Telstra TV users – your best replacement is…
Telstra TV users were left high and dry when Telstra bricked their Roku boxes instead of serving a firmware update that would make them a smart TV set-top box.
Whatever Telstra’s reasons, apart from screwing their user even more, it left many people asking what to do. Telstra’s answer was to buy a Hubbl or a Fetch 4K and subscribe to those digital services. BTW – if you complained enough and took your Telstra TV box to a Telstra store, we understand they would give you a Hubbl or Fetch if you subscribed through Telstra.
But Telstra missed the point on two major counts.
- Many users were using Telstra TV to add digital free-to-air via its antenna socket and digital TV channels (digital versions of 2, 7, 9, 10 and SBS) to older TVs, giving them a new lease on life.
- The big one was that there was no monthly subscription charge to use the service.
Option – Free-to-Air (no smart TV)
If you want to add free-to-air digital channels to an old TV, Laser offers the STB-9000-675 Digital Set Top Box HD with USB Recording and HDMI Output for $49.95 (Harvey Norman).
Pro:
- Simple to use – Plug the antenna into the box and an HDMI cable (or RCA for older TVs) from the box to the TV.
- Straightforward on-screen setup: Select Australia, DVBT channel scan
- Record TV to USB
- Pass-through antenna port to allow you to watch TV and record another channel.
- Numeric keys to select a channel instead of wading through an electronic program guide.
- No spyware or personal data (many generic Asian boxes data harvest).
Option – Add digital TV channels and streaming services (no Free-to-air over antenna)
The most popular TV ‘dongle’ is Google’s Chromecast with Google TV in HD ($59) and 4K ($99 4K works with older TVs), but it will shortly be phased out (it is still worth buying). Plug the dongle into a HDMI port on the TV and provide USB-C power.
Pro:
- Easily the simplest to set up. Requires email account
- The most extensive range of digital TV and streaming services – bar none!
- Google TV is easy to use but does require some learning
- Movies and TV shows for free or latest releases for rent or sale
- Can be OK Google voice-controlled
- No monthly subscription – only pay for streaming services if you use them.
- Can Chromecast smartphone screen to the TV screen.
Con
- Needs internet (at least 25/5Mbps)
- No Free-to-air TV (digital versions)
- Google knows what you watch
Amazon Fire TV 4K Max stick or Cube
Amazon Fire TV 4K Max stick ($119) is its version of Google Chromecast, and the Cube ($219) is a more fully featured device. It is only recommended if you are in the Amazon ecosystem. Our reviews (2022/23) give the full feature set.
Pro
- Requires an Amazon Account
- Does very similar things to the Google TV dongle
- Easy to use but requires some learning
- A comprehensive but more limited range of streaming services
- Movies and TV shows for rent or sale
- Can be Alexa voice-controlled
- No monthly subscription – only pay for streaming services if you use them.
Con
- Needs internet (at least 25/5Mbps)
- No Free-to-air TV (digital versions)
- Amazon knows what you watch, and recommendations focus on Amazon products/content
Option and winner – Fetch Free-to-Air, digital TV and streaming services
Fetch is the closest substitute for Telstra TV. You can buy the box outright and connect an antenna and HDMI to the TV for free-to-air and digital TV channels. If you use streaming services, Premium channels and pay-per-view, these are at an extra cost
Fetch has the Fetch Mini 4K ($199) and newly released Fetch Mini 4K (G5 – $149) – specs here.
Pro
- Replaces Telstra TV functionality – FTA antenna
- No subscription for Tree-to-Air and digital TV
- Easy to use but requires some learning
- A comprehensive but more limited range of streaming services
- Movies and TV shows for rent or sale
- Can add more Fetch boxes and services
- Has numeric TV channel selection buttons
Con
- Needs at least 25/5Mbps internet for streaming services.
The new 4K G5 can install Android Apps making it more appealing. This opens up a larger Android TV app library. The Mini G5 is available now from Telstra, iiNet, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.
Option – Hubbl Digital TV and some streaming services
Hubbl ($79) is a digital streaming box by Foxtel. It has all Australian Digital TV services and a limited number of streaming services. You buy the box and can use digital TV services for free. Everything else requires a subscription. Setup requires home internet (Ethernet or Wi-Fi) and an HDMI cable between the box and the TV.
Apps you can subscribe to
- AppleTV
- Prime Video
- Paramount+
- Disney+
- Netflix
- Stan
- Optus Sports
- Kayo
Foxtel channels requiring a subscription
- Binge (Foxtel channel)
- Lifestyle (Foxtel Channel)
- Flash (Foxtel channel)
- You can stack and save with a Netflix subscription
Pro
- Digital TV use is free
Con
- No FTA antenna
- No numeric buttons for TV channel selection (use Electronic Program Guide)
- Stack and save is limited to Netflix and up to three Foxtel channels.
- Minimal streaming service selection – least featured option
- Needs internet (at least 25/5Mbps)
- Fetch knows what you are watching
CyberShack’s view – Fetch Mini 4K G5 seems the best Telstra TV users substitute
The Fetch Mini 4K G5 not only performs the Telstra TV functions but is the first Fetch to run RDK-Android that opens up a vast Android TV app library (this is not exactly the same as Google TV – both are based on Android TV).
Let’s just say it is the only lower-cost, no-subscription way to replace my two bricked Telstra TV boxes and keep older TVs going for my aged mum and friends.