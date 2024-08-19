Telstra TV users – your best replacement is…

Telstra TV users were left high and dry when Telstra bricked their Roku boxes instead of serving a firmware update that would make them a smart TV set-top box.

Whatever Telstra’s reasons, apart from screwing their user even more, it left many people asking what to do. Telstra’s answer was to buy a Hubbl or a Fetch 4K and subscribe to those digital services. BTW – if you complained enough and took your Telstra TV box to a Telstra store, we understand they would give you a Hubbl or Fetch if you subscribed through Telstra.

But Telstra missed the point on two major counts.

Many users were using Telstra TV to add digital free-to-air via its antenna socket and digital TV channels (digital versions of 2, 7, 9, 10 and SBS) to older TVs, giving them a new lease on life.

The big one was that there was no monthly subscription charge to use the service.

Option – Free-to-Air (no smart TV)

If you want to add free-to-air digital channels to an old TV, Laser offers the STB-9000-675 Digital Set Top Box HD with USB Recording and HDMI Output for $49.95 (Harvey Norman).

Pro:

Simple to use – Plug the antenna into the box and an HDMI cable (or RCA for older TVs) from the box to the TV.

Straightforward on-screen setup: Select Australia, DVBT channel scan

Record TV to USB

Pass-through antenna port to allow you to watch TV and record another channel.

Numeric keys to select a channel instead of wading through an electronic program guide.

No spyware or personal data (many generic Asian boxes data harvest).

Option – Add digital TV channels and streaming services (no Free-to-air over antenna)

The most popular TV ‘dongle’ is Google’s Chromecast with Google TV in HD ($59) and 4K ($99 4K works with older TVs), but it will shortly be phased out (it is still worth buying). Plug the dongle into a HDMI port on the TV and provide USB-C power.

Pro:

Easily the simplest to set up. Requires email account

The most extensive range of digital TV and streaming services – bar none!

Google TV is easy to use but does require some learning

Movies and TV shows for free or latest releases for rent or sale

Can be OK Google voice-controlled

No monthly subscription – only pay for streaming services if you use them.

Can Chromecast smartphone screen to the TV screen.

Con

Needs internet (at least 25/5Mbps)

No Free-to-air TV (digital versions)

Google knows what you watch

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max stick or Cube

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max stick ($119) is its version of Google Chromecast, and the Cube ($219) is a more fully featured device. It is only recommended if you are in the Amazon ecosystem. Our reviews (2022/23) give the full feature set.

Pro

Requires an Amazon Account

Does very similar things to the Google TV dongle

Easy to use but requires some learning

A comprehensive but more limited range of streaming services

Movies and TV shows for rent or sale

Can be Alexa voice-controlled

No monthly subscription – only pay for streaming services if you use them.

Con

Needs internet (at least 25/5Mbps)

No Free-to-air TV (digital versions)

Amazon knows what you watch, and recommendations focus on Amazon products/content

Option and winner – Fetch Free-to-Air, digital TV and streaming services

Fetch is the closest substitute for Telstra TV. You can buy the box outright and connect an antenna and HDMI to the TV for free-to-air and digital TV channels. If you use streaming services, Premium channels and pay-per-view, these are at an extra cost

Fetch has the Fetch Mini 4K ($199) and newly released Fetch Mini 4K (G5 – $149) – specs here.

Pro

Replaces Telstra TV functionality – FTA antenna

No subscription for Tree-to-Air and digital TV

Easy to use but requires some learning

A comprehensive but more limited range of streaming services

Movies and TV shows for rent or sale

Can add more Fetch boxes and services

Has numeric TV channel selection buttons

Con

Needs at least 25/5Mbps internet for streaming services.

The new 4K G5 can install Android Apps making it more appealing. This opens up a larger Android TV app library. The Mini G5 is available now from Telstra, iiNet, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.

Option – Hubbl Digital TV and some streaming services

Hubbl ($79) is a digital streaming box by Foxtel. It has all Australian Digital TV services and a limited number of streaming services. You buy the box and can use digital TV services for free. Everything else requires a subscription. Setup requires home internet (Ethernet or Wi-Fi) and an HDMI cable between the box and the TV.

Apps you can subscribe to

AppleTV

Prime Video

Paramount+

Disney+

Netflix

Stan

Optus Sports

Kayo

Foxtel channels requiring a subscription

Binge (Foxtel channel)

Lifestyle (Foxtel Channel)

Flash (Foxtel channel)

You can stack and save with a Netflix subscription

Pro

Digital TV use is free

Con

No FTA antenna

No numeric buttons for TV channel selection (use Electronic Program Guide)

Stack and save is limited to Netflix and up to three Foxtel channels.

Minimal streaming service selection – least featured option

Needs internet (at least 25/5Mbps)

Fetch knows what you are watching

CyberShack’s view – Fetch Mini 4K G5 seems the best Telstra TV users substitute

The Fetch Mini 4K G5 not only performs the Telstra TV functions but is the first Fetch to run RDK-Android that opens up a vast Android TV app library (this is not exactly the same as Google TV – both are based on Android TV).

Let’s just say it is the only lower-cost, no-subscription way to replace my two bricked Telstra TV boxes and keep older TVs going for my aged mum and friends.