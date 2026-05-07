Motorola phone comparison: Edge 70 vs Signature

On the surface the new Motorola Edge 70 and Signature look like siblings, but on the inside they share less than you’d think.

Here’s our Motorola phone comparison between the Edge 70 and the Signature.

Edge 70 vs Signature: At a glance

Edge 70 Signature RRP $899 / $1,099 (Swarovski) $1,499 Thickness ~6mm ~7mm Weight 159g 186g Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM 8GB / 12GB 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / no expansion 256GB / 512GB + microSD up to 1TB Display 6.7-inch flat pOLED, 120Hz 6.8-inch quad-curve Extreme AMOLED, 120Hz Screen protector Easy (flat screen) Difficult (quad-curve glass) Cameras 2x 50MP (main + ultrawide), no telephoto 50MP main + ultrawide + 3x periscope telephoto Battery 4,800mAh silicon carbon 5,200mAh silicon carbon Charging 68W cabled / 15W wireless / no reverse charging 90W TurboPower wired / 50W TurboPower wireless / Reverse charging capable Band 28 Yes Yes Software support 4 years OS / 6 years security 7 years OS + security Colours Gadget Grey, Lily Pad, Bronze Green + Swarovski Edition Carbon, Martini Olive

Edge 70 vs Signature Explained

The key takeaway is that there’s quite a big gap in both hardware and support for these two phones. Here are the top five differences between them.

Edge 70 vs Signature: Price

The most glaring difference here is the $600 price gap. That’s a lot of cash, but the Signature does offer meaningful increases in hardware.

Ultimately the value depends on how often you’ll use the more powerful specifications.

Edge 70 vs Signature: Portability

This is a point where the Edge 70 beats out the higher end Signature. It’s noticeably lighter and slimmer to carry around.

If your biggest priority is saving space in your pocket or handbag, the Edge 70 is well worth considering.

Edge 70 vs Signature: Processor difference

The Edge 70’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is a capable processor for daily tasks like social media, browsing, and regular usage. However, jumping up to the Signature’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 means demanding workloads and gaming become a lot easier.

Edge 70 vs Signature: Camera Suite

The Edge 70 has a very capable main lens, but if you ever find yourself using zoom on your phone camera, you’ll find it quickly falls apart. The Signature’s telephoto lens brings a big quality increase if you’re zooming on something far away.

For casual shots and point-and-shoot type tasks, the Edge 70 is quite capable, but the Signature is more flexible.

Check out our camera explainer here.

Edge 70 vs Signature: Software Support

The Signature offers a seven-year commitment to software updates – a meaningful difference to the Edge 70’s four-year operating system upgrades.

At $899, you might upgrade in three years anyway, but with a $600 price gap it’s possible the extra years of updates means the phone justifies the extra price if you decide to keep it longer.

What’s the same?

There are several points where these phones are pretty much like for like:

Fabric backs

Both feature fabric-feel backs that add grip, texture and style. They stand out compared to many of today’s metal or glass back designs.

Each uses colours from the Pantone collection and looks great with your other fashion accessories.

Thinness

While the Edge 70 sneaks in a little thinner and lighter, that’s not to say the Signature feels thick. Even that model is noticeably thinner than other phones on the market today.

Battery Longevity

Since each model features a silicon carbon battery, they should stand up to regular charging a little longer than older battery chemistries. That means you won’t be missing as much maximum battery capacity years down the track.

Motorola phone comparison: Our verdict

The Edge 70 and Signature are both great phones and you’d be well served opting for either one.

The Edge 70 is a great pick if you’re looking for one of the thinnest and lightest phones on the market. In terms of value-per-gram it definitely packs a punch, and it keeps up with day-to-day tasks exceptionally well.

The Signature’s more powerful hardware and longer software support tail mean it earns the flagship title. If you’re after Motorola’s best phone for right now, the Signature is going to be your best bet – and it’s great value compared to flagships from other competitors.

If you’re looking to compare these two from a lifestyle perspective, check out our buyers’ guide.

For in-depth reviews of each model, check out the Edge 70 Review here, and the Signature Review here.