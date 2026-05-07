What is the best Motorola phone for you?

Motorola offers two impressively thin phones for sale right now – the $899 Edge 70 and the $1499 Signature.

These two phones share the same DNA but they’re targeted for different audiences. With a $600 price gap it’s important to consider which one is the best Motorola phone for you.

In this article we’ll deal with the differences from a lifestyle perspective. For a more structured feature comparison, check out our product guide here.

Who should buy the Motorola Edge 70?

If you’re looking for a great deal but don’t want to sacrifice that premium experience, the Edge 70 is a great option. Its fabric-like Pantone back feels great in the hand and pairs well with your other accessories.

For a particularly bold statement piece, the Edge 70 Swarovski edition comes in a unique colourway and quilted design with embedded crystals.

If you’re upgrading from an older midrange phone, the Edge 70’s processor offers decent performance and should comfortably outcompete your old phone.

As a daily driver the Edge 70 strikes a good balance between affordability and performance while providing a premium thin-phone experience.

Here’s our review of the Edge 70.

Who should buy the Motorola Signature?

The Motorola Signature is a high-end device that handles heavy workloads well. Its powerful processor, impressive camera suite, and gorgeous display make it a compelling phone for power users.

It still manages to strike a thin profile with all this hardware inside. Coming in at just under 7 millimetres, it shows that flagship phones don’t have to equate to a brick in your pocket.

If you’re planning to keep your phone for years to come, the Signature is a great option. It comes with a 7-year software update commitment so that your significant investment holds value longer.

It’s also great if you’re looking for a flagship experience without the price tag, since it comes in at a lower price than comparable models.

Check out our review of the Motorola Signature.

The $600 Question

So is the price gap justified? It depends.

If your priority is phone photography, heavy workloads, and longevity, the Signature might be the better option for you. Its camera suite is a touch better and the strong hardware is backed up with a solid support tail.

If you’re just looking for a stylish, thin phone that checks the boxes for daily usage, the Edge 70 is more than capable. It disappears into your pocket or handbag, keeps up with you through the day, and easily handles your regular tasks.

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