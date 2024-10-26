Fetch Mini G5 – loads of untapped potential (AV review)

The Fetch Mini G5 is a small set-top box with a free-to-air TV tuner and all the usual Fetch features, but it uses a new operating system that may support Android TV apps in the future.

Since Telstra decided to abandon Telstra TV users and brick their Roku-based set-top box – Read Telstra TV is closing 31 October – junk the Telstra TV Box, our readers have been asking what the options are – Read Telstra TV users – your best replacement is…

Fetch (51.4% owned by Telstra) touted the Fetch Mini G5 as the best solution over Foxtel’s Hubbl (65% owned by NewsCorp and 35% by Telstra). We still believe that if you want FTA and more streaming services, the Fetch Mini G5 beats Hubbl.

The one fly in the ointment is that Foxtel will not let Fetch access Foxtel programming, including Kayo and Binge. Although we have not tested this (as we don’t have Kayo or Binge), readers have commented that you can access them via Fetch’s YouTube App if you have a subscription. You can also use Chromecast from a smartphone to the Fetch Mini G5. Let us know if that works.

Otherwise, you can use a Google TV streamer 4K – next-gen TV streamer or Chromecast dongle. This dongle has a far more comprehensive range of streaming apps but is missing the FTA TV Tuner (you can use the FTA digital channels via the internet).

So, controversy aside, let’s analyse the Fetch Mini G5. For this review, we will ignore AndApps’ unrealised future potential.

Australian Review – Fetch Mini G5 Model HY4424

User Guide Price Mini G5 4K $149 (This review)

Mighty $449 with hard disk recording

Mini 4K $199 (likely replaced by G5 soon) From Harver Norman (and sub-brands), JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys and Telstra. Made in China Warranty One year Company Fetch (est. 2008) is now 51% owned by Telstra and 49% by Astro Malaysia Holdings. It uses a hardware set-top-box to present aggregated video-on-demand content from many sources via the Internet.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

We are also tightening up on grading. From now on, Pass, for example, means meeting expectations for the price bracket. We consider a Pass mark is 70+/100 with extra points for class-leading and excellence.

Let’s start with Fetch – the service, not the hardware

Fetch is a TV streaming service

TV antenna/tuner for FTA channels – no subscription required

FTA digital TV channels over the Internet – no subscription required.

Streaming Apps (subscription required) include Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Stan, YouTube, BritBox, Hayu, plex, DOCPLAY, DAZN, TED (YouTube), and Vevo.

Special interest channels include Optus Sport, ESPN, BEIN Sports, and the Italian pack.

AddApps include Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, and NBA League Pass. Hopefully, the Fetch Mini G5 will unlock access to other Android TV stores.

The is a more extensive library than Hubbl which has FTA/Digital TV and (subscription required) Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Optus Sport, Paramount+, Prime Video, Stan, YouTube, Kayo and Binge.

Google TV has over 800 free TV channel apps and more than 10,000 educational apps, games, tools, and utilities.

Back to Fetch. It has 11058+ movies (like the Telstra Box Office) to rent or buy, plus 30 free pre-selected rental movies, with a new one added daily (included in a Fetch subscription or $1.99 monthly).

It also has a $20 ultimate package that includes up to 44 streaming channels, or you can buy sub-packs for kids, knowledge, vibe and variety.

Overall, Fetch provides a far better variety than Hubbl. We make no comparisons to Foxtel.

Fetch Hardware

In mid-2023 we reviewed Fetch Mighty Gen 4 set-top box – more features than you can poke a stick. We have not updated that review, but it is still largely relevant, and we will not repeat much of the detail. The Mighty should be upgraded to AddApps soon.

Fetch Mini G5

It uses a new RDK-Android V open-source operating system and the promise of AndApps, an application delivery platform. Theoretically, it promises, ‘If an Android [TV] app exists, AndApps can run it’.

Technically, it is an emulator that allows set-top boxes like Fetch to access the vast library of Android applications to run on RDK and Linux middleware-based devices.

But as of this review, that statement is an inkling of a possible future – because you cannot access Google Play or sideload Android APKs – which would make this the perfect box.

Hardware specs

The hardware is made by Chinese Skyworth exclusively for Fetch. It is 100X 100 x 23mm x 167g plus remote and cables.

Wi-Fi 6 2.4/5GHz, 2Tx/2Rx per band, 2.4hz 20/40MHz, 5GHz 20/40/80, WPA2 and WPA3

Gigabit Ethernet

MPEG-4-capable DVB-T2 digital TV tuner and aerial port

BT 5.0

Amlogic S905X4 SoC, 4GB RAM and 8GB eMMC storage (you cannot record to this – it is purely for Apps and the Operating system)

HDMI 2.1 capable of 4K@120fps but auto-adjusts to the TV/monitor refresh rate.

Can decode SDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision/Atmos metadata

Downmixes all audio streams to PCM or passes through Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos to the TV or soundbar

Widevine and PlayReady

YouTube Certified

Netflix Pre-Integrated

Amazon Prime Pre-integrated

USB-A 2.0 port on the side, which can be used to play media files but not as external storage to enable recording

Works with Mighty Gen 4 and can stream recording to Mini Gen 5

Voice search remote

Why buy?

RF antenna connection and content inclusion in Fetch Universal search.

Fetch services at extra cost far outweigh Hubbl

Mobile app and some content can be downloaded to your phone for later watching.

Potential for AddApps (not the reason to buy today)

Universal EPG

How does it compare to a smart TV?

Most Smart TVs, especially Google Android TV, LG webOS and Samsung Tizen, have a more extensive selection of streaming and utility apps. You pay the same for Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ etc.

Smart TVs now mostly have Universal Search, which is good if you want to find a movie or TV show and where to view it (paid or free).

Smart TVs support BT speakers, earphones and some gamepads and keyboard/trackpads

Privacy

Read Smart TVs sucking up your viewing data – and more.

Fetch as a 4456-word policy (at the end of this post) that is quite clear and straightforward. We cannot find anywhere in the operating system where you can manage privacy, unlike Google TV, where you can delete advertising IDs, etc.

CyberShack’s view – Fetch Mini G5 is the box to replace Telstra TV

Sure, it does not have Kayo and Binge like Hubbl, but some would say that is an advantage.

It does everything that Joe and Jane Average need at a price that is pretty hard to beat. The Google TV streamer may be acceptable if they don’t need a TV tuner.

I can see a use for it, albeit you need to subscribe to the premium channels package. The voice search and all-you-can-eat $20 monthly package are good value (plus whatever you spend on streaming services).

Fetch Mini G5 rating

This isn’t easy because it combines services (software) and hardware. As far as a box goes, it has all the features you need for FTA/Digital TV and apps for streaming. We will focus on the hardware.

Features: 85 – 4K DV support, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5 BLE, and software and firmware upgradeable, so it has a decent shelf life.

Value: 80 – At $149, it is reasonable value. While Hubbl is also a set-top box, the promise of AddApps makes Fetch much more appealing.

Performance: 80 – It is not ‘snappy’ but it is well within limits. The new RDK Android OS and updated Amlogic SoC give a reasonable experience.

Ease of Use: 80 – Readers have commented that the user interface is ‘bothersome’, and I suspect they are talking about older versions. The latest interface is clean and logical. However, there are no numeric keys to access FTA TV, meaning you must wade through the program guide or use voice search – press the mic button and Change to ABC (or Channel 2) works well.

Design: 80—It is a small black box. The voice/IR/Bluetooth remote is functional (not backlit). The voice guide is here.

Fetch Mini G5 Model HY4424 $149 8.1 Features 8.5/10

















Value 8.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros FTA and Digital TV are free

Fetch added-value services cost up to $20 monthly

Has all major streaming apps and AddApps may expand that

Can join the Fetch ecosystem and stream from Fetch Mighty Cons Mini G5 does not have a PVR facility.

AddApps functionality is limited, and it is not currently the reason to buy

