Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is closer to perfection – at a price (review)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is almost perfect – no issues if you have from $1849 to $2499 cash to splash. Terrific Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 speed, gaming street cred, superb camera, and much more.

Well, two issues could spoil the moment. First, the ‘cheapie’ $1849 come with a lousy 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with no microSD expansion or mountable external SSD. I know there was a time when 8GB/128GB sounded like heaps. But with 4 and 8K recording (350-400MB H.264 per minute) and RAW picture saving (20-30MB), the 128GB (100GB free) fills fast. And if you are a videographer that wants to shoot in HDR10+ and uncompressed, it can take terabytes.

We also found that 8GB only has 3GB free when just idling along. You can easily choke that just by leaving several memory-hungry Apps running in the background. No, Joe and Jane Average won’t experience these issues, but this phone is not for them.

So, our advice is to go for the 12GB model and at least 512GB or 1TB at $2199/2499 if you are a serious user.

But back to the original statement – it is close to perfection if you can afford it.

Better buy genuine, or 5G won’t work

We issue a strong warning that you must buy a genuine model with Australian firmware if you want to use 5G. Read Don’t buy a grey market phone to ensure you get the Australian model.

It is easy to identify the Australian version – usually under Settings, About Phone, Legal Information, Regulatory compliance, you will see the Australian RCM C-tick mark.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

New Deep-Dive review format

It is now in two parts – a five-minute overview for most readers and a separate 300+ line database-driven spec including over 70 tests to back up the summary. It also helps us compare different phones and features.

5-minute review – Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SM-S908E (sorry, this is more like 10-minutes!)

The Samsung Galaxy is the rich cousin of the S22 and S22+. It uses almost all the same internal components, so it performs similarly. The key differences include (S22+ in brackets)

  • 6.8” 3088 x 1440 LPTO AMOLED screen (6.6” 2340 x 1080 AMOLED)
  • 1-120Hz screen refresh (48, 96, 120Mhz stepped adaptive)
  • Option for 12GB ram and 512GB/1TB storage (8GB/128/256)
  • 5000mAh battery (4500)
  • 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 x 228g (75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 x 195g)
  • Active S Pen inbox (not supported)
  • Camera 108+12+10+10MP + LiDAR focusing (50+12+10MP)
  • Selfie 40MP bins to 10 (10MP)

Is it worth the extra cost over the S22 and S22+? Yes, but it is more about whether you will use the extra features. If you don’t need the S Pen or don’t need to see the nose hairs on a gnat at 100x periscope zoom, then no. The S22 at 6.1″ is very pocketable, and the S22+ at 6.6″ gives you a little more and brighter screen real estate. If you are on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at $999/1099 (6/128 or 8/256) is really what you want.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 Screen LPTO AMOLED is great but its still only 8-bit

My biggest gripe here is that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still has an 8-bit 16.7milion colour screen for the not inconsiderable money. Others have 10-bit 1.07billion colours, and the difference in showing video/still content is profound. It is the difference between 256 shades or 1024 shades each of RGB – or 64 times the colour information

Now Joe and Jane Average may not care – after all, 16.7m colours/tones are pretty good. In fact, the human eye can only see about 10 million colours/tones. The key difference relates to photography and the colour path from the screen to the camera and back to the screen.

With an 8-bit screen, HDR10/+ or Dolby Vision (12-bit 68.7 billion colours) must downmix its colours – with a 10-bit screen; it does not. To put it simply, to claim Wide Colour Gamut support does not mean it supports 100% of DCI-P3, let alone the wider and soon to be industry-standard REC. 2020. It is closer to half that as it has to downmix to the display’s capability. It is akin to Dolby Atmos 128 channels downmixing to a tiny pair of stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Rec. 2020 is the outermost ‘triangle’ and its what we should measure colour gamut by. DCI-P3 occupies 64% of that space and sRGB about half that again.

The 2021 flagship OPPO FindX3 Pro has a full 10-bit colour path. Objectively, side-by-side video/still images have smoother colour gradients, lesser banding, and finer shadow details. It is why most premium TVs are now 10-bit and will move to 12-bit soon.

So, it is all about ‘druthers‘ – professionals druther will want 10-bit over 8-bit colour. Even HDR10 on a 6.8″ screen is overkill for the rest of us.

Back to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen – it is bright, saturated, and beautiful. It has a slightly curved edge, making on-screen typing and the S Pen a challenge at the edges, but overall, it is hard to fault. It claims 1200nits high brightness and 1750nits HDR10+, but that is on a tiny percentage of the screen. For the most part, you will be using it at around 300-400 nits, and it is perfectly daylight readable.

The AMOLED screen refresh is from 1-120Hz adaptive due to its LPTO backplane. This means it adapts the refresh (times per second) to whatever content you have. For example, at idle, the home screen sits at 24Hz. Launch Google Play; it goes to 120Hz then vacillates between 24-60Hz. I have never seen it at 1Hz. So, it is not so adaptive as stepping, reducing the impact of a fixed rate screen. The S22/S22+ have fixed-step rates – 48, 96 and 120Hz.

Summary: Great AMOLED screen but not a class leader (it should be for the price).

Processor – SD8 Gen 1 is the best and fastest 2022 SoC

While the Qualcomm versus Exynos debate still rages, the preference is for Qualcomm over Exynos. We are lucky!

It will play any mobile game, and throttling was 13% over 15 minutes – more than acceptable except that the case gets a little hot under load. But the throttling test reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra maximum GIPS is slower by 6.5% over the S22/+, which throttles by 21%. Let’s say it has the power to burn and is fast and responsive.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
This Is quite acceptable but other flagships can get to <10% trhottle

One major disappointment is the lack of a microSD card for internal memory expansion. But worse, external USB-C SSD storage cannot mount as internal storage, severely limiting its use for videographers or vloggers who will quickly use the 128GB (100GB free).

S Pen is the reason to buy if it is your thing

I loved using the Galaxy Note because, as a journalist, I could scribble notes on it instead of using pen and paper. The S21 Ultra supported a pen, but it didn’t dock, and I lost more than my fair share of pens, so I let the habit die. This S Pen docks, so it is back on the agenda.

Without getting too techy, the new S Pen has 4096 pressure levels, 2.8ms latency in Samsung Note App (was 9ms), and is active in that it has Bluetooth, an accelerometer/gyro and charges (40 seconds for 30 minutes use or 20 clicks) when in the dock.

Every Note user will tell you that the S Pen is essential, but you need to an actual use or drop back to the less expensive S22/+. You can:

  • Screen-off memos (saved in Samsung Notes)
  • Screen Write – annotate PDF, jpeg images, Excel charts and Word documents on a screen capture
  • Write on calendar (you must use Samsung Calendar App, which could be an issue for Outlook and Google users).
  • Convert your handwriting to text (reasonably accurate)
  • Cut using Smart Select (freehand or set shapes)
  • Video editing using Samsung App
  • Translate – instant text translation in many languages
  • Magnify selection
  • Remote control for the camera, presentations, or music
  • Use Air Gestures

You may see marketing hype that it is suitable for drawing, colouring, and cool effects. Frankly, the toolset on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does not allow that. PENUP is a social network community that focuses on art with the S Pen (mainly for Galaxy Tab but also for Note).

Summary: If you can use the S Pen, it is the reason to buy the Ultra.

Comms – it is al there

We experienced variable Wi-Fi speed and signal strength results in the test, probably due to early firmware. Still, it can reach Wi-Fi 6E AX speeds when 6E routers become available.

USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) has ALT DP audio and video support for DeX and TV. It supports DeX (Samsung’s Android Desktop experience) and ALT DP video out over Wi-Fi (1080p@60fps) and USB-C to HDMI (up to 4K@30fps). We have mentioned the lost opportunity for Samsung to use the interface for external portable SSD to mount as storage, allowing direct recording to the SSD. Other flagships have this.

Phone – very good antenna strength for regional use

Samsung has ditched the dual ringtones (one for a SIM and one for the second SIM or eSIM), an essential requirement for dual SIM users. Australia only gets a single SIM and eSIM model – not DS dual SIM.

We assumed Samsung would have the LTE and 5G bands on its spec pages, but Samsung AU does not. When will it learn that some people, especially those kicking in a couple of grand, need to know everything about their devices?

Optus provided us with the information (based on the SM-S908E models for Australia), supporting all 4G Australian and most world bands. Its 5G supports all Australian sub-6 (N78) and 5G Low-bands for all three carriers.

No S22 model supports mmWave (interesting as the S21 Ultra did), but frankly, that is a non-event in Australia anyway.

The Ultra has a more sensitive antenna array than the S22/S22+ that achieves some of the strongest signals (up to 10pW) and finds three towers, so it is a good phone for rural and regional use. Only the OPPO FIndX3 Pro has beaten this on the same tests.

Summary: The best of the S22 series for phone reception

Battery – one day if you are careful

How long should a 5000mAh flagship battery last, and how long should it take to charge?

Battery life is a function of screen-on time and processor use. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets about 12 hours on a video loop, 7 hours on Netflix via Wi-Fi, 13 hours PC Mark 10 battery test, and around 4 hours 100% load. These are reasonable figures. So, if you are a typical user, you should get a full day from it.

As Samsung is penny-pinching, you have to buy a 45W charger and ideally a 15W Qi charge pad – both optional extras. If you use a lesser charger (15-25W), it takes 4 to 6 hours to fill.

Charge times are always an issue. Samsung’s 45W fast charger time (not tested as we don’t have one) is unknown. We have a 100W PD GaN charger that supports PPS and PD intelligent charge, and it takes 1 hour and 36 minutes. Compare that to OPPO SuperVOOC on the FindX3 Pro at 35 minutes!

Summary: Nice to see 45W charging even if Samsung saves a few pennies but not including a charger. But it is well outclassed on battery life and charge times.

Sound – reasonable sound for a smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sound signature is the best of the S22 family. If it only had a little more bass, it would be a neutral signature capable of responding to any EQ setting. As it is (without EQ), it is more a Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments.

Fortunately, a Dolby Atmos decoder (downmixes to two speakers, so there is no 3D spatial height) and a decent EQ can pull back the high treble a little for a better music experience. It also nicely widens the sound stage past the phone.

It has a Personal Audio Test that works with wired or Bluetooth headphones to boost frequencies you have trouble hearing. Ambient Sound Amplification mode captures sound through the phone’s mic and to your headphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Lack of bass is an issue for most smartphones. At least here you have some high-bass

Want to know more about sound signatures and listen to our test tracks on your phone? Read How to tell if you have good music (sound signature is the key).

Build – its a keeper

Early reports indicate the Gorilla Glass Victus+ back colour is prone to scratching. Add the protruding camera turrets to that, and you really need to use a bumper case.

It is very well-made and should be a keeper. Warranty is 1-year which we think should be longer – OPPO and Google offer 2-years.

Android 12 and possible four updates

Samsung UI 4.1 is the grease over Android 12’s cogs, making it a pleasure to use. Getting Android 15 and four years of security patches is one of the better policies.

Samsung tries to draw you into its world with Galaxy Apps, Samsung Account and Backup. There is nothing wrong with that, and you can avoid these if you don’t want Samsung to know what you do. We strongly recommend using the Google app alternatives to make it easier if you ever want to exit the Samsung world.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera is excellent

Samsung has made its best camera yet. I could find no fault in day, office, or low light photography or video, and the Selfie is impressive in still image, and Google Duo calls.

Samsung S22 Ultra

A large part of that is the massive increase in Qualcomm SoC NPU and AI processing power because the camera hardware is not all that different to the S21 Ultra. While Nightography is a clever marketing term and works well, it is with the caveat that you really need a tripod because exposures are several seconds.

But for all its gloss, smartphone photographers and videographers will want even more. Will it stack up against the soon-to-be-released OPPO FindX5 Pro with its dedicated MariSilicon camera chip? The answer is probably not but let’s face it, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos (not Qualcomm) version scores 131 in DXOMARK, ahead of the S20 Ultra (126) and S21 Ultra (123), and that is very good.

To put it into an Android perspective, the current OPPO FindX3 Pro is 131, and the Pixel 6 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ are 135.

Our findings

  • Daylight – natural colours, not too saturated, great detail except for 100X Space Zoom (as expected). Pixel binning means AI post-processing refines the image, but you can shoot at 108MP for no AI. A few of the test shots were over-exposed, but when re-shot were fine.
  • Office Light 400 lumens – colours were a tad oversaturated due to more AI post-processing but otherwise excellent
  • Night <40 lumens. Again, excellent and night mode really amps up the detail and colours
  • Zoom – up to 30X is excellent
  • Bokeh – excellent
  • Selfie – pixel binning gives you an almost perfect image
  • Video – it can shoot at 8K@24fps – bragging rights only – as the results are inferior due to lack of OIS. 4K@30/60fps is similarly overkill, chews up storage space, and lacks OIS. Frankly, 1080p@30 or 60fps is best all-around and uses AI post-processing to the max. Some test shots were out of focus, but again, when reshot, were excellent.

CyberShack view – The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is its best yet

Samsung fans can rejoice – in almost every respect, it is incrementally better than the S21 Ultra. And Samsung can tweak firmware when there are enough of these in users’ hands. If you have an existing Samsung phone, take advantage of its generous trade-in and pre-order bonuses.

We put a few foibles down to early firmware, as we saw with the S21 and S22 Ultra. Inconsistent focus and colours, variable Wi-Fi speeds, variable LTE/5G antenna reception etc. These are minor, and will Samsung will fix them over time.

There are lots of features we have not mentioned but one that is evolving quickly is the closer link to Windows 10.11. From a productivity view you can answer calls on your laptop.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The real battle for Android supremacy is still to come. On 28 February, OPPO will launch the FindX5 Pro that will rattle a few cages. It has the same processor, 10-bit QHD+LPTO AMOLED, 80W charging, and promises a new MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad camera system that ups the ante.

Google Pixel 6 and Pro are camera competitors but not in any other way. But at roughly half the cost, it is a more challenging decision.

Motorola had a Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 phone called the Edge X30, but currently, it is only for China. It has a 6.7 OLED 144Hz adaptive refresh, 12/256GB, 68W charge 5000mAh battery and more.

Realme (an OPPO related company) has its GT 2 Pro with better specs (12/256GB, 6.8″ WQHD+, 120Hz adaptive refresh, 125W charge). We may see it here.

Vivo (and OPPO related company) has its X80 Pro+ that look superb with a 6.78″ QHD+ LPTO AMOLED and its take on MariSilicon.

Read on for the deep-dive database facts and tests.

Pro

  • S Pen if you use it
  • Great screen but still 8-bit, 16m colours
  • Great camera
  • 4 years OS and security updates
  • Better speaker signature than other S22 devices

Con

  • 45W fast charge is still nowhere near the class-leader
  • Battery life is variable – 10-15 hours reasonable use
  • No charger supplied
  • Less RAM than S21 Ultra and external storage not mountable
  • Power users need the 12/512 or 12/1TB, but it is at an extra cost

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.1 (E&OE)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SM-S908E

BrandSamsung
ModelSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Model NumberSM-S908E
Price Base$1,849
   Price base8/128GB
   Price 212/256 $1999
   Price 312/512 $2149
   Price 412GB/1TB (online only) $2449
Warranty months12
 TeirUpper-premium
WebsiteProduct page
ManualHere
FromSamsung Online and approved retailers
Country of OriginKorea
CompanySamsung
Test date19-22/01/2021
Ambient temp25°
ReleaseFeb-22
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)SM-908B, U, U1, W, N, 0 or any model ending in DS (dual sim)

Screen

Size6.8″
TypeLPTO AMOLED
Flat/Curve/2D/3D3D edge
Resolution3088 x 1440 (defaults to 2316x1080p)
PPI500
Ratio19.3:9
Screen to Body90.20%
Colours bits16m 8-bit
Refresh Hz/adaptive1-120MHz screen and 240MHz touch in game mode only – still steps – not truly adaptive
Response 120Hz<10ms GtG
Nits typical/test1200 Hi-Brightness (690)
Nits max/testClaim: 1750 HDR10+ content only
ContrastInfinite
sRGBNatural 97%
DCI-P3Vivid approx 60% (100% 16M colours)
Rec.2020 or otherRGB and temperature adjustment
Delta E (<4 is excellent)1.31
HDR LevelPlays up to HDR10+ locking refresh rate to 120Hz
SDR UpscaleNo
Bluelight controlYes
PWM if knownAll AMOLED uses PWM 250Hz approx
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayYes
AccessibilityFull suite of enhancements
DRMWidevine L1 1080p HDR10
GamingGame mode
Screen protectionGorilla Glass Victus+
CommentDisappointing that it is not 10-bit 1.07B colours.

Processor

Brand/ModelQualcomm SD8 Gen 1
nm4
CoresOcta-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
ModemX65
AI TOPS27
Geekbench 5 Single-core1221
Geekbench 5 multi-core3401
LikeAbout 15-20% faster than the same Exynos in the S21 series
GPUAdreno 730
GPU Test
Open CL5815
LikeAbout 20% slower than Exynos 2100
Vulcan6603
RAM/type8GB – 4GB Less RAM than S21 Ultra
Storage/free/type128 UFS 3.1 (approx 100GB free)
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read1290
CPDT internal sew. Read/write204.56
CPDT microSDN/A
CPDT external (mountable?)Won’t test – seen as external storage but can’t mount as internal storage
CommentVideographers and vloggers will soon run out of space without mountable storage, seen as internal storage.
Throttle test
   Max GIPS288,734
   Average GIPS267,945
   Minimum GIPS234,452
   % Throttle13%
   CPU Temp54°
CommentAt 288,374 Max GIPS is is slower by 6.5% than the S22/S22+ at 308,173 hence Throttling is at 13% instead of 21%

Comms

Wi-FI Type/model6E AX BCM4389C1 VHT160
   Test 2m -dBm/Mbps-30 to -35, 2268 to 2400 variable
   Test 5m-50 to -56, 816 to 866 variable
   Test 10m-61 to -63, 612 to 816 variable
BT Type5.2
GPS single/dualDual
USB type3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps)
   ALT DP/DeX/Ready ForCable and Wireless Dex. Collaboration view allows you to use a Tab S8 as a screen
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandYes
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes – combo with Gyro
   GyroYes – combo with Gyro
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerYes
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentAll you need at top speed

LTE and 5G

SIMSingle SIM and eSIM
   ActiveOnly one
Ring tone single/dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsProvided by Optus (as Samsung and Telstra do not publish full specs)  1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzOptus – ditto. N1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77 78
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and 5G low-bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile/Telstra
   UL/DL/ms31.4/10.2, 31ms
   Tower 1 -dBm/fW or pWfrom -87 to -90 and from 2.5 to 10pW
   Tower 2from -99 to -102 and from 125fW to 16pW
   Tower 3from -101 to -105 and from 250 to 316fW
   Tower 4No
CommentFar stronger signal strength than the S22/+ and able to find towers two and three. A phone that should be fine in rural and regional use.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger/type/suppliedNo – suggest SS 45W or GaN PD and must buy a 5W rating cable, although it always charged at 15V/3A/45W.
 PD/QC level3/2.0
Qi wattage5 to 15W
Reverse Qi or cable4.5W
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30mins41% (45W)
   Charge 0-100%1 hour and 36 minutes
   Charge Qi/WJust over 8 hours
   Charge 5V/2A4 hours and 19 minutes (25W)
   Video loop 50%/aeroplane12 hours and 32 minutes
We also tested Netflix at 7 hours 11 minutes for 1080p, HDR, Wi-Fi.
   PC Mark 3 battery13 hours Adaptive
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryOut of memory error
   GFX Bench T-Rex333.2 minutes (5.55 hours) 6708 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours and 1 minute
   Watt full load
   Watt idle
   Estimated loss at 120HzNegligible on adaptive rate
   Estimate typical use10 hours heavy and 15 hours light
CommentCarry a charger (shame Samsung does not provide one). The Out of memory error should not occur on a Qualcomm SoC, assuming it is due to early firmware.

Sound

SpeakersStereo – top earpiece and bottom down-firing.
TuningAKG
AMP2 x Cirrus Logic CS35L41 each 5.3W, 1% THD, 8 ohm
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, downmix to two speakers. No 3D spatial height from speakers
Hi-Res32-bit/384kHz
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX , LDAC
MultipointCan connect to two devices
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – EQ presets auto, movie, music, voice and games mode
EQNormal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, Rock and Custom – makes more of a difference in headphones as inbuilt speakers limit what it can do.
Mics3 – with background noise suppression and stereo zoom in sound
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max82
   Media (music)77
   Ring76
   Alarm72
   Notifications70
   Earpiece?
   Hands-freeBottom mic for voice only and top for noise reduction. Hold the phone close as the volume is a tad low.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality
Deep Bass 20-40HzNo
Middle Bass 40-100HzNo
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzslight decline
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 17kHz
Sound Signature typeIf it only had a little more bass, it would be a neutral signature capable of responding to any EQ setting. As it is (without EQ), it is more Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments. Overall the best S22 signature by far.
   Soundstage2D is slightly wider than the phone. DA gives it a far wider sound stage but still no 3D height.
CommentHaving high-bass, it is pretty well on a par with many Bluetooth speakers. The mid-high-treble is well controlled and removes the harshness of the S22/+.
Personal Audio Test works with wired or Bluetooth headphones to boost frequencies you have trouble hearing. Ambient Sound Amplification mode captures sound through the phone’s mic and to your headphones.

Build

Size (H X W x D)77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9
Weight grams228
Front glassGorilla Glass Victus+
Rear materialGorilla Glass Victus+
FrameAluminium
IP rating68 1.5m for 30 minutes
ColoursRetails: Burgundy, Green, Phantom White and Black.
Online: Graphite, Sky Blue and Red
Pen/Stylus supportYes –  3.4g, 4-96 pressure levels, 2.8ms latency Inbox and 88 language translation support

In the box

   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C rated 3W – you need a 5W cable to charge at 45W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentStylus included. Gorilla Glass Victus+ and solid alloy frame make it a keeper but use a bumper case to protect the lens turret from scratches

OS

Android12
Security patch date1/01/2022
UIOne U1 4.1
OS upgrade policyUp to 4 OS upgrades
Security patch policyRegular security patches four years
BloatwareSamsung alternative to Google suite. Microsoft suite and OneDrive (requires subscription)
OtherSelection  of Galaxy Apps
CommentExcellent upgrade policy and One UI is easy to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor lcoation/typeUltrasonic Under glass
Face ID2D
OtherKnox and Secure folder
CommentOne of the more secure Android devices

Camera

Rear Primary
  MP108MP bins to 12MP
  ModeWide
   SensorS5KHM3 https://semiconductor.samsung.com/image-sensor/mobile-image-sensor/isocell-hm3/
   FocusPDAF Laser AF
   f-stop1.8
   um0.8 (bins to 2.4)
  FOV° (stated/actual)85 (73.7)
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 2
   MP12
   ModeUltra-wide
   SensorSony IMX563
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.4
  FOV (stated/actual)120 (103.7)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom8X digital
Rear 3
   MP10
   ModeTelephoto
   SensorSony IMX754x3
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.12
  FOV (stated/actual)
   Stabilisation
   Zoom3X Optical
Rear 4
  MP10
   ModePeriscope
   SensorSony IM754x10
   FocusDual Pixel PDAF
   f-stop4.9
   um1.12
  FOV (stated/actual)
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X OpticaL 100X Space Zoom
Special e.g. LidarLaser focus
   Video max8K@24fps, HDR10+, stereo sound and zoom in record, EIS
   Flash1
   Auto-HDRSuper HDR
Object eraser
   QR code readerDNG RAW mode image
   Night modeNightography
Front
  MP40 bins to 10MP (7.1MP shots)
   SensorSamsung S5KGH1
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop2.2
   um0.7 (bins to 1.4)
  FOV (stated/actual)80 (67.8)
   Stabilisation
   Flash
   Zoom8X digital
   Video max4K@60fps
    FeaturesDual record, Filters, HDR

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ratings and explanation

Features8.5
No microSD, 3.5mm, charger but a better adaptive refresh screen and powerful processor.
Value7.5
From $1849 to $2499 is only for those who need and can afford it. We really think the better value is the 12/512 or 12/1TB versions
Performance9.5
Strong performance and good games potential. The Antenna signal strength will work well for rural or regional use.
Ease of Use9
Long OS update and security patch. One UI 4.1 is easy to use
Design8
It is a glass slab with no distinguishing features other than the S Pen
Rating out of 108.6
Pro
1S Pen is fast, but you need to use it!
2Great screen still 16.7M colours
3Four years of major software updates
4Excellent camera all around
5It is a Galaxy S series, and all that goes with it
Con
145W charger required and fast charge not class-leading
2Less RAM than S21 Ultra
3No microSD or 3.5mm
4The base price of $1849 belies the fact that you really need to spend $2149-$2499 to get 12GB/512GB/1TB
5
Final commentWhile it is an S22 under the skin, the added value of the camera, screen and battery life justify some of the cost. I currently use an S21 Ultra, and apart from the in-built S22 Ultra Pen dock, it is not a compelling upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SM-S908E

Fropm $1849 to $2499
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SM-S908E
8.6

Features

 9.0/10

Value

 7.5/10

Performance

 9.5/10

Ease of Use

 9.0/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • S Pen is fast, but you need to use it!
  • Great screen still 16.7M colours
  • Four years of major software updates
  • Excellent camera all around
  • It is a Galaxy S series, and all that goes with it

Cons

  • 45W charger required and fast charge not class-leading
  • Less RAM than S21 Ultra
  • No microSD or 3.5mm
  • The base price of $1849 belies the fact that you really need to spend $2149-$2499 to get 12GB/512GB/1TB


Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.