

It will be available in Australia from 25 March, so the review is with an early production model and firmware. We had no issues or complaints with firmware 4.3.9_1911—everything worked as it should.

This is a first look as our panellists test this next-gen robot vac/mop in various homes and environments. The feedback so far is that it is a class-leading true Gen 5 robot vac/mop as defined in Five Tips for Choosing a robovac/mop. It is capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

Here are some of the panellist’s comments.

The vacuum did a great job—the dual brushes are a great idea. Mopping was also good but did not remove dried milk or coffee stains. Its obstacle avoidance was excellent, avoiding USB and power cables and shoelaces. The hard floor vacuum was excellent, and the carpets were above average. Mopping was efficient but did not remove dried stains. No home prep is needed. The DuoBrush rollers did not get clogged with pet hair. It recognised our faux test pet poo (50 x 25mm). Regarding liquids, it lifts the brush rollers and whisker, does an average mopping job, and returns to the base to clean the mop pads. I have no complaints about the vacuum/mop on tiles. I don’t think the cleaning solution added much at 1:200 dilution. Multi-floor mapping works, but you must move the base station from floor to floor. The map pads came off when trying to crawl over a higher pile rug. Sill climb is excellent.

My take: It did everything expected of a dual rotary pad mop Gen 5 robot, scoring particularly well in obstacle detection. Battery life on defaults and Clean Genius is around 100 minutes and 100m2. The ProLeap is valuable and could be a game changer for those with higher sills or sliding door tracks.

First Look: Dreame Technology X50 Ultra

RRP Price $2999, but shop around and look for sales events. Available from March 2025. From Dreame Online, Harvey Norman (and sub-brands), JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee Warranty 36-months Elevator pitch It's the smartest 2025 robovac by far. Made in China About the company Dreame (Est 2015) is a member of the Xiaomi Ecological Chain and the driving force and leading enterprise of smart household cleaning appliances (at least in China). It focuses on high-end cleaning appliances by leveraging astrodynamics technologies (the study of ballistics and celestial mechanics).

Sensors – more than many Gen 5s

It is smarter than the 2024 robots due to serious upgrades to the 3D LiDAR with a dTOF sensor and dual AI cameras with a 3D Dual-line laser sensor at the front, adding to its precise locational awareness.

360° 3D LiDAR AND dToF* sensor – many only have 120-270° LiDAR or LDS

LED headlight for cameras (important for use in dark areas and for camera obstacle detection)

AI IR mono Camera (front)

AI RGB colour HD camera (front)

3D dual-line Laser Sensors (front)

Right-side IR edge sensor

180° Bumper sensor

4 x cliff sensors

Ultrasonic carpet sensor

Microphone

Automatic vacuum boost sensor

89mm height for low furniture and cupboard overhangs.

Panellists commented on the excellent obstacle avoidance, strong vacuum, close edge, and corner cleaning.

Robot features

VersaLift LiDAR turret retracts into the robot

Extendable and liftable whisker

Extendable and liftable mop pads (auto detach over long pile carpet)

Counter-rotating dual roller brushed DuoBrush picks up nearly 100% of hard floor dust and dirt and doesn’t get tangled with long or pet hair.

Robot can reverse out of blind alleys (few can)

ProLeap over 42 to 60mm sills

20000 Pascals – a massive vacuum power

100-150 minutes of usable vacuum and mop

App features

It has one of the most comprehensive apps with many options, but you can leave it on Clean Genius.

Station features

A slimline yet fully featured clean station

80° mop clean

Hot air mop dry

Hard water scale inhibitor

UV Bacteria treatment for dustbag and mop

Auto cleaning solution

New cleaning deck 20 nozzles is highly efficient and requires less cleaning

CyberShack’s view: Dreame Technology X50 Ultra breaks much new ground

The review will be up by 25 March – launch day in Australia.

We can tell you that this is the best dual rotary mop Gen 5 robot we have tested. It is also the most expensive, at $2999, but Dreame will have Black Friday and other sales to make it more affordable.

While Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book and Ecovacs Deebot X8 PRO OMNI – TruEdge roller mop take the lead and fight it out in the new roller mop arena, Dreame is the one to beat in the rotating mop arena.

As Eufy and Ecovacs like to tell you, that roller is best; not everyone spills a cup of tomato sauce for a test (which will defeat any roller or static platten robot).

