CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – Oppo Find X5 series

The Oppo Find X5 series includes the Find X5 Pro flagship; the Find X5 as an exciting middle ground; and the Find X5 Lite as the budget-conscious option. All three offer 256GB of onboard storage and Oppo’s lightning-quick Super VOOC fast charging.

The Find X5 Pro is a 6.7″ OLED with Qualcomm’s new SD8 Gen 1 and 12GB of RAM to handle any task. The camera suite uses OPPO’s new MariSilicon X neural image processor. It enables incredible dynamic range, real-time RAW image processing, and 4K AI-assisted night mode video. Paired with bespoke lenses and optical image stabilisation, the Find X5 Pro is a stunning photography phone. Find our review on the Find X5 Pro here.

At the middle of the range, the Find X5 is a 6.5-inch device that might be the most appealing option. The mixture of excellent features at a reasonable price point makes this the best value option of the bunch. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor; an incredible camera setup; and excellent battery life, this should be the first one to look at. Take a look at our review of the Find X5 here.

The Find X5 Lite makes for an excellent affordable option. This 6.4-inch device has a super capable MediaTek chipset, a high-resolution camera, and a big battery. More details on the Find X5 Lite here.

