Samsung Galaxy S22 shortage delays supply

The Samsung Galaxy S22 shortage has some analysts predicting that if you have not pre-ordered, you could be waiting until May to get the model, colour and storage options you want.

On a positive note, the global and Australian demand has been so high that subsequent stock shortages mean only Australian pre-orders (closing 4 March) can be guaranteed delivery.

Garry McGregor, Vice President of Samsung Electronics Australia, alluded to this during Charlie Brown’s Life and Technology radio program on 26 February.

Demand has been incredible, not just locally but Globally, and I think its highlights the fact that we are all so much more dependent on smartphones. We are doing all we can to meet pre-orders, but you may have to wait after that. Get in as early as you can.

Retailers’ situation

Two major retailers have confirmed that they will have extremely limited stock, if any, for sale from public release on Friday, 4 March.

One said,

We can sell you a cover or screen protector. You can look at demo models on the floor. We will be taking [retail] orders from Friday, but Samsung has given us no indication of when we can receive more retail stock, let alone how many models and colours we will get. The problem is that with a choice of 28 colours and ram/storage options over three models, those desperate for a new phone will just have to take what they can get.

Another said,

For a phone that is going on sale on Friday – we don’t have any uncommitted stock and don’t know when we will. Want an S21 FE? We have plenty.

Calls to two Telco’s drew similar responses, “We hope all pre-orders will be fine, but it could be weeks before we have retail stock.”

Note: The stock shortage means buyers may look online. The models for Australia are certified for use here and connect to Australian 5G bands – grey market ones won’t. See our guide Don’t buy a grey market phone

Official model numbers (all single SIM and e-SIM) and CyberShack review links

S22 Model SM-S901E (Review). DO NOT BUY SM-S901B, U, U1, W, N, 0, or any model ending in DS (dual sim)

S22+ Model SM-S906E (Review). DO NOT BUY SM-S906B, U, U1, W, N, 0, or any model ending in DS (dual sim)

S22 Ultra Model SM-S908E (Review). DO NOT BUY SM-908B, U, U1, W, N, 0 or any model ending in DS (dual sim)

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 shortage?

Well, Samsung is in a great place. Its estimates for pre-orders did not reflect the pent-up retail demand. Demand for the Ultra is higher than expected as it replaces the Note. And there are few Android competitors – OPPO’s excellent Find X5 series is about the extent of it.

According to WCCFTECH, the worldwide shortage of semiconductors and components affects the supply. Samsung predicted 30 million sales (S22 12m, S22 Plus 8m and S22 Ultra 10m), and it is frantically working on a 20% increase.

According to South Korean leaker Dohyun Kim, retail buyers might be waiting up to three months for their choice of S22 phone.

And Sammobile says it could be April or May for later pre-orders.

When the world’s largest smartphone maker catches a cold, the rest of the world catches pneumonia.

