Crappy NBN Modem – here are a few better ones (2025 update network guide)

The term Crappy NBN Modem covers a lot of sins. The chief is that they are invariably low-cost (<$150), usually Wi-Fi 6 AX, have low antenna signal strength, poor error resilience, and are not designed to support more than a few devices.

Update February 2025

NBN is rolling out Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) at a terrific pace because Fibre to the Node (FTTN), which uses Telstra’s old copper wire from the node to the house, is increasingly unreliable. So, while we refer to FTTN using VDSL2+ copper, this guide is equally applicable to FTTP and HFC (Cable).

If you have an FTTN connection, you need a VDASL2+ modem/router to act as the gateway. Remember that these cheap, low-performance routers are seldom suitable for most homes or apartments. The good news is that you can put a decent router or mesh system behind the gateway and get whole-of-home coverage.

If you have FTTP, you don’t need a crappy NBN modem unless you need to have a landline phone. Telstra users must use its proprietary Telstra Smart Modem 3 – not all that smart or fast for voice ports. All other NBN providers use standard SIP protocols and low-cost modems from D-Link and TP-Link are far better than the ISP offerings with advanced error correction and recovery.

D-Link has fault-tolerance VDSL Profile 30a and 35b means it can handle a MAXIMUM OF 230/300Mbps downstream and 100Mbps upstream, although VDSL never gets above 100/20 (nominal). Many VDSL modem routers only have a maximum of 68/22Mbps DL/UL or less. They also support Save Our Showtime (SOS) and Robust Overhead Channel (ROC). ‍ These improve stability by preventing dropouts due to sudden large noise bursts.

Note: Treat these purely as a gateway with Voice ports.

Let’s first define what this Crappy NBN Modem article is about.

Optus and Telstra include a modem in their (much more expensive) minimum 36-month commitment plans. Telstra Smart modem 3 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX3000, and its reliability and mesh capabilities are poor. The Optus Ultra WiFi Gen 2 Modem appears to be a dual-band AX6000 (speed not published). Both have 25Mbps 4G fall-over when the NBN is down. But if you are in a mobile data blackspot, that is of very limited benefit.

Most NBN resellers sell modems from $150 but are vague about specifications. They only sell a ‘gateway’ modem, and it is up to you to decide whether you need an additional router or mesh system to cover your home, apartment, etc. But then Joe and Jane Average don’t know that. The first sign is slow internet; the second is Wi-Fi dropouts, and finally, no useable signal in some areas (read Fix Wi-Fi blackspots fast and often at no cost).

It is safe to assume that apart from small single-level apartments, you will need more network gear to bathe your home in Wi-Fi.

Here are a few options to reuse or replace your crappy NBN FTTN Modem.

Keep the crappy NBN modem – use it as the NBN Gateway

If the crappy NBN modem does not cover your home, you need to buy a better router or mesh router that suits your needs. Our Seamless, whole-of-home Wi-Fi now easy (guide) may help point you in the right direction, but it comes down to a Mesh router system or a full router (and possibly a Wi-Fi extender).

The new Mesh/router plugs into the Gateway (Ethernet LAN port to router WAN Port) and takes over the home network. You do not need to alter your old gateway settings.

Wi-Fi 6 AX, 6E AXE, and 7 BE mesh – the definitive answer to your prayers

Update 2025: Modems/routers and mesh prior to Wi-Fi 6 are at grave risk of infection by a botnet or malware. All brands are affected. The problem is that a) people generally never update firmware, b) generic router makers never issue patches, and c) admin passwords remain at the default. The solution is simple.

If you don’t have one of the well-known brands, it is time to upgrade to a new Wi-Fi 6, 6E or 7 router.

Check the router’s internal webpage to gain access to the setup or download the router app.

Check the firmware update and update if possible. If it is pre-2024, then there is a large risk of unpatched vulnerabilities. Set the firmware update to automatic (later model routers)

Change the Admin password to something unique to you.

Implement Multifactor authentication for login.

If the device has anti-malware and intrusion protection software backed by Trend Micro or similar, it is wise to subscribe to it, as this provides router-level protection to all connected devices.

The main brands are: (Note prices are approximate RRP, and you should shop around as there are some excellent bargains at present. Most have a choice of 1, 2 or 3-packs)

D-Link – Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers. Our picks include.

M60 Aquila Pro AI AX6000 Smart Mesh router is available in a 1-pack ($279.95), 2-pack ($479.95), and 3-pack ($649.95) that will cover 200, 400, or 600m2, respectively. This is rock-solid gear and can use Wi-Fi or Ethernet backhaul.

M30 Aquila Pro AI AX3000 version with the same coverage for 1/2/3 packs are $199.95/299.95/399.95.

Both get CyberShack’s pick for ease of setup and reliable AI Wi-Fi.

D-Link Aquila – probably the easiest to set up and looks good too.

TP-link has Deco Wi-Fi 6, 6E and 7 mesh routers. Our picks include

Wi-Fi 7: Deco BE85 Tri-band BE2200 or BE65 Pro BE11000 or BE-65 5G BE1100 with 4/5G fall-over. All are available in 1, 2 and 3 packs.

Wi-Fi 6e: XE200 AXE1100 or XE75 AXE5400—These are tri-band and come in 2-packs and 3-packs.

Wi-Fi 6: X90 AX6600 or X95 AX7800—both 2-packs.

TP-Link does not publish RRP but make sure you are buying Australian R-NZ C-Tick certifed

TP-Link Deco is a proven mesh performer with higher speeds.

Netgear Orbi

Orbi has the powerhouse mesh systems.

ASUS

Zen BT10 Wi-Fi 7 BE18000 2-pack

Zen BQ16 Wi-Fi BE25002 pack

A range of Wi-Fi 6 AX routers from AX1600-11000.

ASUS makes good routers and also has ROG gaming routers. It does not set RRP.

CyberShack’s view – crappy NBN Modems – you get what you pay for

We started by saying Joe and Jane Average don’t know about modem/routers, so it is all too easy to accept what is on offer.

Why not put that $150 towards a proper gateway with Profile 30a and 35b? That will increase FTTN reliability and give more consistent speeds.

Once you have a gateway, the world of mesh awaits.

